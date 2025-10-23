Inside Perth rock’n’roll-themed house owned by Little Lies founder – the label worn by Taylor Swift

When Jade Robertson and her husband, Stuart, decided to paint their living room black in their new Perth home nine years ago, there were a few raised eyebrows.

“Our parents were like, ‘I can’t believe you’re painting a room black,'” Jade recalls, laughing.

“But I was like, ‘Trust the process'”.

“I knew that I wanted that deep, dark room.

“With it being such a big room and being the traditional Victorian shape – I just felt like I could take it.”

Nearly a decade on, the bold choice has paid off – the room has become a favourite among potential buyers.

The couple’s four-bedroom townhouse on Needless Road in Perth is now on the market for offers over £385,000.

The striking living room is just one part of the house that reflects the bohemian, rock ’n’ roll spirit of the womenswear label Little Lies, which Jade runs with Stuart.

The Glencarse-based brand made headlines across the UK last year when one of its dresses was worn by Taylor Swift.

But the house, which the couple share with their four-year-old daughter, wasn’t always the modern showpiece it is today.

“It was very old school (when we bought it),” Jade says. “It hadn’t been decorated in a long time.”

Regardless, located in the Craigie part of the city where Jade had grown up, it had everything they were looking for in a family home – including one key element.

“I particularly lusted after having a bay window for my Christmas tree,” Jade explains.

Perth house modernised with kitchen extension

It also featured two bathrooms, a garage, a large outdoor space and a home office.

In an impressive nine-month turnaround, Jade and Stuart “stripped out everything” – preserving only original features like the cornicing and stained glass windows.

They added a kitchen extension, creating an open-plan space with a dining area and French doors.

The light-filled room, featuring natural woods and bohemian elements, contrasts starkly with the dark and dramatic living room.

But the white wood-effect flooring, which replaced the old ‘brown swirly carpets’ throughout the house, creates a cohesive feel.

On the ground floor, they knocked down the internal walls that once separated the front and middle rooms, transforming a dark, corridor-like layout into a bright, open area with a clear view from the front door all the way to the garden. A new glass bannister made it feel even larger.

Beyond the construction work, most of the renovations were carried out by Jade and Stuart themselves, with some help from their parents.

How decor reflects Jade’s personal style

When it comes to décor, Jade says the house is an extension of her “personal style.”

“It’s basically just a collection of all the things that I love,” she explains.

Instead of traditional pictures, they’ve opted for unique artwork, including bison heads, monochrome posters, and a framed Indian necklace in the living room.

The space also features striking textiles, such as velvets and metallics.

Many of the accessories and accents came from the homeware companies Rockett St George and Quince & Cook in Perth.

Vintage furniture, often sourced from Gumtree or charity shops, adds character throughout the home.

This includes upcycled wardrobes in the master bedroom, which Jade stripped and repainted herself.

One particularly special piece is a wooden sideboard in the kitchen-dining area, inherited from her gran.

To add further character to the house, the couple had many of the doors stripped for a “distressed” look.

Jade says: “To some people, it looks kind of unfinished and a bit crazy.

“But, I love them.

“They are one of my favourite things about the house.”

What is Jade’s favourite feature of Perth house for sale?

They also replaced the dated gas fireplace with a reclaimed fireplace designed to look like an original.

One of Jade’s favourite features is the garden – perhaps because they went so long without one.

After excavating for their extension, it was “mountains of rubble” for years.

“We gazed at it longingly throughout Covid,” she jokes. “That’s what pushed us to get it done.”

After the pandemic, they added a patio, decking, and artificial grass, creating a neat, stylish outdoor sanctuary.

While Jade says she’ll miss the house, the family aren’t moving too far – just a few streets away to the gorgeous Tullylumb Terrace.

She says: “We have always loved Tullylumb Terrace and had always said that if a house came up there we’d go for it – so when one did, we viewed it and put an offer in the next day.”

And of course, it features a bay window for the Christmas tree.

“That was a prerequisite,” Jade laughs.