18 Coach holidays departing from Dundee, Forfar & Perth in 2022

We take a look at a number of coaching breaks for next year, all departing from Dundee, Forfar, Perth & Edinburgh.

1. RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Experience the world famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2022. Bringing together talented gardeners from around the world, this is an iconic date in the gardening calendar.

2. Beautiful Bournemouth Island Hopping

See the stunning Jurrassic Coast, award-winning Bournemouth Beach and partake in a spot of island hopping visiting both the Isle of Wight and St Peter Port – a Channel Island gem.

3. Classic Cornwall at a Leisurely Pace

The ultimate Staycation destination, Cornwall’s generous weather and striking coastline attracts visitors from all corners of the globe.

Ticking off some of the county’s most picturesque locations, this excellent tour could be the ideal summer getaway.

4. Dunoon Island Hopping

An island-hopping adventure, visit the Isle of Bute, Arran, Millport and Dunoon during this western escape.

5. Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Head down to the capital to see the greatest show on Earth – The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo!

Taking your seat in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, readers will be treated to a show featuring performers from all over the world!

6. Orkney & Shetland Mini Cruise

Combining history and wonderful coastal views, head north to visit Orkney and Shetland, two of Scotland’s best-known scenic islands!

7. Isle of Man – A Step Back in Time

Travel south, take a short ferry ride and arrive at the beautiful Isle of Man.

Charting the history of this beautiful island, highlights include Castletown, Castle Rushen, Cregnash Folk Museum and Port St Mary.

8. Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest

Closer to home, we are delighted to be able to offer places on a trip to see the extremely popular Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest next autumn.

Coach, hotel and ticket taken care of, focus on enjoying one of Scotland’s greatest attractions, tucked away inside Faskally Woods.

9. Cream of the Cotswolds

New for 2022, experience the beauty of the iconic Cotswolds firsthand next autumn with our convenient coach trip.

Famous for its rolling hills and sleepy towns and villages, our tour also includes a trip to historic Oxford.

10. Harrogate & the Yorkshire Dales

Visit York, one of the UK’s finest cities, and the Victorian spa town of Harrogate on a charming trip available next autumn.

During free time, tick off local icons including Betty’s Tearooms, York City Walls or Harrogate’s Spofforth Castle.

The castle is where the Magna Carta is believed to have been drawn up over 800 years ago!

11. The Beatles – Liverpool Tour

Follow in the footsteps of the “Fab Four” on a trip down memory lane exploring Liverpool.

Birthplace of The Beatles, learn about the band’s start on the road to global success during excursions to The Beatles Story museum and Strawberry Field.

A coastal treat, enjoy time in Southport, famous for its beautiful pier and sandy beach.

12. Grand Tour of Ireland

A wonderful Irish adventure, join a grand tour showing off some of Europe’s greatest cities and sights along the way.

Enjoy guided tours and free time in Dublin and Galway before setting off on scenic adventures visiting The Wild Atlantic Way, Kilbeggan Distillery, the National Museum of Ireland and more.

13. Germany’s Black Forest River Cruise

Join a wonderful river cruise highlighting one of Germany’s most picturesque regions.

Cruising aboard the Prinses Christina, highlights include Rasstadt, Mannheim, Rudesheim and Cologne.

Featured coach excursions include scenic journeys to the Black Forest, Freiburg and Baden-Baden with free time in Strasbourg giving readers the chance to explore one of the region’s most romantic cities.

14. Rhine & Moselle Cruise

Tour some of the most picturesque towns and cities lying on the banks of the rivers Rhine and Moselle.

Throughout your journey, highlights include Andernach, Cochem, Koblenz and Rudesheim.

Close to the border, soak up the scenery of the Black Forest and pretty town of Baden-Baden.

15. Delights of the Danube – Vienna, Budapest & Bratislava River Cruise

A great adventure exploring the sights along one of the world’s greatest waterways, experience a trio of captivating cities along the Danube.

Throughout this 12-day itinerary, readers will enjoy visits to Linz, Vienna, Budapest, Bratislava, Durnstein and Melk.

Your home from home for the duration of the cruise, take in the scenery as MV Esmeralda winds through beautiful countryside.

16. Spectacular Austria – Salzburg, Innsbruck & Kitzbuhel

A jam-packed packed itinerary, see spectactular sights in Austria.

Some highlights to look forward to include a trip on Achensee Steam Cog Railway and visits to Salzburg, historic Innsbruck and the walled town of Kitzbühel.

17. Dutch Cruise & the Bulbfields

Visit Holland at the height of its beauty on our next coaching break away.

Sail along Dutch Waterways, visiting the Hague, Hoorn and the 17th century port of Enkhuizen.

A special treat, visit the world-famous Keukenhof Gardens, home to over 3 million flowering bulbs including tulips, daffodils, and hyacinth.

18. European River Cruise Adventure

A great introduction to river cruising, our next coach tour combines highlights from across the rivers Rhine and Danube.

Journey along the picturesque Romantic Road, visit Bavarian Regensburg and more throughout.

Throughout, readers will enjoy further visits to Regensburg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wertheim, Rudesheim and Cologne.

