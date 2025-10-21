Stunning Edwardian Dunblane home on market for £1.5 million after extensive renovation

A stunning Edwardian home in Dunblane has come to the market for £1.5 million.

Tanglin, which is located on The Crescent, was built in 1908.

The five-bedroom property underwent a renovation in 2023, turning it into a contemporary living space while retaining its character.

The house is on the market for offers over £1,500,000.

Harry Maitland, the property agent, said: “Tanglin is a supremely renovated family house situated in one of central Scotland’s top residential addresses.”

One of the property’s highlights is the kitchen, dining and family area.

Running the full depth of the house, this room boasts natural light and garden views.

The dining space is centre stage and boasts a fireplace, while the kitchen features a central island and a breakfast bar.

Across the hallway is a sitting room with backlit shelving and cabinetry.

The adjacent home office has a fireplace and a door leading out to the side garden.

This level also hosts a study, WC, store room, and utility room or pantry.

On the first floor are five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

One of these has a large dressing room and the other a fitted wardrobe.

The main bedrooms also feature an en suite shower room and its own dressing room.

To the rear of the property is an outbuilding measuring more than 1,200 square feet.

Completed in 2025, the ground floor contains two separate garages and two rooms on the upper floor.

One of the garages is used as a workshop, while the other level is a workroom and office space.

Subject to planning permission, the building could be converted to accommodation.

Tanglin also has 0.57 acres of gardens, as well as a partially enclosed terrace with outdoor kitchen.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a “remarkable” Trossachs home with loch views is on sale for under £400k.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook