Strength coach turns tired Newport property into dream family home

A strength and conditioning coach has transformed a handsome but tired Victorian house in Newport into a showstopping family home.

6 Wellpark Terrace was built in 1875 and so is currently celebrating its 150th anniversary. It sits on the hillside in front of Newport’s nature trail and enjoys tremendous views over the Tay.

Helen bought the house on Wellpark Terrace in May 2018, having previously lived in a flat nearby. She immediately set about transforming it. “It had been an old lady who lived there for the past 35 years so it hadn’t been decorated in a long time,” she says.

Work began almost straight after Helen moved into Wellpark Terrace. “I became pregnant with my first child not long afterwards,” she continues.

“We needed a working bathroom and kitchen quickly and I didn’t want to have a baby on a building site so we just bashed on. As soon as one room was finished we moved straight onto the next one.”

Graeme Clark from JGPS Property Services carried out the majority of the work.

Open plan living

The first stage was remodelling the house. A wall between the living room and kitchen was knocked through to create a fantastic open plan space. The kitchen sits at one end with a big window looking out to the back garden.

There’s a Belfast sink, a range cooker and a central island with bar stool seating. Meanwhile, a dining table occupies the middle of the room and there is a sitting area beside the bay window.

What used to be the formal dining room was turned into the living room. Graham Ellis from Dundee Independent Stoves fitted a wood burner in the fireplace and there are Tay views from the bay window.

Plenty of space

Adjacent to the living room is another room set up as a relaxation space, with lots of bookshelves, a television, and comfortable seating. It could easily be a ground floor bedroom or a children’s playroom.

Behind the kitchen there’s a large utility room with a WC off it. Another door opens into a huge walk-in storage room. “A funny thing is that, while the viewers we’ve had so far all love the living room and kitchen, the thing that’s wowed them most is how much storage there is,” Helen smiles.

At half landing level there’s a newly done shower room with a walk-in mains shower and a large window.

Maximising Tay views

Meanwhile, the upper level has four double bedrooms and another bathroom. The master and guest bedrooms both have a spectacular outlook over the Tay.

Helen added an extra Velux window into the upstairs bathroom to increase light and make the most of the views. A slipper bath sits underneath the two windows, meaning you can soak while gazing out over the river or up at the stars.

In addition to decorating the bedrooms, all but one of the upper windows have been replaced and bespoke mirrored wardrobes were added into the spare bedroom.

The training ship Mars was moored in the Tay at Woodhaven from 1869 to 1929 and at some point in the past a decorator sketched a beautiful pencil drawing of the vessel on the wall in the spare bedroom. Rather than cover it up, Helen had a cut-out made and turned it into a feature showcasing the home’s history.

Meanwhile, the dormer window in Helen’s master bedroom is just the right size for a chaise longue. “It’s one of my favourite places to sit and look out over the river,” Helen says.

Transforming the garden

When the house was finally completed Helen didn’t rest on her laurels for long. “We got stuck into the garden about three years ago,” she says. “We spent a fortune on it but it does look good and it’s one of the things viewers have loved most about the house. Robert Furmanek from RPF Gardens did a fantastic job.”

A driveway was created at the front with room for two cars – an important addition on a narrow lane with little room for parking.

Terracing is held in place by huge timber railway sleepers. Meanwhile, new steps lead up to a wonderful stone patio that spans the full width of the house and gets the sunshine all evening.

The rear garden was also terraced, with fake grass added for Helen’s children to play on. There’s a playhouse, a drying area, and a garden shed and a log shed.

Fruit is abundant, with an apple tree, white, black and redcurrants, raspberries and strawberries. Meanwhile, another set of planters contains carrots and other vegetables.

A gate opens onto the nature trail behind the house and is the route that Helen’s daughter Chloe takes to school each morning.

There’s another patio at the rear of the house. “The back garden gets the sun all day so if we’re out during the day it’s usually here and we move to the front patio in the evening,” Helen says.

Strength business

Helen, 46, is a sports scientist and a UKSCA strength and conditioning coach who previously won silver at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships. After more than 20 years at Dundee University she recently took redundancy. She’s selling her house in part to downsize and free up some resources to start her own business.

“I’d like to focus on strength and conditioning training for retired people, children, and postpartum and menopausal women,” she explains. “These groups are all really underrepresented when it comes to strength training, and I think there’s a gap in the market for me there.”

Her house went on the market last week and Helen has already had a busy weekend of viewings, with more lined up this week.

After pouring so much time, effort, and money into renovating her house Helen is understandably going to miss living at 6 Wellpark Terrace.

“It’s a fantastic home and I’m going to miss living here. But I’m excited to start my own business and this will be someone else’s dream home. I really like Newport so I’m looking for a three-bedroom place in the village for us to move to.”

6 Wellpark Terrace, Newport is on sale with Lindsays for offers over £500,000.