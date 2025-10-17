Beautiful farm conversion in stunning countryside setting near Bridge of Earn hits market

A beautiful farm conversion in a stunning countryside setting near Bridge of Earn has hit the market.

Netherton Mains, at Aberargie, was converted from traditional farm buildings in the 1990s.

It is now a five-bedroom family home that comes with an annex cottage, a double garage, south-facing gardens and stone terraces.

The property, set on nearly an acre of land, is for sale for offers over £925,000.

The main house at Netherton Mains features a double-height sitting room with five cart-shed windows.

It also has a recently installed 12kW multi-fuel burner.

There are two other reception rooms on the ground floor.

There is also a bespoke bar area below the gallery in the living room.

One of the other reception rooms is currently used as an office, and two have doors providing access to the garden.

The modern kitchen comes with integrated appliances.

Next door is a laundry and utility room.

Five double bedrooms are located in the main house, with one on the ground floor.

The main bedroom suite features a bathroom and a spacious dressing room.

Two of the other bedrooms include en-suite shower rooms and there is also a family bathroom.

In the cottage annex, there is a bedroom with a dressing room, a kitchen and sitting room, a bathroom, and a storage room.

Outside, the gardens are largely lawned and surrounded by hedges and walls.

There are also large paved terraces at the front of the property and a spacious terrace to the rear, which is accessible from the dining room and family room.

A tarmac driveway leads up to the house and a large parking area.

The property also boasts a contemporary detached double garage featuring an electric door.

Netherton Mains is being marketed by Strutt & Parker.

