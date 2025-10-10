‘Remarkable’ Trossachs home with loch views on sale for under £400k

A ‘remarkable’ Trossachs home with loch views has come on the market for under £400,000.

Achray View, on the banks of Loch Achray in Stirlingshire, was originally built around 1900 for the captain of the local steamboat.

Agent Slater Hogg & Howison says the three-bedroom home is “one of a few prestigious and historical homes around the Trossachs”.

It comes with three-quarters of an acre of land and has a burn running through the rear of the garden.

The property, located seven miles from Callander, has an asking price of offers more than £395,000.

Although it was built a century ago, the property has been brought up to date by the current owner.

Achray View boasts high ceilings and spacious rooms.

Its dining kitchen, which had a new kitchen installed two years ago, overlooks Loch Achray and has plenty of natural light.

Across the hallway lies the lounge.

This room, also light and spacious, features a woodburning stove and a press-style cupboard.

There is also a bedroom on the ground floor, which could be used as an office or playroom.

Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with windows offering “breathtaking” views.

The main bedroom has its own dressing area and an ensuite shower room.

The gardens, which are spacious and private, have various seating areas.

There is also a detached timber garage/workshop, as well as a private access road and ample parking.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a mansion with a cottage and a gate lodge has come on the market for £1.1 million.

