How renovation first timers found the courage to transform magical Glenisla lodge

A couple in their 60s are taking on the project of a lifetime, restoring a unique circular Victorian hunting lodge in Glenisla that could have been lifted straight from a Harry Potter film.

Knockshannoch House is a distinctive and ornate round building that has high-level dormers and a rooftop cupula. Attached to it is a second circular building with its own mini-cupula.

The unique and special home is surrounded by the woodland, rivers and hills of Glenisla.

John and Catriona Foxworthy-Bowers bought Knockshannoch Lodge in 2022 and the last three years have seen them get stuck into a massive restoration project.

First time renovators

Amazingly, it’s the first time the couple have ever renovated a house. “We moved from a modest, brick ex MoD house in Edinburgh into this,” John says. “I’m pretty good at DIY but I never thought we’d take on anything on this scale.”

“If we’d known then what we know now we might not have been brave enough to go for it,” Catriona adds.

The B-listed house dates from 1888 and apparently took only a year to construct. It was built by an electrical engineer and barrister with the astonishingly good name William Joseph Starkey Barber Starkey.

According to lore, his maiden aunt Sarah Starkey promised to bequeath him her estate if he adopted her surname in addition to his middle name.

Remarkably, when John and Catriona moved into Knockshannoch House it was the first time it had ever been a full-time family home.

Holiday hunting lodge

William Starkey built it as a hunting lodge and only used it for holidays. His eldest son perished in the First World War and it was inherited by his second son Roger who only made occasional use of it.

From 1948 until 1984 Knockshannoch House was Glenisla Youth Hostel. It has also had spells as a convalescence home and accommodation for forestry workers. In 1999 Jim and Susan Muir bought Knockshannoch House and operated it as an outdoor adventure centre.

Covid forced the centre’s closure and in 2021, then in their early 70s, Jim and Susan decided to put the building on the market.

John and Catriona bought the house and moved into it straight away. “We’ve never done anything like this before,” Catriona says. “I’m a retired college lecturer and John works in IT. We were looking for a project but probably not one this big.

“We wanted somewhere with an annex for my mum, who’s in her 80s and has dementia. Initially we were looking at guesthouses, but the annexes were all upstairs or really pokey.”

Hydro power at Knockshannoch House

Knockshannoch was one of the first houses in the area to have electricity, and one of the first in Scotland to have hydroelectric power. A weir in the nearby Newton Burn provided power, which was transferred via the Old Generator Cottage – a small roundhouse building tucked away some distance from the main house.

The couple didn’t want the B listed generator cottage so they swapped it with the man who lives in neighbouring Knockshannoch Lodge in return for an additional piece of land.

Life in Knockshannoch House

John and Catriona live in the main section of the house, while Catriona’s mother lives in the smaller roundel, which has its own living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, shower room, and a small reading room. What was the reception when Knockshannoch was a youth hostel is now a crafts room.

Over the past three years the couple have carried out roof repairs and treated or repaired huge swathes of dry rot. They’ve replaced the cupula and high level dormer windows with double glazed units and refurbished 58 original sash windows.

The most impressive room is their new kitchen. Formed by knocking two ground floor rooms into one, it is a spectacular space that showcases the curved walls on both sides.

A wood burning stove is tucked into one of two original fireplaces. Meanwhile the solid oak kitchen with slate worktop was a Gumtree find.

Indeed, most of the ‘new’ fixtures in the house, from bathrooms to doors, were sourced second-hand on Gumtree or eBay.

They also uncovered a poem dating from 1889 and penned by the house’s painter and paper hanger.

Summer and winter rooms

A former dining room is now the main living room, while a smaller room with a woodburning stove is their winter living room. “We have summer and winter living rooms and bedrooms,” Catriona explains. “It gets pretty cold here in the winter so we move into smaller rooms that are easier to keep warm.”

The couple employed David Strathdee from Dundee based KSA architects to draw up plans for their renovation.

“He advised us to put forward everything we might possibly do so we have permission for it whether we do it or not,” says Catriona. “So we’ve put in for a self-contained section that could be used as an Airbnbs, new en suites, a garage with solar panels on the roof, and so on.”

The two-storey main house has circular corridors at ground and first floor levels with all the main rooms facing outwards. Some of these are complete, with enough bedrooms for the couple and friends or family.

They plan to knock through from the biggest bedroom into the adjacent room to create a master suite. And three rooms are set to be combined to create a small self-contained apartment.

The round room in Knockshannoch House

The most magical and mystifying room lies at the heart of Knockshannoch House. The round room is an enormous circular space big enough to hold a wedding or a ceilidh. A false ceiling is in place but beyond that the room rises all the way to the top of the cupula, nearly 60 feet above floor level.

The false ceiling and the circular shape create a bizarre acoustic effect. Speak loudly in the middle of the room and your voice is amplified as if by a microphone.

A hatch from the first floor corridor gives access to the joists above the false ceiling, from where you can see the cupula. Although the glazing has been renewed, huge swathes of lathe and plaster are exposed and it’s clear that massive repairs are needed.

“We’re still unsure what to do with this,” Catriona says. “If we remove the false ceiling you get the grandeur but the room becomes impossible to heat. The height of the cupula and its circular shape make it very difficult to insulate. It also makes erecting scaffolding very tricky. One possibility is a false ceiling made of glass to keep the heat in but let you see through.”

The couple employ the same joiner who is involved in the restoration of nearby Balintore Castle and he divides his time between the two massively ambitious projects.

Hard graft

They also do as much of the work as possible themselves. “John is very handy and learns new things quickly,” Catriona explains. “He’s currently teaching himself to plaster. I’m not very skilled but I love demolishing things.”

John works in IT and spends most of his spare time restoring Knockshannoch House. “I deal with 2026 technology at work and 1888 technology at home,” he says.

The couple haven’t set a deadline for their restoration but are hoping to have most of the work done within the next three years.

“I don’t know if we’ll be here forever,” Catriona says. “We may get too old for it eventually. But you’re only ever custodian of a house like this. It’s such a special place and we’ll always know that we were the ones who rescued it.”

The couple have four grown-up daughters. What do they think of their parents’ project? “They think we’re absolutely bonkers,” laughs Catriona. “They’ve said we must be off our heads.

“Although having said that, they all love bringing their friends here and the two eldest girls had their 30th birthday parties here.”

