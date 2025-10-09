Former Dundee and Dundee United player is selling his Angus home with beautiful sea views for £670,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee and Dundee United player is selling his Angus home with beautiful sea views for £670,000

Footballer Kevin McDonald is selling the Chocolate Box, a 5 five-bedroom home near Carnoustie that was built in 2004.

The Chocolate Box sits on a quiet lane a couple of miles from Carnoustie. Image: Thorntons.
By Jack McKeown

The Chocolate Box is a beautiful house with stunning views over the Angus Coastline.

Built in 2004, it was designed by Arbroath architects the Voigt Partnership.

For the past five years it’s belonged to footballer Kevin McDonald and his wife Lucy.

Kevin McDonald during his time at Dundee United. Image: supplied.

Kevin, 36, was born in Carnoustie and was signed by Dundee as a youngster, working his way onto the first team.

He went on to play for Burnley, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Fulham before returning to Scotland in 2022, when he signed with Dundee United.

Kevin also played for Scotland. Image: supplied.

He was also part of the Scotland team under Gordon Strachan and Alex McLeish.

Kevin now plays for League One side Exeter City.

In 2021 Kevin received a kidney transplant from his brother Fraser after suffering from chronic kidney disease for over a decade. After taking time to recover he was able to resume his football career.

Scenic location

The Chocolate Box’s secluded location and beautiful sea views attracted Kevin and his wife Lucy. “We both thought it was a terrific home,” he says. “We bought it about five years ago just when we were about to start a family.”

The Chocolate Box enjoys a peaceful rural setting. Image: Thorntons.

It’s located on a country lane near the hamlet of Easthaven and a couple of miles from Carnoustie. The beach at Easthaven is just a 10-minute walk away.

The Chocolate Box was built in 2004 and is the work of Arbroath-based architects the Voigt Partnership.

The house enjoys a sunny outlook. Image: Thorntons.

Externally, the house has a mixture of stone, render and timber, together with slate and pan tiled roofs.

With five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and four reception rooms, the Chocolate Box is deceptively spacious. Indeed, its 420sqm of living space make it four times larger than an average family home.

Inside the Chocolate Box

The front door opens into a spacious reception hall with gloss tiled flooring.

The living room and kitchen are adjacent to one another and the living room has a partially vaulted ceiling overlooked by a gallery above.

Kevin and his wife Lucy remodelled the house. Image: Thorntons.

French doors open onto a terrace where there’s a hot tub and sauna. “The previous owners said they hardly ever used them but we’re in there all the time, particularly in the hot tub,” Kevin says. “It’s a relaxing thing to do after a long day.”

The living room is overlooked by a galleried landing. Image: Thorntons.

A dining room has two sets of glazed doors to the garden. Beyond it is a hallway with two en suite bedrooms and an enormous space that is currently used as a games room.

The balcony has lovely views. Image: Thorntons.

The main stairs lead to the upper level where there’s the master suite with walk in wardrobe and en suite shower room. There’s a guest bedroom and a WC. There is also a lovely upper-level living room with a balcony that enjoys superb views over the Angus countryside and out to sea.

There’s an upper level living room. Image: Thorntons.

Meanwhile, another set of stairs from the games room leads to a separate bedroom wing. It contains a double bedroom with its own dressing room leading through to an en suite bathroom.

Remodelling the house

The couple renovated the house when they bought it. “Everything was still pretty new, but we wanted to do it to our tastes,” Kevin continues. “We removed the timber and replaced it with glass. We changed the tiles, and we put in a new kitchen layout.

“Both of us enjoy renovating so it was a bit of a team effort.”

The games room is a versatile space. Image: Thorntons.

Kevin and Lucy have two children aged four and two. Kevin spends four days a week in Exeter, training and playing, then drives the two and a quarter hours home after games on a Saturday.

“My kids are in bed by the time I get home so it’s Sunday morning before I see them,” he says. “It isn’t ideal but that’s what football involves and luckily my wife’s family are nearby so they help out when I’m away.”

Deciding to sell

With the family’s life down south, Kevin finds they have not been spending much time at the Chocolate Box. “All of my family and most of my friends are still in Carnoustie and Dundee so we’re there a few times a year, particularly in the summertime.

The Chocolate Box is in move-in condition. Image: Thorntons.

“But the reality is my life is down south now and in my line of work buying a property is hard. I’ve rented all my properties since I’ve been in England and that’s been most of the past 18 years now. You can’t really buy a house if you don’t know where you’re going to be playing next season.”

The Chocolate Box has been on the market for more than a year and Kevin says they’ve had two sales fall through.

Kevin and Lucy are selling the Chocolate Box. Image: Thorntons.

“We had it sold twice,” he says. “Both times the sellers have pulled out a few days before the completion because they were stuck in a chain.

“It is frustrating but that’s life sometimes. If it doesn’t sell we’ll have to look at another plan like renting it or turning it into a holiday let.”

The Chocolate Box, East Scryne, Carnoustie is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £670,000.

