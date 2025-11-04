Carpenter transforms tired Strathyre logging cottage into dream mountain home

A Swedish cottage in the heart of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park has been given an eco-friendly overhaul.

Jordan Leach bought the former logging cottage in 2018 and spent months renovating it. He lives there with his wife Amy and their four-month-old twin boys.

Originally from London, Jordan worked abroad for many years before returning to the UK and deciding to settle in Scotland.

“Although I grew up in London my dad used to bring me up to Balquidder and Aberfoyle every summer,” he explains. “It had always been my dream to own a house in the mountains and now that dream has come true.”

Villages don’t come much more scenic than Strathyre. The Stirlingshire village is in the heart of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

Surrounded by mountains and with the River Balvaig flowing through, it’s a popular base for walking, cycling and other outdoor activities.

Creating a dream home in the mountains

After looking at a few other properties, Jordan saw the house on Strathyre’s Keip Road and immediately knew he’d found the right place.

“It was just perfect,” he says. “The Rob Roy Way runs right past our garden and the river and Loch Voil are really close as well.”

One thing the house needed was a lot of work. Fortunately, Jordan is well equipped for the job. “I work as a carpenter and handyman, so I’ve got most of the skills I need,” he says. “My dad is really handy too and he helped a lot.

“He’s 70 so he was going to be the consultant and I’d be the labourer. As it turned out he really mucked in and did just about as much work as I did.

“We stripped the house right back to the stud walls, insulated everywhere, added a log burner, did the kitchen and bathroom – pretty much everything.

“We bought the house at the end of August and we were done by November so it only took us three months.”

Jordan met Amy shortly after the pandemic. The couple are now married and their twin sons arrived four months ago.

Originally from Helensburgh, Helen worked in the USA and Canada for more than 12 years before returning to Scotland where she works as a mental health counsellor.

Both Jordan and Amy love the outdoors and Strathyre has been the perfect base for them.

Perfect for outdoors lovers

“We’re both keen hikers and mountain climbers,” Amy says. “We also do paddleboarding and we’re wild swimmers. We swim in the River Voil all year round.”

Timber clad with a slate roof, the couple’s cottage fits perfectly into its beautiful surroundings.

The living room has a large picture window to enjoy the views from and a wood burner to keep it warm in the winter. The kitchen has modern appliances and also enjoys excellent views.

A home office off the kitchen could also be used as a dining room or additional bedroom.

A double bedroom and family bathroom complete the ground floor accommodation. Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, both with a wonderful outlook from their dormer windows.

Adding a heat pump

Last year, Jordan and Amy installed an air source heat pump to make the house more efficient and environmentally friendly.

The rear garden backs onto woodland while the front garden has a stunning outlook over woods and hills.

A narrow lane runs past the cottage and dead ends outside a handful of other homes, making Amy and Jordan’s house both quiet and private.

There are almost literally endless walks out from the doorstep through woodlands, into the hills and mountains, and around Loch Voil.

“The outdoors was what drew us here but with it being a tiny village there’s also such a good community to it,” Jordan adds. “Everyone has made us feel so welcome and if we ever need anything someone is always willing to help.”

With twin baby boys the couple have decided it’s time to sell their Strathyre house. “Space is a little bit tight and we’ve also decided we could do with being closer to family or friends for a bit of support,” Amy says.

Jordan adds: “We really have loved it here, and we’re going to miss it, but it’s time to look towards other opportunities.”

5 Keip Road, Strathyre, Stirlingshire is on sale with Clyde Property for offers over £235,000.