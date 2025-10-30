Strength coach turns tired Newport property into dream family home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strength coach turns tired Newport property into dream family home

Helen Collins spearheaded a programme of works that has transformed the Wellpark Terrace home inside and out.

Helen Collins has a good eye for design. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

A strength and conditioning coach has transformed a handsome but tired Victorian house in Newport into a showstopping family home.

6 Wellpark Terrace was built in 1875 and so is currently celebrating its 150th anniversary. It sits on the hillside in front of Newport’s nature trail and enjoys tremendous views over the Tay.

6 Wellpark Terrace is a beautiful Victorian house. Image: Lindsays.

Helen bought the house on Wellpark Terrace in May 2018, having previously lived in a flat nearby. She immediately set about transforming it. “It had been an old lady who lived there for the past 35 years so it hadn’t been decorated in a long time,” she says.

It sits in a row of homes from the same era with Newport’s nature trail behind. Image: Lindsays.

Work began almost straight after Helen moved into Wellpark Terrace. “I became pregnant with my first child not long afterwards,” she continues.

“We needed a working bathroom and kitchen quickly and I didn’t want to have a baby on a building site so we just bashed on. As soon as one room was finished we moved straight onto the next one.”

Graeme Clark from JGPS Property Services carried out the majority of the work.

Open plan living

The first stage was remodelling the house. A wall between the living room and kitchen was knocked through to create a fantastic open plan space. The kitchen sits at one end with a big window looking out to the back garden.

A wall was knocked through to open up the kitchen and the old living room. Image: Helen Collins.
And the kitchen as it is today. Image: Lindsays.

There’s a Belfast sink, a range cooker and a central island with bar stool seating. Meanwhile, a dining table occupies the middle of the room and there is a sitting area beside the bay window.

Another before and after of the kitchen. Image: Helen Collins.

What used to be the formal dining room was turned into the living room. Graham Ellis from Dundee Independent Stoves fitted a wood burner in the fireplace and there are Tay views from the bay window.

Plenty of space

Adjacent to the living room is another room set up as a relaxation space, with lots of bookshelves, a television, and comfortable seating. It could easily be a ground floor bedroom or a children’s playroom.

The kitchen is where the family spends much of its time. Image: Lindsays.
A large bay window provides a sunny seating area. Image: Lindsays.

Behind the kitchen there’s a large utility room with a WC off it. Another door opens into a huge walk-in storage room. “A funny thing is that, while the viewers we’ve had so far all love the living room and kitchen, the thing that’s wowed them most is how much storage there is,” Helen smiles.

The living room has a wood burner and a bay window. Image: Lindsays.
Space for reading and relaxing. Image: Lindsays.

At half landing level there’s a newly done shower room with a walk-in mains shower and a large window.

Maximising Tay views

Meanwhile, the upper level has four double bedrooms and another bathroom. The master and guest bedrooms both have a spectacular outlook over the Tay.

Helen added an extra Velux window into the upstairs bathroom to increase light and make the most of the views. A slipper bath sits underneath the two windows, meaning you can soak while gazing out over the river or up at the stars.

An extra window was added into the bathroom. Image: Lindsays.
A chaise longue fills the master bedroom’s window space. Image: Lindsays.

In addition to decorating the bedrooms, all but one of the upper windows have been replaced and bespoke mirrored wardrobes were added into the spare bedroom.

The training ship Mars was moored in the Tay at Woodhaven from 1869 to 1929 and at some point in the past a decorator sketched a beautiful pencil drawing of the vessel on the wall in the spare bedroom. Rather than cover it up, Helen had a cut-out made and turned it into a feature showcasing the home’s history.

A sketch of the Mars training ship. Image: Jack McKeown.
A lot of work went into renovating the house. Image: Helen Collins.

Meanwhile, the dormer window in Helen’s master bedroom is just the right size for a chaise longue. “It’s one of my favourite places to sit and look out over the river,” Helen says.

Transforming the garden

When the house was finally completed Helen didn’t rest on her laurels for long. “We got stuck into the garden about three years ago,” she says. “We spent a fortune on it but it does look good and it’s one of the things viewers have loved most about the house. Robert Furmanek from RPF Gardens did a fantastic job.”

A driveway was dug out. Image: Lindsays.
The new patio is the perfect spot to enjoy the evening sun. Image: Lindsays.

A driveway was created at the front with room for two cars – an important addition on a narrow lane with little room for parking.

Terracing is held in place by huge timber railway sleepers. Meanwhile, new steps lead up to a wonderful stone patio that spans the full width of the house and gets the sunshine all evening.

Helen in front of the home she’s worked so hard on. Image: Jack McKeown.

The rear garden was also terraced, with fake grass added for Helen’s children to play on. There’s a playhouse, a drying area, and a garden shed and a log shed.

Fruit is abundant, with an apple tree, white, black and redcurrants, raspberries and strawberries. Meanwhile, another set of planters contains carrots and other vegetables.

The rear garden has its own patio. Image: Lindsays.

A gate opens onto the nature trail behind the house and is the route that Helen’s daughter Chloe takes to school each morning.

There’s another patio at the rear of the house. “The back garden gets the sun all day so if we’re out during the day it’s usually here and we move to the front patio in the evening,” Helen says.

Strength business

Helen, 46, is a sports scientist and a UKSCA strength and conditioning coach who previously won silver at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships. After more than 20 years at Dundee University she recently took redundancy. She’s selling her house in part to downsize and free up some resources to start her own business.

Helen is a strength and conditioning coach. Image: DC Thomson.

“I’d like to focus on strength and conditioning training for retired people, children, and postpartum and menopausal women,” she explains. “These groups are all really underrepresented when it comes to strength training, and I think there’s a gap in the market for me there.”

Her house went on the market last week and Helen has already had a busy weekend of viewings, with more lined up this week.

Helen has decided to put 6 Wellpark Terrace on the market. Image: Lindsays.

After pouring so much time, effort, and money into renovating her house Helen is understandably going to miss living at 6 Wellpark Terrace.

“It’s a fantastic home and I’m going to miss living here. But I’m excited to start my own business and this will be someone else’s dream home. I really like Newport so I’m looking for a three-bedroom place in the village for us to move to.”

 

6 Wellpark Terrace, Newport is on sale with Lindsays for offers over £500,000.

