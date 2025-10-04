Stunning Perthshire castle that has hosted royalty for sale

A stunning Perthshire castle that has welcomed royalty and is set on 56 acres of land is up for sale.

The B-listed Orchil Castle, near Gleneagles, was commissioned in 1867 and has survived two major fires in the 1900s.

In the 1920s, the castle hosted dignitaries including the Duke of York, the future King George VI, and George, Duke of Kent.

Boasting a main tower and turrets with spires, the castle is set with panoramic views towards the Ochil Hills.

In front of the building is a charming, sheltered courtyard framed in a U-shape.

The double-height reception hall is complete with a sweeping staircase and stone fireplace.

The drawing room’s broad bay windows allow natural light through, with a solid-fuel fireplace included.

A nearby sitting room has rich wood panelling and access to the garden, and the kitchen benefits from views overlooking the loch

A panelled anteroom with fireplace, office and dining room with a grand open fireplace complete this floor.

The majority of bedrooms sit on the first floor, with the principal suite offering lochside views, a feature fireplace, and a large en-suite bathroom.

A flat on the east wing comes with a kitchen and living space, three bedrooms, shower room and a spiral staircase.

At the top of the castle is a charming tower room, with curving bay window and porthole windows offering panoramic views across the estate and loch.

In front of the castle is a restored cottage, once used as the estate’s generator house and later as the castle laundry.

The cottage comes with a spacious living area, kitchen, bathroom, utility area and two bedrooms with views of the castle and gardens.

The estate also includes a steel-framed tarmacked yard with a concrete floor.

Orchil Castle is being marketed by Fine and Country with a guide price of £2.1 million.

