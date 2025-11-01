Well-known Fife hotel St Michaels Inn goes on market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Well-known Fife hotel St Michaels Inn goes on market

The North East Fife hotel has sat empty since closing in August.

By Ben MacDonald
St Michaels Inn in North East Fife.
St Michaels Inn. Image: DC Thomson

A popular hotel in Fife is on the market, months after its restaurant closed down.

In August, it was announced that the St Michaels Inn’s restaurant would shut temporarily due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

It remained open as a bed and breakfast, with the owners aiming to reopen “when the time is right”.

In their announcement, the owners said: ““This has been a sudden and emotional decision, but one we felt was necessary at this time.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the support and kindness you’ve shown us.

“It means more than we can say – and we look forward to welcoming you again in the future when the time is right.”

The inn enjoys high traffic due to its location. Image: Shepherd

Now, the hotel, which enjoys high volumes of traffic – helped by its location on the junction of the A919 and A914 – is available to rent.

The two-storey detached building, with single-storey projections, stands as a hotel, bar and restaurant.

The ground floor features a traditional Scottish bar and restaurant, which can cater for up to 75 covers.

A separated suite at the back of the ground floor can be divided for private parties or meeting.

Across the hallway is a large function room that can provide up to 140 covers.

This area can be used for parties, including anniversaries, birthdays, christenings, Christmas, and festive season parties.

It can also be utilised for all wedding-related events.

The reception hallway. Image: Shepherd
The bar area. Image: Shepherd
The restaurant. Image: Shepherd
The commercial kitchen. Image: Shepherd
The function suite. Image: Shepherd
All nine bedrooms are located on the top floor. Image: Shepherd
Five of the bedrooms have en-suite facilities. Image: Shepherd
One of the bathrooms. Image: Shepherd

The first floor has a total of nine bedrooms, five with en-suite bathrooms, as well as an additional bathroom.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the hotel, which is available for an annual rent of £50,000.

The restaurant received rave reviews from The Courier in 2024, scoring five out of five for service and food.

Conversation