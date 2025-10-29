Inside Dundee couple’s £100k home extension on ‘hidden gem’ West End road

Keith and Fiona Fernie fell in love with their Dundee home the moment they saw it in 2013 – so much so that they made an offer on the spot.

A deal was sealed with the owner over a simple handshake in the garden of the West End property.

Situated on Greenfield Place, just off Perth Road, the house was full of appealing quirks – cottage-like from the front, yet unexpectedly spacious from the back, spread over three levels.

Additionally, it featured a semi-basement that left the main living accommodation sitting half a level above the ground.

But while this unusual layout added a heap of character to the 1800s cottage – and afforded impressive views of the nearby Gate Church International spire – it also left the living spaces disconnected from the back garden.

Access to the outdoor space was only possible through a small door off a landing on the basement stairs.

Keith and Fiona decided to tackle this in 2021, enlisting the help of Dundee architectural firm Leadingham Jameson Rogers & Hynd to build an extension.

The goal was twofold: to add a new living space that opened onto the garden, and to make it easier to move between the upstairs rooms and the space outside.

They couldn’t have been happier with the result – for an investment of just over £100,000.

How home extension has transformed their lifestyle

The extension, which replaced the old garage, features a bright skylit landing with stairs framed by shelves.

The space opens up to a sunlit living and dining room, where sliding doors lead to a raised terrace that steps into the garden.

Made from carbonwood, the extension contrasts strikingly with the brick cottage, its clean geometry giving it character without turning it into a boxy add-on.

Despite already living in a spacious house – four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a living room and an office – Keith and Fiona say the extra space has transformed their lifestyle.

Fiona says: “In the winter, we’ve got a little wood-burning stove, so it’s really lovely and cosy.

“And in the summer, we can have the door open with easy access out to the garden.

“It gives us more space and entertainment.”

Keith adds: “It is a nice, relaxing space.”

Discreetly hidden from street view, and featuring triple glazing, he also enjoys how quiet and private it is.

Extension award-nominated by Dundee Institute of Architects

The couple, whose grown-up daughter has moved out, share the home with their dog, Daisy.

While she can’t confirm it herself, Keith says she loves having easy access to the garden from the extension- and enjoys the views from the windows.

The space has even been award-nominated – taking second place in the Best Domestic Extension category by the Dundee Institute of Architects in 2024.

When it comes to decor, Fiona – who wanted to inject some colour into the house – led the way.

She says: “I had been looking for paint when I saw this pink and thought it would work really well with the light (in the extension).

“Everything’s the one colour, from the skirting boards, to the walls, to the roof.

“I wanted to keep the modern element to it.

“I think keeping it one colour amplifies the angles in the room – there are lots of different angles.

“It just feels a bit more coherent.”

The couple picked out concrete-effect grey tiles from Collinson Ceramics in Dundee for the floor.

Fiona says: “That adds a different texture to the wood.”

Much of the furniture was inherited from Fiona’s parents, giving the house a relaxed ’70s retro feel, while other key pieces were sourced online – including their dining table from Made and the chairs from Graham & Green.

What other work have they done to the Dundee West End house?

The house has truly been a labour of love.

When they first bought it, the couple spent a year reconfiguring the layout to create a larger kitchen and improve the overall flow.

In more recent years, they’ve added an extra bathroom and built an outdoor office – complete with heating, lighting, and internet.

Next on the list is an outdoor kitchen.

It’s clear they’re here to stay – not just for the house, but for its setting, Greenfield Place, which connects Perth Road to Roseange Street.

Keith says: “I stayed up in Step Row, back in the 80s, for about 10 years, and I didn’t know Greenfield Place existed.

“You can easily walk past it because the entrance off the Perth Road is really tight.

“It’s a single cobbled road.

“There’s five houses on the street. There’s no parking, so it’s quiet.

“People don’t see it. It’s not a rat run for people. They don’t know it’s there.

“And there’s not many students walk through either. So it’s surprisingly really quiet – it’s one of the first things we noticed.

“The street’s really lovely – it’s a hidden gem, really.”