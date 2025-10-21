Stunning Edwardian Dunblane home on market for £1.5 million after extensive renovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Stunning Edwardian Dunblane home on market for £1.5 million after extensive renovation

Tanglin is a spectacular Edwardian home in Dunblane.

By Isla Glen
Tanglin in Dunblane.
Tanglin is a spectacular property in the heart of Dunblane. Image: Savills

A stunning Edwardian home in Dunblane has come to the market for £1.5 million.

Tanglin, which is located on The Crescent, was built in 1908.

The five-bedroom property underwent a renovation in 2023, turning it into a contemporary living space while retaining its character.

The house is on the market for offers over £1,500,000.

Harry Maitland, the property agent, said: “Tanglin is a supremely renovated family house situated in one of central Scotland’s top residential addresses.”

Tanglin from above. Image: Savills
Inside the five-bedroom home. Image: Savills
The dining area. Image: Savills
A spacious kitchen is a key feature of the property. Image: Savills
The living area has a fireplace. Image: Savills
A utility room was added as part of the renovation. Image: Savills
The living room has backlit cabinets. Image: Savills

One of the property’s highlights is the kitchen, dining and family area.

Running the full depth of the house, this room boasts natural light and garden views.

The dining space is centre stage and boasts a fireplace, while the kitchen features a central island and a breakfast bar.

Across the hallway is a sitting room with backlit shelving and cabinetry.

The adjacent home office has a fireplace and a door leading out to the side garden.

This level also hosts a study, WC, store room, and utility room or pantry.

On the first floor are five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

One of these has a large dressing room and the other a fitted wardrobe.

The main bedrooms also feature an en suite shower room and its own dressing room.

One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
A dressing room. Image: Savills
The study. Image: Savills
One of the bathrooms, which was upgraded recently. Image: Savills
Another bathroom. Image: Savills
There are five bedrooms. Image: Savills
The grounds of Tanglin, featuring the outbuilding. Image: Savills
An outdoor kitchen is part of the property. Image: Savills

To the rear of the property is an outbuilding measuring more than 1,200 square feet.

Completed in 2025, the ground floor contains two separate garages and two rooms on the upper floor.

One of the garages is used as a workshop, while the other level is a workroom and office space.

Subject to planning permission, the building could be converted to accommodation.

Tanglin also has 0.57 acres of gardens, as well as a partially enclosed terrace with outdoor kitchen.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a “remarkable” Trossachs home with loch views is on sale for under £400k.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

