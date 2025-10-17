Beautiful farm conversion in stunning countryside setting near Bridge of Earn hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful farm conversion in stunning countryside setting near Bridge of Earn hits market

Netherton Mains at Aberargie has been put up for sale for offers over £925,000.

By Finn Nixon
Netherton Mains, near Bridge of Earn. Image: Strutt & Parker
Netherton Mains, near Bridge of Earn. Image: Strutt & Parker

A beautiful farm conversion in a stunning countryside setting near Bridge of Earn has hit the market.

Netherton Mains, at Aberargie, was converted from traditional farm buildings in the 1990s.

It is now a five-bedroom family home that comes with an annex cottage, a double garage, south-facing gardens and stone terraces.

The property, set on nearly an acre of land, is for sale for offers over £925,000.

An aerial view of the property. Image: Strutt & Parker
Netherton Mains has been converted from traditional farm buildings. Image: Strutt & Parker

The main house at Netherton Mains features a double-height sitting room with five cart-shed windows.

It also has a recently installed 12kW multi-fuel burner.

There are two other reception rooms on the ground floor.

There is also a bespoke bar area below the gallery in the living room.

The wood burner in the sitting room. Image: Strutt & Parker
Another reception room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The view from the gallery. Image: Strutt & Parker
The cosy living room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The modern kitchen. Image: Strutt & Parker

One of the other reception rooms is currently used as an office, and two have doors providing access to the garden.

The modern kitchen comes with integrated appliances.

Next door is a laundry and utility room.

Five double bedrooms are located in the main house, with one on the ground floor.

The bar area. Image: Strutt & Parker
A bedroom Image: Strutt & Parker
Another bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker
An en-suite bathroom. Image: Strutt & Parker

The main bedroom suite features a bathroom and a spacious dressing room.

Two of the other bedrooms include en-suite shower rooms and there is also a family bathroom.

In the cottage annex, there is a bedroom with a dressing room, a kitchen and sitting room, a bathroom, and a storage room.

Outside, the gardens are largely lawned and surrounded by hedges and walls.

The gardens. Image: Strutt & Parker
The private gardens are encircled by hedges. Image: Strutt & Parker

There are also large paved terraces at the front of the property and a spacious terrace to the rear, which is accessible from the dining room and family room.

A tarmac driveway leads up to the house and a large parking area.

The property also boasts a contemporary detached double garage featuring an electric door.

Netherton Mains is being marketed by Strutt & Parker.

Meanwhile, The Courier has spoken to a Dundee author to get her tips for embracing ‘coorie’ at home this autumn.

More from Property

This Hilltown development was one of the winners at the Dundee Civic Trust Awards. Image: Supplied.
Hilltown flats among Dundee's best new buildings
Gabriella Bennett, author of The Art of Coorie, pictured at Eastfield in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Embrace coorie at home this autumn with 6 tips from Dundee author Gabriella Bennett
21 Cliffburn Gardens in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry bungalow is TSPC’s most viewed September property
John Carnegie spent three years renovating Nether Balgillo Farmhouse. Image: Jack McKeown.
Neglected Angus farmhouse reborn after builder's epic DIY overhaul
Achray View near Loch Achray, Stirlingshire.
'Remarkable' Trossachs home with loch views on sale for under £400k
Lundie Cottage, near Anstruther.
Cosy period cottage near Anstruther with coastal views and 'expertly designed' garden for sale
3
The Chocolate Box sits on a quiet lane a couple of miles from Carnoustie. Image: Thorntons.
Former Dundee and Dundee United player is selling his Angus home with beautiful sea…
4
Hamilton Grand.
7 homes in Angus, Fife and Perthshire that are perfect for golf lovers
The couple spend all of their spare time working on the project. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How renovation first timers found the courage to transform magical Glenisla lodge
2
Orchil Castle is up for sale
Stunning Perthshire castle that has hosted royalty for sale

Conversation