Former Dundee and Dundee United player is selling his Angus home with beautiful sea views for £670,000

The Chocolate Box is a beautiful house with stunning views over the Angus Coastline.

Built in 2004, it was designed by Arbroath architects the Voigt Partnership.

For the past five years it’s belonged to footballer Kevin McDonald and his wife Lucy.

Kevin, 36, was born in Carnoustie and was signed by Dundee as a youngster, working his way onto the first team.

He went on to play for Burnley, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Fulham before returning to Scotland in 2022, when he signed with Dundee United.

He was also part of the Scotland team under Gordon Strachan and Alex McLeish.

Kevin now plays for League One side Exeter City.

In 2021 Kevin received a kidney transplant from his brother Fraser after suffering from chronic kidney disease for over a decade. After taking time to recover he was able to resume his football career.

Scenic location

The Chocolate Box’s secluded location and beautiful sea views attracted Kevin and his wife Lucy. “We both thought it was a terrific home,” he says. “We bought it about five years ago just when we were about to start a family.”

It’s located on a country lane near the hamlet of Easthaven and a couple of miles from Carnoustie. The beach at Easthaven is just a 10-minute walk away.

Externally, the house has a mixture of stone, render and timber, together with slate and pan tiled roofs.

With five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and four reception rooms, the Chocolate Box is deceptively spacious. Indeed, its 420sqm of living space make it four times larger than an average family home.

Inside the Chocolate Box

The front door opens into a spacious reception hall with gloss tiled flooring.

The living room and kitchen are adjacent to one another and the living room has a partially vaulted ceiling overlooked by a gallery above.

French doors open onto a terrace where there’s a hot tub and sauna. “The previous owners said they hardly ever used them but we’re in there all the time, particularly in the hot tub,” Kevin says. “It’s a relaxing thing to do after a long day.”

A dining room has two sets of glazed doors to the garden. Beyond it is a hallway with two en suite bedrooms and an enormous space that is currently used as a games room.

The main stairs lead to the upper level where there’s the master suite with walk in wardrobe and en suite shower room. There’s a guest bedroom and a WC. There is also a lovely upper-level living room with a balcony that enjoys superb views over the Angus countryside and out to sea.

Meanwhile, another set of stairs from the games room leads to a separate bedroom wing. It contains a double bedroom with its own dressing room leading through to an en suite bathroom.

Remodelling the house

The couple renovated the house when they bought it. “Everything was still pretty new, but we wanted to do it to our tastes,” Kevin continues. “We removed the timber and replaced it with glass. We changed the tiles, and we put in a new kitchen layout.

“Both of us enjoy renovating so it was a bit of a team effort.”

Kevin and Lucy have two children aged four and two. Kevin spends four days a week in Exeter, training and playing, then drives the two and a quarter hours home after games on a Saturday.

“My kids are in bed by the time I get home so it’s Sunday morning before I see them,” he says. “It isn’t ideal but that’s what football involves and luckily my wife’s family are nearby so they help out when I’m away.”

Deciding to sell

With the family’s life down south, Kevin finds they have not been spending much time at the Chocolate Box. “All of my family and most of my friends are still in Carnoustie and Dundee so we’re there a few times a year, particularly in the summertime.

“But the reality is my life is down south now and in my line of work buying a property is hard. I’ve rented all my properties since I’ve been in England and that’s been most of the past 18 years now. You can’t really buy a house if you don’t know where you’re going to be playing next season.”

The Chocolate Box has been on the market for more than a year and Kevin says they’ve had two sales fall through.

“We had it sold twice,” he says. “Both times the sellers have pulled out a few days before the completion because they were stuck in a chain.

“It is frustrating but that’s life sometimes. If it doesn’t sell we’ll have to look at another plan like renting it or turning it into a holiday let.”

The Chocolate Box, East Scryne, Carnoustie is on sale with Thorntons for offers over £670,000.