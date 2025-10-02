Six-bedroom Stirlingshire home with indoor swimming pool for sale

A six-bedroom home with a swimming pool has come on the market in Stirlingshire.

Offers over £495,000 are being sought for Spinner’s Lea in Fintry.

The detached property is over 3,000 square feet in size and is surrounded by picturesque countryside.

It boasts an indoor swimming pool, which comes with a full filtration system and a pool cleaning machine.

At the heart of the property lies the lounge and dining area.

This room is split by a stone feature wall, dividing the open space and creating a separate family area.

From here, patio doors offer access to the outdoor decking area.

The kitchen has ample storage and work surfaces, as well as integrated appliances.

There is also a utility room and conservatory beside it, the latter of which has decking access.

Spinner’s Lea, which is marketed by Kelvin Valley Properties, boasts six bedrooms.

The main bedroom comes with a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite shower room.

One of the bedrooms is currently used as a lounge, while another has been repurposed as a home office.

The other three are double bedrooms, and one has fitted mirrored wardrobes.

There is a WC located upstairs and downstairs, while the main bathroom has a walk-in shower.

The property also has a large garage or basement area, as well as landscaped grounds.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a Thornhill mansion with a cottage and a gate lodge has come on the market for £1.1 million.

