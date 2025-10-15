Embrace coorie at home this autumn with 6 tips from Dundee author Gabriella Bennett

Coorie – or “coorie doon,” as your granny might say – is Scotland’s answer to hygge.

Once a little-known Scots word, coorie burst into the mainstream after The Times columnist Gabriella Bennett published The Art of Coorie in 2018.

Traditionally meaning “to stoop, bend, cringe, or crouch for protection” – and also “to snuggle” or “nestle” – the term has evolved into a lifestyle concept celebrating warmth, comfort, and togetherness.

But more than that, Gabriella says, coorie is about learning how to enjoy life in Scotland – despite its rain, wind, and long winters. It’s about embracing the outdoors, delighting in life’s simple pleasures, and finding comfort indoors when the weather turns wild.

In her book, Gabriella – who lives in a small village outside Dundee – explores how coorie influences Scottish lifestyle, homes, interiors, and traditions.

And with an autumnal chill now in the air, you might be seeking inspiration to bring a touch of coorie into your own life.

We asked Gabriella for her advice. Here are her six top tips – so grab your favourite blanket (and maybe a wee dram of malt whisky) and settle in.

1. Summon the feeling – don’t buy it

For Gabriella, coorie isn’t about buying more things – it’s about “summoning” a feeling.

“It’s easy to buy things”, she says, “but for me, the real satisfaction comes from creating the feeling of coorie in other ways.

“I’m a thrifty person, so I love crafting, walking, doing things outside and then bringing those in.”

She also champions supporting local makers, using what you have, and finding joy in everyday things, rather than consumerism.

“Coorie is about saying, how do I live better, how do I use local businesses and bring them in, rather than going to the chains?

“It’s not necessarily about spending money – it’s getting more out of your life by drawing energy from landscapes and people.”

2. Enjoy simple rituals

A cosy evening for Gabriella might mean enjoying simple pleasures, such as cheese and crackers by the fire.

She says: “I was in Argyll and Bute this week on holiday – a very wet autumnal holiday – and when we got home, I went to The Cheesery in Dundee and bought beautiful Scottish cheeses and wine.

“We had this lovely feast in front of the fire at home, and I lit my little candle – my pine-scented candle from Lab6 – and got my Hilary Grant blanket, which I’ve had for years. She’s an amazing Orcadian designer.

“It was blowing a hoolie outside, and it was just so cosy and so wonderful, and I just kept thinking, I’m so happy to be in this, in this spot”.

3. Bring the outdoors in

Gabriella is also a fan of gathering natural elements from her walks – dried flowers, gorse petals, or seasonal finds – and using them around the home.

“I love to frame dried flowers and do different kinds of seasonal variations,” she says.

“It’s dead easy. And it is a lovely way to bring the outside in and feel connected to your local environment.”

She adds: “When the gorse comes out in spring, I love to gather some, pop them in a little fabric bag and put them in my sock drawer.

“It just makes all my clothes smell lovely.”

4. Go phone-free

Gabriella swears by what she calls “a phone-in-the-drawer day” – time away from screens to enjoy more mindful activities, such as crafting, walking or knitting.

“I enjoy activities that encourage us to put down our phones and feel useful.

“It could be knitting, walking in the woods or building a garden grotto.

“It’s something that I try and think about when I’m having a phone in the drawer day and I want to use my hands in a way that isn’t doom scrolling.”

The benefits of a phone-free day?

“My brain just feels more peaceful.

“I compare it to that moment when you take all your Christmas tree decorations down, and then you look at your living room, you’re like, ‘Wow, it’s so much bigger and almost barer than I imagined’- but in a good way.”

5. Get creative in the kitchen

Gabriella also encourages getting creative in the kitchen.

She says: “When I was writing The Art of Coorie, I went to this amazing home smoking course with Tasting Scotland – a culinary tourist specialist – and they showed us how to smoke our own cheeses, nuts, and meats.

“I love the idea of setting this up in the garden – or on the step outside if you don’t have a garden – and teaching yourself how to smoke things.”

She also suggests making your own gin at home.

“It’s a great thing to do this time of year, as the sloe berries are coming out.”

You can also try cooking Scottish recipes with a modern twist, such as the vegan Cullen skink, which uses jackfruit instead of fish, from her book.

6. Opt for natural self-care

Finally, one of Gabriella’s favourite coorie-inspired rituals is a homemade oat and honey face mask – a simple, soothing treat which costs around two pence.

She explains: “I have been using this homemade facial scrub for 20 years, and it’s basically ground oats with honey.

“Your skin is so soft afterwards, it’s so glowy.

“If you’ve got a hormonal skin situation going on, it feels so nice and soothing”.