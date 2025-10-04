Stunning Perthshire castle that has hosted royalty for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Stunning Perthshire castle that has hosted royalty for sale

The B-listed Orchil Castle, near Gleneagles, is set on 56 acres of land.

By Ben MacDonald
Orchil Castle is up for sale
Orchil Castle. Image: Fine and Country

A stunning Perthshire castle that has welcomed royalty and is set on 56 acres of land is up for sale.

The B-listed Orchil Castle, near Gleneagles, was commissioned in 1867 and has survived two major fires in the 1900s.

In the 1920s, the castle hosted dignitaries including the Duke of York, the future King George VI, and George, Duke of Kent.

Boasting a main tower and turrets with spires, the castle is set with panoramic views towards the Ochil Hills.

In front of the building is a charming, sheltered courtyard framed in a U-shape.

The castle was commissioned in 1867. Image: Fine and Country
A loch sits near the castle. Image: Fine and Country
The castle’s signature turrets and spires. Fine and Country
The long driveway. Image: Fine and Country

The double-height reception hall is complete with a sweeping staircase and stone fireplace.

The drawing room’s broad bay windows allow natural light through, with a solid-fuel fireplace included.

A nearby sitting room has rich wood panelling and access to the garden, and the kitchen benefits from views overlooking the loch

A panelled anteroom with fireplace, office and dining room with a grand open fireplace complete this floor.

The hallway. Image: Fine and Country
The hallway includes a sweeping staircase and stone fireplace. Image: Fine and Country
The drawing room. Image: Fine and Country
Several rooms allow natural light to shine in. Image: Fine and Country
The kitchen. Image: Fine and Country
The dining room. Image: Fine and Country

The majority of bedrooms sit on the first floor, with the principal suite offering lochside views, a feature fireplace, and a large en-suite bathroom.

A flat on the east wing comes with a kitchen and living space, three bedrooms, shower room and a spiral staircase.

At the top of the castle is a charming tower room, with curving bay window and porthole windows offering panoramic views across the estate and loch.

In front of the castle is a restored cottage, once used as the estate’s generator house and later as the castle laundry.

The cottage comes with a spacious living area, kitchen, bathroom, utility area and two bedrooms with views of the castle and gardens.

The principal bedroom. Image: Fine and Country
Another large bedroom. Image: Fine and Country
The castle has seven bedrooms. Image: Fine and Country
Most bedrooms sit on the first floor. Image: Fine and Country
The main bathroom. Image: Fine and Country
The cottage sits in front of the castle. Image: Fine and Country
Renovation work is needed. Image: Fine and Country
The castle has hosted several royals. Image: Fine and Country
Views towards the Ochil Hills. Image: Fine and Country

The estate also includes a steel-framed tarmacked yard with a concrete floor.

Orchil Castle is being marketed by Fine and Country with a guide price of £2.1 million.

North of Perthshire, a five-bedroom property with a glass front and sitting on the banks of the River Tay is for sale.

More from Property

Spinners Lea in Fintry has a pool. Image: Kelvin Valley Properties
Six-bedroom Stirlingshire home with indoor swimming pool for sale
Hamilton Grand.
£2.5m flat in famous St Andrews Old Course building hits market
St Andrews architect Ian Muir shares his favourite buildings in the town - including St Salvator's Chapel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
7 of St Andrews' best buildings and hidden gems, as chosen by top town…
Braendam House near Thornhill, Stirlingshire.
£1.1m Stirlingshire mansion with cottage and gate lodge for sale
The Travelodge on Strathmore Avenue in Dundee. Image: Ryden
Dundee Travelodge building put up for sale for £2.4 million
5
Garden bar at Grove Cottage, Coupar Angus Road, Muirhead.
Price-cut for Dundee character home with huge garden bar, sauna and sunroom
Architect Ged Young, MCRG chair Jean Lee, and cafe manager Craig Trewern. Image: Kim Cessford.
Inside the MAC - the £2.1m Monifieth community centre that nearly didn't happen
11
Starleyburn, near Burntisland, is up for sale. Image: Rettie
£1 million Fife home in spectacular coastal hillside setting for sale
Pirniehall near Croftamie. Image: Knight Frank
New images reveal damage to Stirlingshire mansion as building returns to auction
Ferncroft dates from 1913. Image: Verdala.
Inside beautiful Broughty Ferry Arts and Crafts house - with an extension to remember

Conversation