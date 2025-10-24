Former Angus school head teacher’s house packed with ‘original charm’ for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Former Angus school head teacher’s house packed with ‘original charm’ for sale

The C-listed School House is near Duntrune, just outside Dundee.

By Ben MacDonald
The Old School House in Kellas is up for sale
The School House near Duntrune in Angus. Image: KW Scotland

A former head teacher’s house in Angus packed with “original charm” has gone up for sale.

The School House, near Duntrune – just outside Dundee – dates back to the early 19th century.

The C-listed home retains many original features, with high ceilings, large windows and stone walls.

A private driveway leads off the road to the front of the property.

The School House sits next to Murroes Primary School. Image: KW Scotland

The good-sized living room is located on the right-hand side of the hallway.

The kitchen sits opposite, with fitted appliances and space for dining.

A utility room, an office, a shower room and one of the four bedrooms complete the ground floor.

The living room. Image: KW Scotland
The kitchen. Image: KW Scotland
The utility room. Image: KW Scotland
The ground-floor bedroom. Image: KW Scotland
The shower room. Image: KW Scotland

The majority of the space on the first floor is occupied by the remaining bedrooms.

Each comes with fitted wardrobes, offering plenty of storage.

The stylish family bathroom, with free free-standing bath and shower and black-and-white tiles, sits in between two of the bedrooms.

A storage room, currently used as a study, completes the first floor.

The staircase. Image: KW Scotland
The main bedroom. Image: KW Scotland
Another bedroom. Image: KW Scotland
The family bathroom. Image: KW Scotland
The study. Image: KW Scotland

Surrounding the house are large, mature gardens.

There is a patio for al-fresco dining and another gravel area currently used for seating.

Murroes Primary School sits beside the property, which was once the home of its head teacher.

Back door access to the garden. Image: KW Scotland
The large garden. Image: KW Scotland
Space to relax. Image: KW Scotland

The road next to the house allows for easy access to Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

The School House is being marketed by KW Scotland for offers over £365,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, former Dundee and Dundee United midfielder Kevin McDonald’s Carnoustie home is for sale.

