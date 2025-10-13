Neglected Angus farmhouse reborn after builder’s epic DIY overhaul

When John Carnegie bought Nether Balgillo Farmhouse he didn’t realise quite how big a project he was taking on.

“I’d viewed the house at dusk and put in an offer the next day,” he says. “When I got the keys and had a proper look around I started to wonder if I’d made a mistake. The place was all but derelict. A slater friend looked at the roof on the rear extension and you could poke your finger through the timbers.”

Fortunately, John is a builder, so if anyone was qualified to fix up a house it’s him.

Even so, it’s taken him three years of evening and weekend work to get Nether Balgillo up to scratch.

“I was working on construction sites all day then working on the house every spare minute,” he says. “I can’t tell you how good it felt the first time I woke up on a Saturday and was able to decide what to do with my day.”

John, 57, met his wife Pia, 40, when he was the foreman on the site of a house being built for her. After hitting it off they married in 2015 and now have three-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.

The couple were originally looking at a plot in Glenisla where they planned to build their own house. But then Pia spotted Nether Balgillo on Rightmove. John visited it the next day and put down an offer straight away.

The house sits on a quiet country lane between the villages of Finavon and Tannadice. It’s surrounded by fields and woodland, yet the A90 is less than a mile away and both Dundee and Aberdeen are within easy commuting distance.

Getting to work on Nether Balgillo

The original parts of Nether Balgillo Farmhouse date from around 1860 and it was later extended to the rear.

The first task was to get the building wind and watertight. The rotten parts of the roof were replaced and new windows installed.

Then John went to work stripping out the house while retaining as much of its original features as possible.

“The previous tenant farmer had lived here since 1962 or thereabouts,” John continues. “I don’t think it had been decorated in all that time. That actually wasn’t a bad thing because it meant things like the original door surrounds were all still there. They hadn’t been ripped out and replaced by cheap timber in the 1970s.”

John tore out a cheap modern fire surround, replacing it with an ornately carved timber surround and a cast iron fire with painted decorative tiles that he found on Marketplace.

He also upgraded the fabric of the house, rewiring, re-plumbing, and insulating. And he transformed a courtyard into a stunning sunroom extension.

Exploring inside

At the front of the house are two reception rooms that both have beautiful cast iron fireplaces. One is set up as a living room, while the other is called the music room. It has Pia’s piano and John’s record player and speakers in it.

The hallway leads past the main set of stairs and a second set of stairs to the dining room, which can also be accessed from the living room.

A corridor contains a utility space, with worktop and washing machine, and leads into the wonderful new extension.

The kitchen/sunroom has a vaulted ceiling that makes it feel much bigger than it is. Bifold doors open the room to the patio outside and are rarely closed in the summer months.

Meanwhile, a hole has been created in the stone wall dividing the sunroom from the dining room. This is filled by a woodburning stove that easily heats both rooms.

Fantastic roof lights

Instead of fitting standard Velux windows, John chose two vast fixed panes of glass—one in each roof pitch. Each stretches more than two metres across, flooding the space with natural light and framing striking views of the treetops and sky above.

“They cost a lot more but they’re worth it,” John says. “They’re great after dark when the moon or stars are out. And at this time of year when the geese are migrating you can watch them fly overhead.”

Beyond the sunroom is an annex cottage that can be closed off from the main house. It has a bedroom, shower room, and a sitting room/kitchen. With its own main door and a separate driveway, it’s perfect for guests or for enabling elderly relatives to live independently.

The main staircase leads to the upper level of the original house, where there are three double bedrooms, one of which is set up as a home office.

The second set of stairs leads to another double bedroom with its own en suite bathroom and walk-in storage cupboard.

A particular highlight of John’s renovation efforts are the three bathrooms. Each one is individually designed and tasteful, with luxury fittings – including a motion-sensitive light in one.

“The design was Pia’s choice,” John says. “She’s better than me at choosing colours. I just remember spending endless nights doing tiling.”

Building their dream home

The garden at Nether Balgillo stretches to around 1.3 acres. A driveway bends back from the road and leads to a parking area.

The garden is enclosed by a high stone wall and fencing, while mature trees provide plenty of shelter. There’s a log store, greenhouse and a timber garage with power and light.

Pia is a lecturer at Buckinghamshire New University. She currently lives down south with the twins and the couple’s two rescue dogs.

She is planning to launch her own business, however, and the intention is for the family to relocate to Scotland.

“I thought I’d be ready for a rest after this project,” John says. “I tried retiring but after a month I was bored so I’m taking on a new job project managing a solar farm development near Arbroath.

“I’ve enjoyed transforming this house but I’ve got itchy feet now.

“When we were looking at the plot in Glenisla we put in a lot of effort to designing a house,” John says. “That plot is gone now but we really like the house we designed.

“We’re looking for a plot we can build our dream home on.”

Nether Balgillo Farmhouse, Tannadice, by Forfar is on sale with Savills for offers over £485,000.