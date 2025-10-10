‘Remarkable’ Trossachs home with loch views on sale for under £400k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Remarkable’ Trossachs home with loch views on sale for under £400k

Achray View was built around 1900 for the captain of the local steamboat. 

By Isla Glen
Achray View near Loch Achray, Stirlingshire.
Achray View overlooks Loch Achray. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

A ‘remarkable’ Trossachs home with loch views has come on the market for under £400,000.

Achray View, on the banks of Loch Achray in Stirlingshire, was originally built around 1900 for the captain of the local steamboat.

Agent Slater Hogg & Howison says the three-bedroom home is “one of a few prestigious and historical homes around the Trossachs”.

It comes with three-quarters of an acre of land and has a burn running through the rear of the garden.

The property, located seven miles from Callander, has an asking price of offers more than £395,000.

Achray View was built for the captain of the local steamboat
Achray View was built for the captain of the local steamboat. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The property offers views of Loch Achray
Loch Achray can be seen from the property. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
There is space for a dining table
There is space for a dining table. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

Although it was built a century ago, the property has been brought up to date by the current owner.

Achray View boasts high ceilings and spacious rooms.

Its dining kitchen, which had a new kitchen installed two years ago, overlooks Loch Achray and has plenty of natural light.

Across the hallway lies the lounge.

This room, also light and spacious, features a woodburning stove and a press-style cupboard.

There is also a bedroom on the ground floor, which could be used as an office or playroom.

The lounge
The lounge. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
One of the bedrooms
One of the bedrooms. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Another bedroom
Another bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The outdoor workshop
The outdoor workshop. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with windows offering “breathtaking” views.

The main bedroom has its own dressing area and an ensuite shower room.

The gardens, which are spacious and private, have various seating areas.

There is also a detached timber garage/workshop, as well as a private access road and ample parking.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a mansion with a cottage and a gate lodge has come on the market for £1.1 million.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation