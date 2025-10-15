Embrace coorie at home this autumn with 6 tips from Dundee author Gabriella Bennett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Embrace coorie at home this autumn with 6 tips from Dundee author Gabriella Bennett

From fireside feasts to phone-free days, Dundee author Gabriella Bennett reveals how to capture the feeling of coorie at home this autumn.

Gabriella Bennett, author of The Art of Coorie, pictured at Eastfield in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Gabriella Bennett, author of The Art of Coorie, pictured at Eastfield in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Coorie – or “coorie doon,” as your granny might say – is Scotland’s answer to hygge.

Once a little-known Scots word, coorie burst into the mainstream after The Times columnist Gabriella Bennett published The Art of Coorie in 2018.

Traditionally meaning “to stoop, bend, cringe, or crouch for protection” – and also “to snuggle” or “nestle” – the term has evolved into a lifestyle concept celebrating warmth, comfort, and togetherness.

But more than that, Gabriella says, coorie is about learning how to enjoy life in Scotland – despite its rain, wind, and long winters. It’s about embracing the outdoors, delighting in life’s simple pleasures, and finding comfort indoors when the weather turns wild.

Gabriella enjoys supporting local makers, such as The Cheesery in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In her book, Gabriella – who lives in a small village outside Dundee – explores how coorie influences Scottish lifestyle, homes, interiors, and traditions.

And with an autumnal chill now in the air, you might be seeking inspiration to bring a touch of coorie into your own life.

We asked Gabriella for her advice. Here are her six top tips – so grab your favourite blanket (and maybe a wee dram of malt whisky) and settle in.

1. Summon the feeling – don’t buy it

For Gabriella, coorie isn’t about buying more things – it’s about “summoning” a feeling.

“It’s easy to buy things”, she says, “but for me, the real satisfaction comes from creating the feeling of coorie in other ways.

“I’m a thrifty person, so I love crafting, walking, doing things outside and then bringing those in.”

Gabriella is also a fan of blankets made by Orcadian knitwear designer Hilary Grant. Image: Hilary Grant

She also champions supporting local makers, using what you have, and finding joy in everyday things, rather than consumerism.

“Coorie is about saying, how do I live better, how do I use local businesses and bring them in, rather than going to the chains?

“It’s not necessarily about spending money – it’s getting more out of your life by drawing energy from landscapes and people.”

2. Enjoy simple rituals

A cosy evening for Gabriella might mean enjoying simple pleasures, such as cheese and crackers by the fire.

She says: “I was in Argyll and Bute this week on holiday – a very wet autumnal holiday – and when we got home, I went to The Cheesery in Dundee and bought beautiful Scottish cheeses and wine.

“We had this lovely feast in front of the fire at home, and I lit my little candle – my pine-scented candle from Lab6 – and got my Hilary Grant blanket, which I’ve had for years. She’s an amazing Orcadian designer.

“It was blowing a hoolie outside, and it was just so cosy and so wonderful, and I just kept thinking, I’m so happy to be in this, in this spot”.

3. Bring the outdoors in

Gabriella is also a fan of gathering natural elements from her walks – dried flowers, gorse petals, or seasonal finds – and using them around the home.

“I love to frame dried flowers and do different kinds of seasonal variations,” she says.

“It’s dead easy. And it is a lovely way to bring the outside in and feel connected to your local environment.”

Flower pressing is an affordable way to bring the outdoors inside. Image: Gayle Ritchie

She adds: “When the gorse comes out in spring, I love to gather some, pop them in a little fabric bag and put them in my sock drawer.

“It just makes all my clothes smell lovely.”

4. Go phone-free

Gabriella swears by what she calls “a phone-in-the-drawer day” – time away from screens to enjoy more mindful activities, such as crafting, walking or knitting.

“I enjoy activities that encourage us to put down our phones and feel useful.

“It could be knitting, walking in the woods or building a garden grotto.

“It’s something that I try and think about when I’m having a phone in the drawer day and I want to use my hands in a way that isn’t doom scrolling.”

Gabriella in one of her favourite cosy Dundee coffee shops, Eastfield. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The benefits of a phone-free day?

“My brain just feels more peaceful.

“I compare it to that moment when you take all your Christmas tree decorations down, and then you look at your living room, you’re like, ‘Wow, it’s so much bigger and almost barer than I imagined’- but in a good way.”

5. Get creative in the kitchen

Gabriella also encourages getting creative in the kitchen.

She says: “When I was writing The Art of Coorie, I went to this amazing home smoking course with Tasting Scotland – a culinary tourist specialist – and they showed us how to smoke our own cheeses, nuts, and meats.

“I love the idea of setting this up in the garden – or on the step outside if you don’t have a garden – and teaching yourself how to smoke things.”

Is there anything more coorie than a bowl of homemade soup? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She also suggests making your own gin at home.

“It’s a great thing to do this time of year, as the sloe berries are coming out.”

You can also try cooking Scottish recipes with a modern twist, such as the vegan Cullen skink, which uses jackfruit instead of fish, from her book.

6. Opt for natural self-care

Finally, one of Gabriella’s favourite coorie-inspired rituals is a homemade oat and honey face mask – a simple, soothing treat which costs around two pence.

She explains: “I have been using this homemade facial scrub for 20 years, and it’s basically ground oats with honey.

“Your skin is so soft afterwards, it’s so glowy.

“If you’ve got a hormonal skin situation going on, it feels so nice and soothing”.

  • The Art of Coorie is available to buy online. Gabriella Bennett’s second book, a narrative non-fiction exploration of future cities, How to Build a City, will be published in 2026

More from Property

21 Cliffburn Gardens in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry bungalow is TSPC’s most viewed September property
John Carnegie spent three years renovating Nether Balgillo Farmhouse. Image: Jack McKeown.
Neglected Angus farmhouse reborn after builder's epic DIY overhaul
Achray View near Loch Achray, Stirlingshire.
'Remarkable' Trossachs home with loch views on sale for under £400k
Lundie Cottage, near Anstruther.
Cosy period cottage near Anstruther with coastal views and 'expertly designed' garden for sale
3
The Chocolate Box sits on a quiet lane a couple of miles from Carnoustie. Image: Thorntons.
Former Dundee and Dundee United player is selling his Angus home with beautiful sea…
4
Hamilton Grand.
7 homes in Angus, Fife and Perthshire that are perfect for golf lovers
The couple spend all of their spare time working on the project. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How renovation first timers found the courage to transform magical Glenisla lodge
2
Orchil Castle is up for sale
Stunning Perthshire castle that has hosted royalty for sale
Spinners Lea in Fintry has a pool. Image: Kelvin Valley Properties
Six-bedroom Stirlingshire home with indoor swimming pool for sale
Hamilton Grand.
£2.5m flat in famous St Andrews Old Course building hits market

Conversation