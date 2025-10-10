Cosy period cottage near Anstruther with coastal views and ‘expertly designed’ garden for sale

An East Neuk of Fife home with coastal views and a ‘lovely’ garden in Anstruther has been put on the market for nearly half a million pounds.

Lundie Cottage. near Anstruther, is on the market for offers over £495,000.

The two-storey Grade B-listed property is situated near Kellie Castle and is partially bordered by fields.

Famous architect Sir Robert Lorimer made alterations to the stone-built property in the early 1900s, before further upgrades were made after it was bought in 1994.

It features three decorative wrought-iron gates, with one dating back to 1889.

The home also has square bay windows and two main reception rooms.

According to estate agent Savills, its “beautiful” gardens are also divided into “distinct” sections and feature a pond.

Art Nouveau wooden mantel

Lundie Cottage features a large covered entrance and storm doors.

These open to a porch hosting a deep, shelved cupboard and a half-glazed inner door, as well as a hall.

The hall hosts bookshelves in a door recess and a cupboard under the property’s stairs.

There is also a tiled shower room including a toilet.

A spacious living and dining room is home to a bay window and a window seat.

This room also hosts a fireplace, which has an Art Nouveau wooden mantel.

A spacious living room, doubling as an additional bedroom, features a fireplace, which has a cast-iron wood burner.

It also hosts another bay window and a window seat, as well as a deep shelved cupboard.

The property’s kitchen hosts a Rayburn cooker, a separate gas hob and a Corian sink.

Access from the kitchen to the gardens is also provided by a stable-style door.

A utility room includes a sink and a Worcester boiler.

Gardens at Lundie Cottage have been ‘expertly designed’

Upstairs, the home has a first-floor landing with a spacious walk-in cupboard with a hanging rail.

The two bedrooms feature bay windows and integrated wardrobes.

There is also a bathroom on this floor.

According to agents Savills, the gardens were “expertly designed to bring happiness and space to have fun”.

They stretch to nearly half an acre and are fully encircled by a fence and hedges.

Outside the house is a potting shed, which has glass-panelled doors and a tiled roof.

A glazed sun room has been built at the front of the shed, and it boasts a heated floor.

At the back of the shed is a single garage with a roller door.

Anstruther cottage boasts Victorian gate

The property’s gardens are encircled by a fence and hedges, and have also been organised into five different sections.

A wrought iron gate acts as the entrance to the gardens and the property itself.

It leads to a paved path and terrace, passing a lawn, flowerbeds and fruit trees.

The second Victorian age gate leads to a different section of the garden featuring two ornamental listed wrought iron gates in its centre.

An oil tank and gates leading to Castle Street are located in the property’s rear garden.

There is also a wooden shed and lawns located in the middle section of the garden.

Meanwhile, an older triangular part of the garden hosts a summer house, with “distinctive” rooms.

In the spring, this area is known to boast attractive apple blossom, cherry, pear and plum trees, as well as azaleas and rhododendrons.

The Courier has also taken a look inside seven homes on the market in Angus, Fife and Perthshire that are perfect for golf lovers.