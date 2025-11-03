Gated Doune home in ‘serene’ setting with own dance studio for sale

A secluded four-bedroom detached home with stunning gardens near Doune has been put up for sale.

The Steading on Argaty Road is set over two floors, and there are beautiful views from the rear of the property.

The private Stirlingshire home is also set behind metal gates and hosts a gym and dance studio.

According to agent Slater Hogg & Howison, The Steading is a “truly exceptional home that offers both peace and seclusion”.

A front door is located in the property’s porch and leads to a large entrance hall.

On the left of the hall is a bright and warm living room featuring large windows, high ceilings, a central fireplace, and bespoke shelves.

A study and toilet are also situated off the entrance hall.

Meanwhile, a raised kitchen and dining room features timber cabinets, a large worktop and plenty of storage space.

It also hosts a central island and a breakfast bar, with a window seat providing a place to enjoy views of the garden.

The spacious dining section of the room hosts doors leading to the decking area.

A boot and utility room next to the kitchen features a sink and a bench seat.

The first floor of the home is accessed via an oak staircase, which leads to an upstairs landing and three bedrooms.

The bedrooms host integrated bookshelves and desk spaces.

Each bedroom also boasts ensuite shower rooms, with the master ensuite hosting a four-piece design comprising a bath.

There is also a spacious walk-in shower, a toilet and two sinks.

The upper floor is also home to a large walk-in dressing area featuring tailored cupboards.

It can be transformed into an additional bedroom if required.

Outdoors, the property is encircled by landscaped gardens including sweeping lawns at the front.

These are surrounded by hedging and stone walls.

Behind the home is a spacious decking area providing stunning views of the Stirlingshire countryside.

An outbuilding, currently hosting the gym and dance studio, is also included in the sale.

It features floor-to-ceiling mirrors and sprung dance flooring.

The property near Doune is being marketed by Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling for offers over £650,000.

