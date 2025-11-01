Well-known Fife hotel St Michaels Inn goes on market

A popular hotel in Fife is on the market, months after its restaurant closed down.

In August, it was announced that the St Michaels Inn’s restaurant would shut temporarily due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

It remained open as a bed and breakfast, with the owners aiming to reopen “when the time is right”.

In their announcement, the owners said: ““This has been a sudden and emotional decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the support and kindness you’ve shown us.

“It means more than we can say – and we look forward to welcoming you again in the future when the time is right.”

Now, the hotel, which enjoys high volumes of traffic – helped by its location on the junction of the A919 and A914 – is available to rent.

The two-storey detached building, with single-storey projections, stands as a hotel, bar and restaurant.

The ground floor features a traditional Scottish bar and restaurant, which can cater for up to 75 covers.

A separated suite at the back of the ground floor can be divided for private parties or meeting.

Across the hallway is a large function room that can provide up to 140 covers.

This area can be used for parties, including anniversaries, birthdays, christenings, Christmas, and festive season parties.

It can also be utilised for all wedding-related events.

The first floor has a total of nine bedrooms, five with en-suite bathrooms, as well as an additional bathroom.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the hotel, which is available for an annual rent of £50,000.

The restaurant received rave reviews from The Courier in 2024, scoring five out of five for service and food.