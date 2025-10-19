‘Striking’ Dundee West End home with unusual curved roof hits market

A “striking” home with an unusual curved roof has hit the market in Dundee’s West End.

Located in one of the area’s “most desirable addresses”, just off Perth Road, the five-bedroom house is for sale for offers over £559,000.

Agent Verdala says it is a rare opportunity to purchase a “property that perfectly balances architectural vision, energy performance and exceptional modern living”.

As well as a spacious garden, the distinctive Rockfield Street home features a garage and driveway.

The property, which boasts lots of natural light, has an open-plan kitchen and dining area.

This room is connected to the garden through sliding glass doors.

On the opposite side of the hallway lies the living room, which comes with a wood-burning stove.

Also on the ground floor is a bedroom, a utility room and a WC.

Beautiful wooden flooring is laid throughout.

Verdala describes the sense of space upstairs as “remarkable”, with ceilings reaching 20 feet at the highest point.

There are four double bedrooms, two of which feature an en-suite shower room.

The bathrooms, which have been finished to a high standard, have statement tiling and mood lighting.

In addition, a walk-in wardrobe is part of the main bedroom.

The home was designed to be energy efficient and has a gas heating system, full double glazing, solar panels and a Tesla Powerwall battery system.

There is also an integrated garage, as well as a private landscaped garden to the rear.

