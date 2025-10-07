7 homes in Angus, Fife and Perthshire that are perfect for golf lovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 homes in Angus, Fife and Perthshire that are perfect for golf lovers

All the properties are located near world-famous golf courses.

Hamilton Grand.
One of the properties is an apartment in the Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews. Image: Savills
By Finn Nixon

Tayside and Fife are home to some of the world’s most famous golf courses.

A series of famous faces and four Ryder Cup-winning professional golfers were in action last week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Bill Murray, Andy Murray, and Bob MacIntyre were among the stars spotted at Kingsbarns, Carnoustie, and St Andrews.

The Courier has taken a look at seven homes in Angus, Fife and Perthshire which would be perfect for golf lovers.

Hamilton Grand, St Andrews

Address: Golf Place, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £2,550,000

Hamilton Grand.
The flat is in the Hamilton Grand building, which overlooks St Andrews Old Course. Image: Savills

This second-floor luxury apartment in the distinctive Hamilton Grand building overlooks the famous Old Course in St Andrews.

It also boasts stunning views of the West Sands beach.

Hamilton Grand features a 24-hour butler’s desk and a private residents’ lounge, with a rooftop terrace.

The flat’s open-plan kitchen and living room has a fireplace, a breakfast bar and access to a balcony.

Both of its bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, with the en-suite in the master one featuring a Jacuzzi bathtub.

Hamilton Grand residents can also enjoy hospitality at The OId Course Hotel, a golf concierge, private chefs, and private parking.

Open-plan living. Image: Savills
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
Rooftop terrace view. Image: Savills

Golf Place, St Andrews

Address: 5 Golf Place, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £800,000

5 Golf Place in St Andrews.
5 Golf Place in St Andrews. Image: Thorntons

This two-bedroom home at 5 Golf Place is again just yards from the Old Course.

The mid-terraced property is located across the road from the 18th green and has a small front garden.

On its ground floor is a kitchen and dining area, as well as a bay-fronted living room.

Upstairs, there are two spacious double bedrooms.

These include a shower room in the main suite and a separate bathroom.

Agents Thorntons, which is marketing the property, say the house is in an “enviable position” in St Andrews.

5 Golf Place is just yards from golf's iconic Old Course in St Andrews.
5 Golf Place is just yards from golf’s iconic Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Thorntons
Bay-fronted living room.
The bay-fronted living room. Image: Thorntons
The bay-fronted main bedroom.
Bay-fronted main bedroom. Image: Thorntons

Swilcan Townhouse, St Andrews

Address: The Links, St Andrews

Price: £7,250,000

The townhouses will overlook the famous St Andrews golf links. Image: Knight Frank

Swilcan Townhouse will overlook the famous bridge at the St Andrews Old Course and is one of four properties to be built as part of the Fairways development.

It will showcase views of the first and 18th holes, with construction likely to be completed in September 2026.

The sale is being led by Knight Frank, which describes the property as an “exquisite three-storey townhouse, seamlessly blending contemporary luxury with the historic charm of its surroundings.”

Swilcan Townhouse’s top floor also offers panoramic views.

How the new townhouses will look when they are built. Image: Knight Frank
Swilcan Townhouse in St Andrews will offer incredible views of the Old Course. Image: Knight Frank
How one of the bedrooms will look. Image: Knight Frank

Laich House, Gleneagles

Address: Caledonian Crescent, Auchterarder

Price: Offers over £3,750,000

An aerial view of Laich House in Gleneagles. Image: Savills

Laich House is a mansion situated on one of Scotland’s most exclusive streets and overlooks the 11th green of the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles.

The property hosts four en-suite bedrooms, four bathrooms, five living rooms, a billiards room and a cinema room.

It also features a private gated driveway.

A spectacular entrance hallway features a wrap-around balcony and an Italian chandelier.

The mansion also has an outside terrace, an outdoor balcony and a garage.

A staircase also leads from the first floor to a viewing tower with panoramic views of the golf course.

Gated driveway leads you to Laich House.
Gated driveway leads you to Laich House. Image: Savills
Home cinema and bar.
Home cinema and bar. Image: Savills
Laich House overlooks the 11th green of the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles.
Laich House overlooks the 11th green of the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles. Image: Savills

Links Parade, Carnoustie

Address: Links Parade, Carnoustie

Price: £165,000

Links Parade is metres away from the Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Purplebricks

This modern two-bedroom flat is a stone’s throw from the famous golf links at Carnoustie.

The bright and spacious home has an open-plan kitchen and a living area.

Both bedrooms are spacious and benefit from plenty of natural light.

There is a contemporary bathroom, and the master bedroom features a modern en-suite.

The Links Parade property also boasts a golf locker, a lift, a private gated car park, and a bike shed.

The view of Carnoustie Golf Links from Links Parade. Image: Purplebricks
The open-plan living space. Image: Purplebricks
One of the bedrooms. Image: Purplebricks

Greenside, Montrose

Greenside is just a stone’s throw from Montrose Golf Links. Image: Thorntons

Address: 8 Traill Drive, Montrose

Price: £380,000

Greenside is a modern and stylish detached home just a short walk from the Montrose Golf Links.

The bright three-bedroom home has a large living room, a dining kitchen, and three bathrooms.

It also boasts a private driveway, gardens with a patio and sheltered decking and a spacious garage.

The home also has a sheltered porch, wide patio doors leading to the garden, and a log-burning stove.

The property boasts a sheltered decking area. Image: Thorntons
The open-plan kitchen dining area. Image: Thorntons
One of the double bedrooms. Image: Thorntons

Victoria Road, Lundin Links

Address: Victoria Road, Lundin Links, Leven

Price: Offers over £380,000

The property at Victoria Road in Lundin Links. Image: Fife Properties

This renovated two-bedroom home is located next door to Lundin Links Golf Course and offers stunning views of the Firth of Forth.

The property features direct access to the nearby beach, off-street parking, a garage, and attractive shared garden grounds.

It has a large inner hall which could be used as a home office or a reading nook.

There is also a modern open-plan dining kitchen with an island.

One of the double bedrooms boasts sea views and both have integrated wardrobes.

The Victoria Road home also features a shower room and a luxury four-piece suite bathroom.

According to agents Fife Properties, the home “benefits from a nicely landscaped, extensive communal garden containing an array of mature plants, shrubs, and trees providing colour throughout the seasons.”

The home is located next door to the Lundin Links Golf Links. Image: Fife Properties
The landscaped communal garden. Image: Fife Properties
The kitchen. Image: Fife Properties

