Chance to buy four-bedroom home with amazing views of Elie Beach

The house, set over three floors, is on the market for nearly £900,000.

By Finn Nixon
Views of Elie Beach from inside the house. Image: Savills
Views of Elie Beach from inside the house. Image: Savills

A four-bedroom home with amazing views over Elie Beach has hit the market.

The maisonette on The Toft forms a substantial part of the traditional house Dalmore, which has a central tower overlooking the nearby beach.

The East Neuk home is set over three floors and incorporates the two upper levels of the tower.

There are also three reception rooms, two bathrooms and communal parking to the front of the house.

An aerial view of the property. Image: Savills
The beautiful setting of the home. Image: Savills
Elie Ness Lighthouse can be seen from the home. Image: Savills
The property is located on The Toft in Elie. Image: Savills
The house is set over three floors. Image: Savills

According to the property’s agents, Savills, the “panoramic coastal views are truly spectacular”.

The East Lothian coast and the Pentland Hills are all visible from the beach-facing balcony.

The entrance hall leads into a utility room and a bathroom.

The staircase leads to a large, bright sitting room on the first floor.

This room features a high ceiling, Velux windows and glass double doors leading to the balcony.

The entrance hall. Image: Savills
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The balcony. Image: Savills
Steps lead from the sitting room to the kitchen. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The arched doorway at the entrance to the dining room. Image: Savills
The dining room. Image: Savills

The balcony has a glass floor and glass balustrades, and boasts incredible views.

Steps from the sitting room lead to a traditional kitchen, which features timber wall panelling and hardwood flooring.

The dining room is accessed through an arched opening and also boasts sea views.

Meanwhile, an attractive drawing room is located off the first-floor landing.

Savills says it has the “best views in the house”, helped by a large bay window with fitted window seats.

A fireplace also sits in the heart of the room.

The drawing room. Image: Savills
A bathroom. Image: Savills
A landing and the stained glass window. Image: Savills
A bedroom. Image: Savills

Two bedrooms are also on the first floor, one of which has a bathroom and is in the tower overlooking the beach.

Another staircase leads to two further bedrooms on the second floor.

Among the other features is a beautiful arched stained glass window.

Outside, the home is an outdoor seating area and an enclosed lawn, with stone steps leading to the communal parking area.

The Elie home is being marketed by Savills for offers over £895,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, The Courier has looked at how a rundown St Andrews townhouse has been transformed into a pair of exquisite apartments.

Conversation