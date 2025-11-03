Gated Doune home in ‘serene’ setting with own dance studio for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gated Doune home in ‘serene’ setting with own dance studio for sale

The Steading on Argaty Road has gone on the market for offers over £650,000.

By Finn Nixon
The Steading is on Argaty Road near Doune.
The Steading is on Argaty Road near Doune. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling

A secluded four-bedroom detached home with stunning gardens near Doune has been put up for sale.

The Steading on Argaty Road is set over two floors, and there are beautiful views from the rear of the property.

The private Stirlingshire home is also set behind metal gates and hosts a gym and dance studio.

According to agent Slater Hogg & Howison, The Steading is a “truly exceptional home that offers both peace and seclusion”.

The living room. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
The living room. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
The dining area. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
The raised kitchen. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
The utility and boot room. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling

A front door is located in the property’s porch and leads to a large entrance hall.

On the left of the hall is a bright and warm living room featuring large windows, high ceilings, a central fireplace, and bespoke shelves.

A study and toilet are also situated off the entrance hall.

Meanwhile, a raised kitchen and dining room features timber cabinets, a large worktop and plenty of storage space.

It also hosts a central island and a breakfast bar, with a window seat providing a place to enjoy views of the garden.

The spacious dining section of the room hosts doors leading to the decking area.

A boot and utility room next to the kitchen features a sink and a bench seat.

The oak staircase. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
A bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
A bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
A bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
The walk-in dressing room. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
A bathroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
A shower room. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling

The first floor of the home is accessed via an oak staircase, which leads to an upstairs landing and three bedrooms.

The bedrooms host integrated bookshelves and desk spaces.

Each bedroom also boasts ensuite shower rooms, with the master ensuite hosting a four-piece design comprising a bath.

There is also a spacious walk-in shower, a toilet and two sinks.

The upper floor is also home to a large walk-in dressing area featuring tailored cupboards.

It can be transformed into an additional bedroom if required.

The front garden. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
The rear garden. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
The gated entrance to the property. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
An aerial view of the property. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling
The home is set amid peaceful countryside near Doune. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling

Outdoors, the property is encircled by landscaped gardens including sweeping lawns at the front.

These are surrounded by hedging and stone walls.

Behind the home is a spacious decking area providing stunning views of the Stirlingshire countryside.

An outbuilding, currently hosting the gym and dance studio, is also included in the sale.

It features floor-to-ceiling mirrors and sprung dance flooring.

The property near Doune is being marketed by Slater Hogg & Howison Stirling for offers over £650,000.

The Courier has also taken a look inside a popular hotel that has gone for sale in a North East Fife village.

