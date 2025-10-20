Idyllic lochside Perthshire home with private beach, boats and stables for sale

An idyllic lochside Perthshire home with a private beach, boats and stables has come on the market.

Blackwood Lodge sits on the south shore of Loch Rannoch and boasts spectacular views.

It was built in 1974 to accommodate the forester/gamekeeper.

The property, which is named after the Black Wood of Rannoch, comes with a private shingle beach 35 metres from the front door.

Full-height windows in the sitting room make the most of the stunning loch views.

The open-plan living/dining room also has a wood-burning stove for cosy winter nights.

There is also a kitchen, utility area, four bedrooms and a bathroom.

A separate stone bothy, which was the home of the famekeeper before the lodge was built, is made up of one room.

It contains a sitting area, kitchen, stove, bed nook and shower room.

The rustic building is currently used as a holiday rental, and a short-term let licence is in place.

Also in the grounds is a steel-framed shed, water filtration plant room and wood store.

The house further benefits from a timber stable block, with two loose boxes and a tack room, as well as kennels.

Included in the sale of Blackwood Lodge is a motor cruiser with boat trailer, an excavator used to launch boats and a fishing dory.

The property is surrounded by woodland, accessible by track from the property, and a gate provides access to the beach.

Blackwood Lodge is being marketed by Savills for offers over £650,000.

