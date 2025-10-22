Historic Dysart home to four famous Scottish artists goes on sale for nearly £500,000

Orchard Croft is one of the most storied properties in Dysart. The four-storey B listed former merchant’s house dates from around 1685 and has been home to no fewer than four major Scottish artists.

It is the birthplace of Thomas Millie Dow, a member of the Glasgow Boys collective. Dow lived in the house from his birth in 1848 until his marriage in 1891.

He studied in Paris and travelled extensively in America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Morocco. His painting of the Hudson River is among his most famous works. A blue plaque at Orchard Croft commemorates Dow’s life.

Meanwhile, brothers David and Henry Alison grew up in Orchard Croft. Henry became director of Glasgow School of Art while David was head of the drawing and painting school of Edinburgh College of Art.

The brothers were talented artists, and both painted in the garden at Orchard Croft. Henry painted ‘In the Cherry Orchard,’ looking over the garden wall to Dysart Church, while David painted ‘Two Wheelbarrows in the Garden’ from the window of his studio.

Commissioned by the Queen

The house was also once home to Dysart’s town clerk. Later it became Osborne Private School which was run by the home’s fourth famous artistic resident.

As well as being a school teacher, Eunice Cameron was a sculptor whose bronze busts of Adam Smith are displayed in major universities around the world. She was also commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II to create a silver regimental tabletop centrepiece of Stirling Castle.

Eunice, who passed away in August aged 77, sold the house to Matt Kirkbride four years ago. A fellow schoolteacher, Matt, 36, and Eunice bonded over their shared love of the house’s history.

“I got to know her quite well after I bought the house from her,” Matt says. “We both loved the fact so many famous artists had lived here and I think she was pleased to sell the house on to a fellow teacher.”

Matt loves property renovation and has a fine eye for design.

He painted the inside and outside of the house himself, replacing the exterior’s drab grey with a bright biscuit colour. “It’s the same colour as Dysart’s tollbooth, which ties in nicely with the town’s heritage,” Matt explains.

“Painting the highest parts of the exterior was a bit daunting but I didn’t have a big budget so there was no choice but to get stuck in.”

Inside Orchard Croft

From the entrance vestibule there are stairs down to a utility room and steps up to the main living level. The living room has a pair of large windows that look over the rooftops of Dysart. An original open fireplace provides a nice focal point.

The dining room also has a pair of large south-facing windows that let in plenty of light. The kitchen gazes out over Orchard Croft’s charming walled garden.

A library room with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves leads into a study that’s ideal for working from home. A double bedroom and a shower room complete this level.

On the second floor a beautiful and spacious room is occupied by Matt’s lodger. Two further bedrooms are spacious doubles. Then there’s Matt’s master suite, which is quite stunning.

The beautifully decorated bedroom has a walk-in dressing room and an en suite bathroom that is accessed down a couple of stairs. Its lovely freestanding tub is next to a window with a mature silver birch close by. “You can sit in the bath and watch the birds mess around in the tree,” Matt says. “It’s very soothing.”

The attic level contains two large rooms, both with limited head height. One is used for storage and the other has a pool table and is set up as a games room. Both have small, charming windows in either gable end of the house.

Scotland’s Home of the Year

“If you look out of one you can just about see Edinburgh Castle on a clear day,” Matt says. “I lived in Edinburgh for 15 years and my flat there featured on .Scotland’s Home of the Year It was called Castle Glimpse and I call this view Castle Glimpse glimpse.”

The large walled garden at Orchard Croft is as special as the house itself. A pair of wrought iron gates and a separate pedestrian gate give access from the street outside.

“The gates are original and are more than 300 years old,” Matt explains. “I had them sandblasted and repainted. The blacksmith said it’s very rare for such old gates to have survived this long, so I’m pleased I’ve looked after them.”

One of Matt’s friends is a joiner and makes use of a workshop in the garden. He built Matt’s summerhouse, which faces west and looks over the garden and Dysart Kirk. It has power and plumbing, and an adjacent patio that’s perfect for barbecues.

The garden is a joy to explore, with lots of hidden areas including a hot tub, pond, greenhouse and vegetable beds. The five resident hens who rush over to investigate me before pecking happily at the lawn are another highlight.

Matt owns works by Thomas Millie Dow and both Alison brothers. These are going to be sold at auction, however 22 Delft tiles dating from the 1700s that were rescued from a fireplace will stay with the house, as will census data confirming the three artists’ residences there.

Secret Orchard

Matt bought Orchard Croft together with a three-bedroom home that occupies the ground floor of the building. The Secret Orchard has its own private courtyard and a large studio with planning permission and listed building consent to a second storey.

Matt operates the Secret Orchard as a holiday let and it sold within four days of going on the market for offers over £190,000.

Orchard Croft was initially listed for offers over £500,000 but after just a few days on the market Matt dropped the price to £487,500 in a bid to get more viewers through the door.

“With the Secret Orchard sold I’m just itching to move on to the next project now,” he says. “I want to free up some money and be mortgage free on my next home. I also really want a project. Ideally it will be a place that needs a lot of work, that’s near the water in Fife, and has a bit of land.”

Orchard Croft, West Port, Dysart is on sale with Rettie for offers over £487,500.