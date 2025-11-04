Carpenter transforms tired Strathyre logging cottage into dream mountain home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carpenter transforms tired Strathyre logging cottage into dream mountain home

The Swedish-style cottage enjoys a stunning setting in the heart of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

Jordan and Amy always wanted a home in the mountains. Image: Clyde Property.
By Jack McKeown

A Swedish cottage in the heart of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park has been given an eco-friendly overhaul.

Jordan Leach bought the former logging cottage in 2018 and spent months renovating it. He lives there with his wife Amy and their four-month-old twin boys.

Originally from London, Jordan worked abroad for many years before returning to the UK and deciding to settle in Scotland.

Jordan and Amy love being outdoors. Image: Jordan Leach.

“Although I grew up in London my dad used to bring me up to Balquidder and Aberfoyle every summer,” he explains. “It had always been my dream to own a house in the mountains and now that dream has come true.”

Villages don’t come much more scenic than Strathyre. The Stirlingshire village is in the heart of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

The former logging cottage is in the village of Strathyre. Image: Clyde Property.

Surrounded by mountains and with the River Balvaig flowing through, it’s a popular base for walking, cycling and other outdoor activities.

Creating a dream home in the mountains

After looking at a few other properties, Jordan saw the house on Strathyre’s Keip Road and immediately knew he’d found the right place.

“It was just perfect,” he says. “The Rob Roy Way runs right past our garden and the river and Loch Voil are really close as well.”

The house sits near the end of a cul-de-sac. Image: Clyde Property.

One thing the house needed was a lot of work. Fortunately, Jordan is well equipped for the job. “I work as a carpenter and handyman, so I’ve got most of the skills I need,” he says. “My dad is really handy too and he helped a lot.

“He’s 70 so he was going to be the consultant and I’d be the labourer. As it turned out he really mucked in and did just about as much work as I did.

Jordan and his dad spent three months renovating the house. Image: Clyde Property.

“We stripped the house right back to the stud walls, insulated everywhere, added a log burner, did the kitchen and bathroom – pretty much everything.

“We bought the house at the end of August and we were done by November so it only took us three months.”

The kitchen enjoys a scenic outlook. Image: Clyde Property.

Jordan met Amy shortly after the pandemic. The couple are now married and their twin sons arrived four months ago.

Originally from Helensburgh, Helen worked in the USA and Canada for more than 12 years before returning to Scotland where she works as a mental health counsellor.

Both Jordan and Amy love the outdoors and Strathyre has been the perfect base for them.

Perfect for outdoors lovers

“We’re both keen hikers and mountain climbers,” Amy says. “We also do paddleboarding and we’re wild swimmers. We swim in the River Voil all year round.”

Timber clad with a slate roof, the couple’s cottage fits perfectly into its beautiful surroundings.

Jordan and Amy are both wild swimmers and take to the water all year round. Image: Jordan Leach.

The living room has a large picture window to enjoy the views from and a wood burner to keep it warm in the winter. The kitchen has modern appliances and also enjoys excellent views.

A home office off the kitchen could also be used as a dining room or additional bedroom.

There are two upstairs bedrooms. Image: Clyde Property.
The house enjoys fantastic views. Image: Clyde Property.

A double bedroom and family bathroom complete the ground floor accommodation. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, both with a wonderful outlook from their dormer windows.

Adding a heat pump

Last year, Jordan and Amy installed an air source heat pump to make the house more efficient and environmentally friendly.

The rear garden backs onto woodland while the front garden has a stunning outlook over woods and hills.

A narrow lane runs past the cottage and dead ends outside a handful of other homes, making Amy and Jordan’s house both quiet and private.

Jordan and Amy have all this on their doorstep. Image: Clyde Property.

There are almost literally endless walks out from the doorstep through woodlands, into the hills and mountains, and around Loch Voil.

“The outdoors was what drew us here but with it being a tiny village there’s also such a good community to it,” Jordan adds. “Everyone has made us feel so welcome and if we ever need anything someone is always willing to help.”

With twin baby boys the couple have decided it’s time to sell their Strathyre house. “Space is a little bit tight and we’ve also decided we could do with being closer to family or friends for a bit of support,” Amy says.

Jordan adds: “We really have loved it here, and we’re going to miss it, but it’s time to look towards other opportunities.”

 

5 Keip Road, Strathyre, Stirlingshire is on sale with Clyde Property for offers over £235,000.

 

Conversation