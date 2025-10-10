Cosy period cottage near Anstruther with coastal views and ‘expertly designed’ garden for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Cosy period cottage near Anstruther with coastal views and ‘expertly designed’ garden for sale

Lundie Cottage has gone on the market for offers over £495,000.

By Finn Nixon
Lundie Cottage, near Anstruther.
Lundie Cottage is located near Anstruther and Pittenweem. Image: Savills

An East Neuk of Fife home with coastal views and a ‘lovely’ garden in Anstruther has been put on the market for nearly half a million pounds.

Lundie Cottage. near Anstruther, is on the market for offers over £495,000.

The two-storey Grade B-listed property is situated near Kellie Castle and is partially bordered by fields.

Famous architect Sir Robert Lorimer made alterations to the stone-built property in the early 1900s, before further upgrades were made after it was bought in 1994.

It features three decorative wrought-iron gates, with one dating back to 1889.

The home also has square bay windows and two main reception rooms.

According to estate agent Savills, its “beautiful” gardens are also divided into “distinct” sections and feature a pond.

Art Nouveau wooden mantel

Lundie Cottage features a large covered entrance and storm doors.

These open to a porch hosting a deep, shelved cupboard and a half-glazed inner door, as well as a hall.

The hall hosts bookshelves in a door recess and a cupboard under the property’s stairs.

An aerial view of Lundie Cottage. Image: Savills

 

Looking towards the Firth of Forth. Image: Savills
A view of the cottage from Castle Street. Image: Savills
The entrance to the property. Image: Savills
The hallway. Image: Savills
The shower room. Image: Savills

There is also a tiled shower room including a toilet.

A spacious living and dining room is home to a bay window and a window seat.

This room also hosts a fireplace, which has an Art Nouveau wooden mantel.

A spacious living room, doubling as an additional bedroom, features a fireplace, which has a cast-iron wood burner.

The kitchen. Image: Savills
An alternative view of the kitchen. Image: Savills
The sitting and dining room. Image: Savills
The bay window in the living room. Image: Savills
The living room and bedroom. Image: Savills

It also hosts another bay window and a window seat, as well as a deep shelved cupboard.

The property’s kitchen hosts a Rayburn cooker, a separate gas hob and a Corian sink.

Access from the kitchen to the gardens is also provided by a stable-style door.

A utility room includes a sink and a Worcester boiler.

Gardens at Lundie Cottage have been ‘expertly designed’

Upstairs, the home has a first-floor landing with a spacious walk-in cupboard with a hanging rail.

The two bedrooms feature bay windows and integrated wardrobes.

There is also a bathroom on this floor.

The first-floor landing. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills
A bathroom. Image: Savills
The potting shed. Image: Savills
The sun room. Image: Savills

According to agents Savills, the gardens were “expertly designed to bring happiness and space to have fun”.

They stretch to nearly half an acre and are fully encircled by a fence and hedges.

Outside the house is a potting shed, which has glass-panelled doors and a tiled roof.

A glazed sun room has been built at the front of the shed, and it boasts a heated floor.

At the back of the shed is a single garage with a roller door.

Anstruther cottage boasts Victorian gate

The property’s gardens are encircled by a fence and hedges, and have also been organised into five different sections.

A wrought iron gate acts as the entrance to the gardens and the property itself.

It leads to a paved path and terrace, passing a lawn, flowerbeds and fruit trees.

The second Victorian age gate leads to a different section of the garden featuring two ornamental listed wrought iron gates in its centre.

A view of the garden from the home. Image: Savills
The gardens. Image: Savills
The gardens. Image: Savills
A garden bench in the springtime. Image: Savills

An oil tank and gates leading to Castle Street are located in the property’s rear garden.

There is also a wooden shed and lawns located in the middle section of the garden.

Meanwhile, an older triangular part of the garden hosts a summer house, with “distinctive” rooms.

In the spring, this area is known to boast attractive apple blossom, cherry, pear and plum trees, as well as azaleas and rhododendrons.

The Courier has also taken a look inside seven homes on the market in Angus, Fife and Perthshire that are perfect for golf lovers.

