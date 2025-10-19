‘Striking’ Dundee West End home with unusual curved roof hits market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Striking’ Dundee West End home with unusual curved roof hits market

The house is on Rockfield Street, described as one of the area's "most desirable addresses".

By Isla Glen
The Rockfield Street property is in one of the West End’s "most desirable" addresses. Image: Verdala
The Rockfield Street property is in one of the West End’s "most desirable" addresses. Image: Verdala

A “striking” home with an unusual curved roof has hit the market in Dundee’s West End.

Located in one of the area’s “most desirable addresses”, just off Perth Road, the five-bedroom house is for sale for offers over £559,000.

Agent Verdala says it is a rare opportunity to purchase a “property that perfectly balances architectural vision, energy performance and exceptional modern living”.

As well as a spacious garden, the distinctive Rockfield Street home features a garage and driveway.

The property from the rear. Image: Verdala
The hallway and staircase. Image: Verdala
The open-plan kitchen and dining area. Image: Verdala
The house is stylishly designed. Image: Verdala
A stove is featured in the living room. Image: Verdala
The ground-floor bedroom. Image: Verdala

The property, which boasts lots of natural light, has an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

This room is connected to the garden through sliding glass doors.

On the opposite side of the hallway lies the living room, which comes with a wood-burning stove.

Also on the ground floor is a bedroom, a utility room and a WC.

Beautiful wooden flooring is laid throughout.

Verdala describes the sense of space upstairs as “remarkable”, with ceilings reaching 20 feet at the highest point.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Verdala
Another bedroom. Image: Verdala
There are high ceilings upstairs. Image: Verdala
The upstairs landing has lots of natural light. Image: Verdala
A modern bathroom. Image: Verdala
The back garden. Image: Verdala

There are four double bedrooms, two of which feature an en-suite shower room.

 

The bathrooms, which have been finished to a high standard, have statement tiling and mood lighting.

In addition, a walk-in wardrobe is part of the main bedroom.

The home was designed to be energy efficient and has a gas heating system, full double glazing, solar panels and a Tesla Powerwall battery system.

There is also an integrated garage, as well as a private landscaped garden to the rear.

Elsewhere in Dundee, a Broughty Ferry bungalow was TSPC’s most viewed property in September.

