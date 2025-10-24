Former Angus school head teacher’s house packed with ‘original charm’ for sale

A former head teacher’s house in Angus packed with “original charm” has gone up for sale.

The School House, near Duntrune – just outside Dundee – dates back to the early 19th century.

The C-listed home retains many original features, with high ceilings, large windows and stone walls.

A private driveway leads off the road to the front of the property.

The good-sized living room is located on the right-hand side of the hallway.

The kitchen sits opposite, with fitted appliances and space for dining.

A utility room, an office, a shower room and one of the four bedrooms complete the ground floor.

The majority of the space on the first floor is occupied by the remaining bedrooms.

Each comes with fitted wardrobes, offering plenty of storage.

The stylish family bathroom, with free free-standing bath and shower and black-and-white tiles, sits in between two of the bedrooms.

A storage room, currently used as a study, completes the first floor.

Surrounding the house are large, mature gardens.

There is a patio for al-fresco dining and another gravel area currently used for seating.

Murroes Primary School sits beside the property, which was once the home of its head teacher.

The road next to the house allows for easy access to Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

The School House is being marketed by KW Scotland for offers over £365,000.

