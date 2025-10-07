How renovation first timers found the courage to transform magical Glenisla lodge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

How renovation first timers found the courage to transform magical Glenisla lodge

John and Catriona Foxworthy-Bowers had never renovated a property before. Now they’re turning Knockshannoch House, a former adventure centre and youth hostel, into their dream home.

The couple spend all of their spare time working on the project. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The couple spend all of their spare time working on the project. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Jack McKeown

A couple in their 60s are taking on the project of a lifetime, restoring a unique circular Victorian hunting lodge in Glenisla that could have been lifted straight from a Harry Potter film.

Knockshannoch House is a distinctive and ornate round building that has high-level dormers and a rooftop cupula. Attached to it is a second circular building with its own mini-cupula.

The curved frontage makes Knockshannoch unique. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Knockshannoch House is a dramatic and unique Victorian home. Image: Rettie.

The unique and special home is surrounded by the woodland, rivers and hills of Glenisla.

John and Catriona Foxworthy-Bowers bought Knockshannoch Lodge in 2022 and the last three years have seen them get stuck into a massive restoration project.

First time renovators

Amazingly, it’s the first time the couple have ever renovated a house. “We moved from a modest, brick ex MoD house in Edinburgh into this,” John says. “I’m pretty good at DIY but I never thought we’d take on anything on this scale.”

Knockshannoch Lodge in Glenisla. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“If we’d known then what we know now we might not have been brave enough to go for it,” Catriona adds.

The B-listed house dates from 1888 and apparently took only a year to construct. It was built by an electrical engineer and barrister with the astonishingly good name William Joseph Starkey Barber Starkey.

Knockshannoch Lodge in 1948 when it was Glenisla Youth Hostel. Image: supplied.

According to lore, his maiden aunt Sarah Starkey promised to bequeath him her estate if he adopted her surname in addition to his middle name.

Remarkably, when John and Catriona moved into Knockshannoch House it was the first time it had ever been a full-time family home.

Holiday hunting lodge

William Starkey built it as a hunting lodge and only used it for holidays. His eldest son perished in the First World War and it was inherited by his second son Roger who only made occasional use of it.

From 1948 until 1984 Knockshannoch House was Glenisla Youth Hostel. It has also had spells as a convalescence home and accommodation for forestry workers. In 1999 Jim and Susan Muir bought Knockshannoch House and operated it as an outdoor adventure centre.

Knockshannoch was put on the market in 2021. Image: Rettie.

Covid forced the centre’s closure and in 2021, then in their early 70s, Jim and Susan decided to put the building on the market.

John and Catriona bought the house and moved into it straight away. “We’ve never done anything like this before,” Catriona says. “I’m a retired college lecturer and John works in IT. We were looking for a project but probably not one this big.

The couple have a lot of work to do. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We wanted somewhere with an annex for my mum, who’s in her 80s and has dementia. Initially we were looking at guesthouses, but the annexes were all upstairs or really pokey.”

Hydro power at Knockshannoch House

Knockshannoch was one of the first houses in the area to have electricity, and one of the first in Scotland to have hydroelectric power. A weir in the nearby Newton Burn provided power, which was transferred via the Old Generator Cottage – a small roundhouse building tucked away some distance from the main house.

The generator cottage. Image: supplied.

The couple didn’t want the B listed generator cottage so they swapped it with the man who lives in neighbouring Knockshannoch Lodge in return for an additional piece of land.

Life in Knockshannoch House

John and Catriona live in the main section of the house, while Catriona’s mother lives in the smaller roundel, which has its own living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, shower room, and a small reading room. What was the reception when Knockshannoch was a youth hostel is now a crafts room.

The kitchen was the first room they renovated. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Over the past three years the couple have carried out roof repairs and treated or repaired huge swathes of dry rot. They’ve replaced the cupula and high level dormer windows with double glazed units and refurbished 58 original sash windows.

The new kitchen makes the most of the curved walls. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The most impressive room is their new kitchen. Formed by knocking two ground floor rooms into one, it is a spectacular space that showcases the curved walls on both sides.

The old urinals have been given an interesting new use. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A wood burning stove is tucked into one of two original fireplaces. Meanwhile the solid oak kitchen with slate worktop was a Gumtree find.

Indeed, most of the ‘new’ fixtures in the house, from bathrooms to doors, were sourced second-hand on Gumtree or eBay.

A painter, paper hanger…and poet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They also uncovered a poem dating from 1889 and penned by the house’s painter and paper hanger.

Summer and winter rooms

A former dining room is now the main living room, while a smaller room with a woodburning stove is their winter living room. “We have summer and winter living rooms and bedrooms,” Catriona explains. “It gets pretty cold here in the winter so we move into smaller rooms that are easier to keep warm.”

There are summer and winter living rooms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The couple employed David Strathdee from Dundee based KSA architects to draw up plans for their renovation.

“He advised us to put forward everything we might possibly do so we have permission for it whether we do it or not,” says Catriona. “So we’ve put in for a self-contained section that could be used as an Airbnbs, new en suites, a garage with solar panels on the roof, and so on.”

Circular corridors round round the house’s interior. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A handy layout guide in case you get lost. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The two-storey main house has circular corridors at ground and first floor levels with all the main rooms facing outwards. Some of these are complete, with enough bedrooms for the couple and friends or family.

There are reminders of Knockshannoch’s old life as a youth hostel and outdoors centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They plan to knock through from the biggest bedroom into the adjacent room to create a master suite. And three rooms are set to be combined to create a small self-contained apartment.

The round room in Knockshannoch House

The most magical and mystifying room lies at the heart of Knockshannoch House. The round room is an enormous circular space big enough to hold a wedding or a ceilidh. A false ceiling is in place but beyond that the room rises all the way to the top of the cupula, nearly 60 feet above floor level.

The round room is at the heart of the house. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The round room has unusual acoustics. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The false ceiling and the circular shape create a bizarre acoustic effect. Speak loudly in the middle of the room and your voice is amplified as if by a microphone.

A hatch from the first floor corridor gives access to the joists above the false ceiling, from where you can see the cupula. Although the glazing has been renewed, huge swathes of lathe and plaster are exposed and it’s clear that massive repairs are needed.

Above it sits an enormous cupula. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’re still unsure what to do with this,” Catriona says. “If we remove the false ceiling you get the grandeur but the room becomes impossible to heat. The height of the cupula and its circular shape make it very difficult to insulate. It also makes erecting scaffolding very tricky. One possibility is a false ceiling made of glass to keep the heat in but let you see through.”

The windows have been renewed but major repairs are still required. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The couple employ the same joiner who is involved in the restoration of nearby Balintore Castle and he divides his time between the two massively ambitious projects.

Hard graft

They also do as much of the work as possible themselves. “John is very handy and learns new things quickly,” Catriona explains. “He’s currently teaching himself to plaster. I’m not very skilled but I love demolishing things.”

John and Catriona in front of their project property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

John works in IT and spends most of his spare time restoring Knockshannoch House. “I deal with 2026 technology at work and 1888 technology at home,” he says.

The couple haven’t set a deadline for their restoration but are hoping to have most of the work done within the next three years.

“I don’t know if we’ll be here forever,” Catriona says. “We may get too old for it eventually. But you’re only ever custodian of a house like this. It’s such a special place and we’ll always know that we were the ones who rescued it.”

Restoring Knockshannoch House is a labour of love. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The couple have four grown-up daughters. What do they think of their parents’ project? “They think we’re absolutely bonkers,” laughs Catriona. “They’ve said we must be off our heads.

“Although having said that, they all love bringing their friends here and the two eldest girls had their 30th birthday parties here.”

Follow John and Catriona’s progress on Instagram

More from Property

Orchil Castle is up for sale
Stunning Perthshire castle that has hosted royalty for sale
Spinners Lea in Fintry has a pool. Image: Kelvin Valley Properties
Six-bedroom Stirlingshire home with indoor swimming pool for sale
Hamilton Grand.
£2.5m flat in famous St Andrews Old Course building hits market
St Andrews architect Ian Muir shares his favourite buildings in the town - including St Salvator's Chapel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
7 of St Andrews' best buildings and hidden gems, as chosen by top town…
Braendam House near Thornhill, Stirlingshire.
£1.1m Stirlingshire mansion with cottage and gate lodge for sale
The Travelodge on Strathmore Avenue in Dundee. Image: Ryden
Dundee Travelodge building put up for sale for £2.4 million
5
Garden bar at Grove Cottage, Coupar Angus Road, Muirhead.
Price-cut for Dundee character home with huge garden bar, sauna and sunroom
Architect Ged Young, MCRG chair Jean Lee, and cafe manager Craig Trewern. Image: Kim Cessford.
Inside the MAC - the £2.1m Monifieth community centre that nearly didn't happen
12
Starleyburn, near Burntisland, is up for sale. Image: Rettie
£1 million Fife home in spectacular coastal hillside setting for sale
Pirniehall near Croftamie. Image: Knight Frank
New images reveal damage to Stirlingshire mansion as building returns to auction

Conversation