Idyllic lochside Perthshire home with private beach, boats and stables for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Idyllic lochside Perthshire home with private beach, boats and stables for sale

Blackwood Lodge sits on the south shore of Loch Rannoch, boasting spectacular views.

By Isla Glen
Blackwood Lodge overlooks Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills
Blackwood Lodge overlooks Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills

An idyllic lochside Perthshire home with a private beach, boats and stables has come on the market.

Blackwood Lodge sits on the south shore of Loch Rannoch and boasts spectacular views.

It was built in 1974 to accommodate the forester/gamekeeper.

The property, which is named after the Black Wood of Rannoch, comes with a private shingle beach 35 metres from the front door.

Full-height windows in the sitting room make the most of the stunning loch views.

The open-plan living/dining room also has a wood-burning stove for cosy winter nights.

The house has easy access to a beach and woodland. Image: Savills
The private shingle beach. Image: Savills
A closer view of the house. Image: Savills
The view from the living room. Image: Savills
Inside Blackwood Lodge. Image: Savills
The dining area. Image: Savills
One of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
Another bedroom. Image: Savills

There is also a kitchen, utility area, four bedrooms and a bathroom.

A separate stone bothy, which was the home of the famekeeper before the lodge was built, is made up of one room.

It contains a sitting area, kitchen, stove, bed nook and shower room.

The rustic building is currently used as a holiday rental, and a short-term let licence is in place.

Also in the grounds is a steel-framed shed, water filtration plant room and wood store.

The bothy, which is used as a short-term let. Image: Savills
The shed and bothy. Image: Savills
Inside the bothy. Image: Savills
The bothy benefits from a stove. Image: Savills
Boats are included in the sale. Image: Savills
The stables. Image: Savills
Inside the shed. Image: Savills

The house further benefits from a timber stable block, with two loose boxes and a tack room, as well as kennels.

Included in the sale of Blackwood Lodge is a motor cruiser with boat trailer, an excavator used to launch boats and a fishing dory.

The property is surrounded by woodland, accessible by track from the property, and a gate provides access to the beach.

Blackwood Lodge is being marketed by Savills for offers over £650,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a stunning castle that has hosted royalty is for sale.

More from Property

The Rockfield Street property is in one of the West End’s "most desirable" addresses. Image: Verdala
'Striking' Dundee West End home with unusual curved roof hits market
Netherton Mains, near Bridge of Earn. Image: Strutt & Parker
Beautiful farm conversion in stunning countryside setting near Bridge of Earn hits market
This Hilltown development was one of the winners at the Dundee Civic Trust Awards. Image: Supplied.
Hilltown flats among Dundee's best new buildings
Gabriella Bennett, author of The Art of Coorie, pictured at Eastfield in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Embrace coorie at home this autumn with 6 tips from Dundee author Gabriella Bennett
21 Cliffburn Gardens in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry bungalow is TSPC’s most viewed September property
John Carnegie spent three years renovating Nether Balgillo Farmhouse. Image: Jack McKeown.
Neglected Angus farmhouse reborn after builder's epic DIY overhaul
Achray View near Loch Achray, Stirlingshire.
'Remarkable' Trossachs home with loch views on sale for under £400k
Lundie Cottage, near Anstruther.
Cosy period cottage near Anstruther with coastal views and 'expertly designed' garden for sale
3
The Chocolate Box sits on a quiet lane a couple of miles from Carnoustie. Image: Thorntons.
Former Dundee and Dundee United player is selling his Angus home with beautiful sea…
4
Hamilton Grand.
7 homes in Angus, Fife and Perthshire that are perfect for golf lovers

Conversation