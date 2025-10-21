American owner transforms rundown St Andrews townhouse into pair of exquisite apartments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

American owner transforms rundown St Andrews townhouse into pair of exquisite apartments

Vivian VanPeenen bought the building on Murray Place without ever having been inside it.

Vivian VanPeenen has transformed her Murray Park property. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

A townhouse on one of St Andrews’ most desirable streets has been transformed into two exquisite apartments by its American owner.

Murray Park connects the Scores with North Street. Vivian VanPeenen bought a six-bedroom property on the street without ever having been inside it.

The Murray Park apartment has been transformed. Image: Rettie.

She and her husband Charles live in Tucson, Arizona. Vivian, 56, was director of education at Tucson’s Reid Park Zoo until she retired in 2018. Charles, 55, runs an insurance firm.

Their St Andrews property renovation journey began during Covid when their daughter Emma came to study in the town.

Quarantining

“We came over to visit but it was at the height of Covid regulations and we had to quarantine for two weeks,” Vivian recalls. “So we spent two weeks in a little place just off Market Street, peering out of our window at the world outside.

Murray Park connects the Scores and North Street. Image: Rettie.

“We were interested in the property scene here and someone put us in touch with Neil Jarvie, who runs a property business called Latitude 55. He’s a fantastic guy who helped us find projects and ran the renovation process for us.”

The couple bought a one bedroom flat above Molly Malone’s which they renovated and now run as a short term let and as a holiday home for themselves.”

Vivian spent two years transforming the flats. Image: Rettie.

“Neil then approached us about a six-bedroom flat on Murray Place that was for sale,” Vivian continues. “We bought it sight unseen in 2021 and Emma lived in it during her sophomore year here.”

From rundown to remarkable

It’s hard to reconcile the pictures of the flat then with what it looks like now. “It had green and orange sponge-painted walls, awful red carpets and cheap laminate flooring.

“St Andrews doesn’t have any fraternities but I think there was an unofficial fraternity and this place was used as a frat house for a few years.

The old house was tired and rundown. Image: Vivian VanPeenen.

“It was piled up with old mattresses and broken furniture. We paid to have it all taken away.”

Neil at Latitude 55 ran the renovation works, with Vivian overseeing from Arizona, with occasional visits to St Andrews. David Christie at D7 Architecture in Glenrothes dealt with the design and planning side of the project.

The lower level of the original house. Image: Vivian VanPeenen.
And what the same space looks like now. Image: Rettie.

They decided to split the enormous six-bed home into two apartments. A three-bedroom apartment has a main door on Murray Park and a two-bed apartment has its front door in the courtyard outside, accessed through a short pend.

Almost immediately they suffered from a couple of setbacks. “Because we were splitting the building in two, they treated it as two new properties and made us put a sprinkler system in,” Vivian says.

The flat looks beautiful now but it wasn’t all plain sailing. Image: Rettie.

“That was one of the most expensive parts of the project. The flat also came with an HMO licence but because we were creating two new properties they took the licence away.”

Stunning interiors

The apartments are beautifully appointed, with each piece of furniture carefully chosen. Much of the credit for this goes to Lesley Wallace, who runs Interiors at Forty Four in Cupar.

“She was just wonderful,” Vivian says. “I would send her images of what I wanted and she would source it. She found everything from tables and chairs to sideboards and curtains.”

Entering the upper apartment. Image: Rettie.

Number 2G Murray Park is entered via a front door that leads straight into the main reception room via a few steps surrounded by a glass balustrade.

What was formerly a living room, kitchen, hallway, stairwell and bathroom has all been knocked together to create a single enormous open plan room. “I’ve always been confused at why British people have tiny living rooms and kitchens,” Vivian says. “In America everything is open plan and that’s what I wanted here.”

Hidden columns were uncovered. Image: Rettie.

At one stage it was unclear whether an open plan living area could be created at all, however. “There was a load bearing wall and it was not going to be cost effective to do the structural work required to remove it,” Vivian continues.

The window opens fully to the courtyard below. Image: Rettie.

“However when they took a look inside the wall they found this fantastic original support pillar. Then they found another one inside the bathroom wall. That let us remove the wall and create the open plan space I wanted without having to do any structural work.

“After the double blow of the sprinkler system and the HMO licence it was good to get a win.”

Clever design touches

Another nice touch is the dropped ceiling panels which allowed the sprinkler system to be installed, along with new lights and wiring, while leaving the original cornicing exposed.

The open plan space is split into three distinct sections. Image: Rettie.

“Originally we thought we’d have to lower the ceiling and cover the cornicing up but I was adamant I didn’t want that. The builder came up with this great idea of putting in dropped panels and executed it perfectly.”

The living space is divided into three distinct areas. Closest to the street is a dining section, with a living area and a nicely restored fireplace in the middle. The kitchen has a central island with seating for four.

The kitchen has plenty of light thanks to a floor-to-ceiling window. Image: Rettie.

Meanwhile, a set of bi-fold doors opens the room to overlook a peaceful courtyard below. Three bedrooms and a bathroom are accessed directly off the main reception room. The master bedroom has a dressing room, en suite bathroom, and an anteroom that would make an ideal home office.

Courtyard flat

The lower flat, 2H Murray Park, comes with the courtyard. It has an open plan living space with bi-fold doors that open onto the courtyard. The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom and there is a second bedroom, shower room, and a central dining hallway.

The charming courtyard flat. Image: Rettie.

Vivian’s husband Charles runs an insurance firm in Arizona. While he enjoys visiting St Andrews he leaves the hard work of the renovations to his wife. “I might ask him which of two types of door handle he prefers but that’s about the extent of his involvement,” Vivian says.

The lower flat has its own courtyard entrance. Image: Rettie.

One family member who did help was Vivian’s aunt, Janice Singleton. “She lives in Maine and I’ve never met anyone with a better eye for design,” Vivian explains. “I flew her over to Scotland and we had a wonderful few days choosing the décor and furnishings. She always knew at a glance exactly what to go for.”

Selling Murray Park

Vivian originally intended to run the two apartments as holiday lets but has decided to put them on the market. “There’s a flat directly opposite for sale which I thought was priced quite high but George Lorimer at Rettie assured me that was just market value.

Vivian is delighted with how the project turned out. Image: Jack McKeown.

“So I decided we’d test the market and put our flats up for sale. I’m not looking to price gouge or anything. But we’ve done this project as an investment and I want a fair price for the time and work we’ve put in.

“Although we’re selling these flats we’re keeping our flat above Molly Malones. We adore St Andrews and we want to keep a presence here. We’re not done visiting this beautiful town yet.”

2G Murray Park is on sale with Rettie for offers over £1.25 million and 2H Murray Park is also on sale with Rettie for offers over £795,000.

Conversation