Chance to live inside A-listed Carse of Gowrie castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to live inside A-listed Carse of Gowrie castle

A first-floor flat in the 1700s building is on the market for offers over £155,000.

By Isla Glen
Pitfour Castle in the Carse of Gowrie. Image: Yopa
Pitfour Castle in the Carse of Gowrie. Image: Yopa

The opportunity to live in an A-listed castle in the Carse of Gowrie has become available.

A first-floor flat inside Pitfour Castle, near St Madoes, has gone on the market.

The mansion dates back to 1784 and is surrounded by six acres of mature grounds.

It was converted into flats in 1974.

The one-bedroom flat is for sale at offers over £155,000.

The property is described as being ideal for a holiday home or an investment.

The rear of the castle. Image: Yopa
The building from above. Image: Yopa
Inside Pitfour Castle. Image: Yopa
A spiral staircase leads to the flat. Image: Yopa
The stone feature wall. Image: Yopa

The flat is accessed via an entrance hallway with a beautiful circular staircase with a large glass cupola above.

Inside, the house has original features including a stone wall.

The lounge has large windows, providing plenty of natural light, as well as a marble fireplace and log burner.

A circular bathroom is located just off the lounge space.

The galley kitchen comes with pine units and a glass-fronted wall unit.

The kitchen. Image: Yopa
The marble fireplace forms part of the lounge. Image: Yopa
The double bedroom. Image: Yopa
A circular bathroom comes with the property. Image: Yopa

The double bedroom features a marble fireplace and a double wardrobe.

There is also a shared attic space and parking at the front of the castle.

The Castle Residents Association maintains the ground and arranges repairs for a fee of £90 a month.

Yopa, which is marketing the property, says the flat “offers the discerning purchaser a unique mix of style, character and elegance, and is conveniently located for the A90, Perth, Dundee and beyond”.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an idyllic lochside home with private beach, boats and stables is for sale.

More from Property

Helen Collins has a good eye for design. Image: Jack McKeown.
Strength coach turns tired Newport property into dream family home
Keith Fernie and dog Daisy in the garden extension. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Inside Dundee couple's home extension on 'hidden gem' West End road
3
The Old School House in Kellas is up for sale
Former Angus school head teacher's house packed with 'original charm' for sale
Views of Elie Beach from inside the house. Image: Savills
Chance to buy four-bedroom home with amazing views of Elie Beach
Jade Robertson is selling her family home in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Inside Perth rock'n'roll-themed house owned by Little Lies founder - the label worn by…
7
Five Marches on Lour Road in Forfar has an outdoor swimming pool Image: Rightmove
‘Unique’ £600k Forfar holiday let wins planning green light
Orchard Croft owner Matt Kirkbride. Image: Jack McKeown.
Historic Dysart home to four famous Scottish artists goes on sale for nearly £500,000
Tanglin in Dunblane.
Stunning Edwardian Dunblane home on market for £1.5 million after extensive renovation
Vivian VanPeenen has transformed her Murray Park property. Image: Jack McKeown.
American owner transforms rundown St Andrews townhouse into pair of exquisite apartments
4
St Margaret's Church in Forfar is on sale for offers over £150k. Image: Church of Scotland
Town centre Forfar kirk on market with £150k price tag

Conversation