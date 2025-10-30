Chance to live inside A-listed Carse of Gowrie castle

The opportunity to live in an A-listed castle in the Carse of Gowrie has become available.

A first-floor flat inside Pitfour Castle, near St Madoes, has gone on the market.

The mansion dates back to 1784 and is surrounded by six acres of mature grounds.

It was converted into flats in 1974.

The one-bedroom flat is for sale at offers over £155,000.

The property is described as being ideal for a holiday home or an investment.

The flat is accessed via an entrance hallway with a beautiful circular staircase with a large glass cupola above.

Inside, the house has original features including a stone wall.

The lounge has large windows, providing plenty of natural light, as well as a marble fireplace and log burner.

A circular bathroom is located just off the lounge space.

The galley kitchen comes with pine units and a glass-fronted wall unit.

The double bedroom features a marble fireplace and a double wardrobe.

There is also a shared attic space and parking at the front of the castle.

The Castle Residents Association maintains the ground and arranges repairs for a fee of £90 a month.

Yopa, which is marketing the property, says the flat “offers the discerning purchaser a unique mix of style, character and elegance, and is conveniently located for the A90, Perth, Dundee and beyond”.

