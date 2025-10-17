Hilltown flats among Dundee’s best new buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hilltown flats among Dundee’s best new buildings

An innovation hub, a transformative housing development, and a university life sciences building were among the winners of the biennial Dundee Civic Trust Awards.

This Hilltown development was one of the winners at the Dundee Civic Trust Awards. Image: Supplied.
By Jack McKeown

Four of Dundee’s newest buildings have been honoured at a major local awards ceremony.

Presented biennially by Dundee Civic Trust and Dundee Historic Environment Trust, the awards recognise outstanding contributions to the city’s built environment. There’s no set number of winners, but the standard for recognition is high.

At the 2025 ceremony on Thursday evening three buildings received awards, while a fourth earned a commendation.

Projects completed between June 1, 2023 and May 31 this year were eligible for entry. From an initial longlist of 13, judges narrowed the field to five shortlisted schemes, which they visited in person before making their final decision.

The winners were presented at a ceremony in Roseangle Art Gallery by Dundee Civic Trust chairman Donald Gordon and Dundee Historic Environment Trust chairman Gordon MacDougall.

They were:

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP)

The MSIP is a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council, and Scottish Enterprise. Image: Supplied.

This project on the site of the former Michelin tyre factory provides a collaborative space for startups, small and large companies, researchers, and students. It includes a cafe, co-working areas, meeting rooms, and design labs, and its goal is to support new businesses and create jobs in Scotland.

A joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council, and Scottish Enterprise, it also aims to support decarbonisation and sustainable mobility.

The interior is warm and welcoming. Image: Supplied.

The judges were impressed by its high quality design and excellent levels of daylight. They praised the highly innovative use of structural timber materials, including self-designed acoustic panels, which the judges said showed a profound understanding of sustainability and environmental compatibility.

On-site wind turbines and a district heating network provide the centre’s energy. Meanwhile, accessibility was thought to be excellent, with generous circulation spaces and excellent wayfinding.

The judges’ only disappointment was the absence of an access button to open the entrance door for wheelchair users, but they pointed out this is easily remedied.

Derby Street, Hilltown

The Derby Street development has helped regenerate the Hilltown area of Dundee. Image: Supplied.

Hillcrest and Dundee City Council’s large scale housing project has transformed a troubled area of the city, replacing several blocks of unloved multis.

The new development helps regenerate the Hilltown and Coldside areas including the high street along Strathmartine Road.

The Derby Street Development has helped revitalise the Coldside area. Image: Supplied.

The judges felt this was a tour-de-force of housing that feels humane and generous.

They praised the exceptional urban planning, in particular the use of a historic street as a peaceful pedestrian promenade. It has also overcome challenges posed by the steep topography to achieve full accessibility.

The project was started in 2016 and has overcome many challenges to reach completion.

Walker the Luxury Jeweller, Union Street

Walkers the Luxury Jeweller’s new exterior. Image: Supplied.

The jeweller took over an empty adjacent shop unit, increasing its size and creating a city centre treasure.

The judges thought the revised design and fit out of the expanded shop was highly sympathetic to the existing tenement building.

Walker Luxury Jeweller owner Mary Vannet inside the new extension. Image: Elliott Cansfield

In particular they highlighted the restoration of the second shopfront’s external proportions by reinstating the original height of blocked openings.

The judges concluded: “The use of the building for a high end business and the significant investment in the building shows confidence in the city centre as a location for such businesses into the future and that has to be good for the sustainability of the historic environment.”

Commended – Dundee University Life Sciences Innovation Hub

Dundee University’s new Life Sciences Hub. Image: Supplied.

The University of Dundee Life Sciences Innovation Hub provides state-of-the-art laboratory and office facilities for life sciences companies to grow.

Completed this year and part-funded by the Tay Cities deal, the hub is located on the site of Ashton Works textile mill, which burned down in 1983.

The judges hailed the building as a key resource for the university in the Blackness area. They said it offers a vital contribution to the city, Scotland and scientific development generally by providing much-needed laboratory spaces for start-up companies spinning out of the university.

It also has meeting rooms and a large atrium that can host various events. The laboratories have good flexibility, and there are excellent airtightness levels in the building.

The judges liked the public art feature at the entrance and praised the building’s accessibility.

Professor Fionn Stevenson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Chair of the judging panel Professor Fionn Stevenson said: “The judging panel was delighted by the number of excellent entries submitted this year, which demonstrates that Dundee certainly deserves its title as the UK’s only UNESCO City of Design.

“The visits to each of the shortlisted projects were a revelation, with all the winning projects demonstrating strong sustainability credentials.

The judges were particularly impressed by the urban placemaking of the Hillcrest housing development and the exquisite attention to the finest detail in the jewellery shop conversion and extension.

“Dundee has a unique and wonderful architectural heritage. Its future looks bright with the ongoing contribution made by these fine new projects.

“We look forward to seeing more submitted to the next Dundee Civic Trust Awards in 2027. “

Conversation