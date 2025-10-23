Inside Perth rock’n’roll-themed house owned by Little Lies founder – the label worn by Taylor Swift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside Perth rock’n’roll-themed house owned by Little Lies founder – the label worn by Taylor Swift

Jade Robertson, who runs the Little Lies clothing company behind the famous Taylor Swift dress - is selling her four-bed townhouse in Perth for offers over £385,000.

Jade Robertson is selling her family home in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jade Robertson is selling her family home in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

When Jade Robertson and her husband, Stuart, decided to paint their living room black in their new Perth home nine years ago, there were a few raised eyebrows.

“Our parents were like, ‘I can’t believe you’re painting a room black,'” Jade recalls, laughing.

“But I was like, ‘Trust the process'”.

The rock n’ roll themed living room. Image: Possible Estate Agents

“I knew that I wanted that deep, dark room.

“With it being such a big room and being the traditional Victorian shape – I just felt like I could take it.”

Nearly a decade on, the bold choice has paid off – the room has become a favourite among potential buyers.

The couple’s four-bedroom townhouse on Needless Road in Perth is now on the market for offers over £385,000.

The house is now on the market for offers over £388,000. Image: Possible Estate Agents

The striking living room is just one part of the house that reflects the bohemian, rock ’n’ roll spirit of the womenswear label Little Lies, which Jade runs with Stuart.

The Glencarse-based brand made headlines across the UK last year when one of its dresses was worn by Taylor Swift.

But the house, which the couple share with their four-year-old daughter, wasn’t always the modern showpiece it is today.

The house is located on Needless Road. Image: Possible Estate Agents

“It was very old school (when we bought it),” Jade says. “It hadn’t been decorated in a long time.”

Regardless, located in the Craigie part of the city where Jade had grown up, it had everything they were looking for in a family home – including one key element.

“I particularly lusted after having a bay window for my Christmas tree,” Jade explains.

Perth house modernised with kitchen extension

It also featured two bathrooms, a garage, a large outdoor space and a home office.

In an impressive nine-month turnaround, Jade and Stuart “stripped out everything” – preserving only original features like the cornicing and stained glass windows.

They added a kitchen extension, creating an open-plan space with a dining area and French doors.

The modern kitchen extension. Image: Possible Estate Agents

The light-filled room, featuring natural woods and bohemian elements, contrasts starkly with the dark and dramatic living room.

But the white wood-effect flooring, which replaced the old ‘brown swirly carpets’ throughout the house, creates a cohesive feel.

Jade says the house reflects her personality. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

On the ground floor, they knocked down the internal walls that once separated the front and middle rooms, transforming a dark, corridor-like layout into a bright, open area with a clear view from the front door all the way to the garden. A new glass bannister made it feel even larger.

Beyond the construction work, most of the renovations were carried out by Jade and Stuart themselves, with some help from their parents.

How decor reflects Jade’s personal style

When it comes to décor, Jade says the house is an extension of her “personal style.”

“It’s basically just a collection of all the things that I love,” she explains.

Instead of traditional pictures, they’ve opted for unique artwork, including bison heads, monochrome posters, and a framed Indian necklace in the living room.

The master bedroom features original stained glass windows. Image: Possible Estate Agents

The space also features striking textiles, such as velvets and metallics.

Many of the accessories and accents came from the homeware companies Rockett St George and Quince & Cook in Perth.

Vintage furniture, often sourced from Gumtree or charity shops, adds character throughout the home.

The house is perfect for family living. Image: Possible Estate Agents

This includes upcycled wardrobes in the master bedroom, which Jade stripped and repainted herself.

One particularly special piece is a wooden sideboard in the kitchen-dining area, inherited from her gran.

To add further character to the house, the couple had many of the doors stripped for a “distressed” look.

Jade loves the ‘distressed’ doors. Image: Possible Estate Agents

Jade says: “To some people, it looks kind of unfinished and a bit crazy.

“But, I love them.

“They are one of my favourite things about the house.”

What is Jade’s favourite feature of Perth house for sale?

They also replaced the dated gas fireplace with a reclaimed fireplace designed to look like an original.

One of Jade’s favourite features is the garden – perhaps because they went so long without one.

After excavating for their extension, it was “mountains of rubble” for years.

The house features two bathrooms. Image: Possible Estate Agents

“We gazed at it longingly throughout Covid,” she jokes. “That’s what pushed us to get it done.”

After the pandemic, they added a patio, decking, and artificial grass, creating a neat, stylish outdoor sanctuary.

The garden was transformed after Covid. Image: Possible Estate Agents

While Jade says she’ll miss the house, the family aren’t moving too far – just a few streets away to the gorgeous Tullylumb Terrace.

She says: “We have always loved Tullylumb Terrace and had always said that if a house came up there we’d go for it – so when one did, we viewed it and put an offer in the next day.”

The house features a home office. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And of course, it features a bay window for the Christmas tree.

“That was a prerequisite,” Jade laughs.

More from Property

Five Marches on Lour Road in Forfar has an outdoor swimming pool Image: Rightmove
‘Unique’ £600k Forfar holiday let wins planning green light
Orchard Croft owner Matt Kirkbride. Image: Jack McKeown.
Historic Dysart home to four famous Scottish artists goes on sale for nearly £500,000
Tanglin in Dunblane.
Stunning Edwardian Dunblane home on market for £1.5 million after extensive renovation
Vivian VanPeenen has transformed her Murray Park property. Image: Jack McKeown.
American owner transforms rundown St Andrews townhouse into pair of exquisite apartments
4
St Margaret's Church in Forfar is on sale for offers over £150k. Image: Church of Scotland
Town centre Forfar kirk on market with £150k price tag
View of Blackwood Lodge, which overlooks Loch Rannoch.
Idyllic lochside Perthshire home with private beach, boats and stables for sale
3
The Rockfield Street property is in one of the West End’s "most desirable" addresses. Image: Verdala
'Striking' Dundee West End home with unusual curved roof hits market
Netherton Mains, near Bridge of Earn. Image: Strutt & Parker
Beautiful farm conversion in stunning countryside setting near Bridge of Earn hits market
This Hilltown development was one of the winners at the Dundee Civic Trust Awards. Image: Supplied.
Hilltown flats among Dundee's best new buildings
Gabriella Bennett, author of The Art of Coorie, pictured at Eastfield in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Embrace coorie at home this autumn with 6 tips from Dundee author Gabriella Bennett

Conversation