Home Lifestyle Travel

18 Coach holidays departing from Dundee, Forfar & Perth in 2022

By DC Thomson Travel
September 30 2021, 4.10pm
Cornwall
Discover classic destinations including Cornwall (pictured).

We take a look at a number of coaching breaks for next year, all departing from Dundee, Forfar, Perth & Edinburgh.

1. RHS Chelsea Flower Show

RHS Chelsea Flower Show
RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Experience the world famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2022. Bringing together talented gardeners from around the world, this is an iconic date in the gardening calendar.

Browse Holiday

2. Beautiful Bournemouth Island Hopping

Durdle Door, Dorset.
Durdle Door, Dorset.

See the stunning Jurrassic Coast, award-winning Bournemouth Beach and partake in a spot of island hopping visiting both the Isle of Wight and St Peter Port – a Channel Island gem.

Browse Holiday

3. Classic Cornwall at a Leisurely Pace

Cornwall.
Visit beautiful Cornwall in 2022.

The ultimate Staycation destination, Cornwall’s generous weather and striking coastline attracts visitors from all corners of the globe.

Ticking off some of the county’s most picturesque locations, this excellent tour could be the ideal summer getaway.

Browse Holiday

4. Dunoon Island Hopping

Dunoon.
Dunoon.

An island-hopping adventure, visit the Isle of Bute, Arran, Millport and Dunoon during this western escape.

Browse Holiday

5. Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Head down to the capital to see the greatest show on Earth – The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo!

Taking your seat in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, readers will be treated to a show featuring performers from all over the world!

Browse Holiday

6. Orkney & Shetland Mini Cruise

Shetland
Shetland Isles.

Combining history and wonderful coastal views, head north to visit Orkney and Shetland, two of Scotland’s best-known scenic islands!

Browse Holiday

7. Isle of Man – A Step Back in Time

Isle of Man.
Isle of Man.

Travel south, take a short ferry ride and arrive at the beautiful Isle of Man.

Charting the history of this beautiful island, highlights include Castletown, Castle Rushen, Cregnash Folk Museum and Port St Mary.

Browse Holiday

8. Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest

Pitlochry's Enchanted Forest.
Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest.

Closer to home, we are delighted to be able to offer places on a trip to see the extremely popular Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest next autumn.

Coach, hotel and ticket taken care of, focus on enjoying one of Scotland’s greatest attractions, tucked away inside Faskally Woods.

Browse Holiday

9. Cream of the Cotswolds

The Cotswolds
The Cotswolds.

New for 2022, experience the beauty of the iconic Cotswolds firsthand next autumn with our convenient coach trip.

Famous for its rolling hills and sleepy towns and villages, our tour also includes a trip to historic Oxford.

Browse Holiday

10. Harrogate & the Yorkshire Dales

York
York, England.

Visit York, one of the UK’s finest cities, and the Victorian spa town of Harrogate on a charming trip available next autumn.

During free time, tick off local icons including Betty’s Tearooms, York City Walls or Harrogate’s Spofforth Castle.

The castle is where the Magna Carta is believed to have been drawn up over 800 years ago!

Browse Holiday

11. The Beatles – Liverpool Tour

Penny Lane
Penny Lane, Liverpool.

Follow in the footsteps of the “Fab Four” on a trip down memory lane exploring Liverpool.

Birthplace of The Beatles, learn about the band’s start on the road to global success during excursions to The Beatles Story museum and Strawberry Field.

A coastal treat, enjoy time in Southport, famous for its beautiful pier and sandy beach.

Browse Holiday

12. Grand Tour of Ireland

Ireland
Coast along the Wild Atlantic Way.

A wonderful Irish adventure, join a grand tour showing off some of Europe’s greatest cities and sights along the way.

Enjoy guided tours and free time in Dublin and Galway before setting off on scenic adventures visiting The Wild Atlantic Way, Kilbeggan Distillery, the National Museum of Ireland and more.

Browse Holiday

13. Germany’s Black Forest River Cruise

Strasbourg
Strasbourg.

Join a wonderful river cruise highlighting one of Germany’s most picturesque regions.

Cruising aboard the Prinses Christina, highlights include Rasstadt, Mannheim, Rudesheim and Cologne.

Featured coach excursions include scenic journeys to the Black Forest, Freiburg and Baden-Baden with free time in Strasbourg giving readers the chance to explore one of the region’s most romantic cities.

Browse Holiday

14. Rhine & Moselle Cruise

Cochem Imperial Castle
Cochem Imperial Castle.

Tour some of the most picturesque towns and cities lying on the banks of the rivers Rhine and Moselle.

Throughout your journey, highlights include Andernach, Cochem, Koblenz and Rudesheim.

Close to the border, soak up the scenery of the Black Forest and pretty town of Baden-Baden.

Browse Holiday

15. Delights of the Danube – Vienna, Budapest & Bratislava River Cruise

Durnstein
Durnstein.

A great adventure exploring the sights along one of the world’s greatest waterways, experience a trio of captivating cities along the Danube.

Throughout this 12-day itinerary, readers will enjoy visits to Linz, Vienna, Budapest, Bratislava, Durnstein and Melk.

Your home from home for the duration of the cruise, take in the scenery as MV Esmeralda winds through beautiful countryside.

Browse Holiday

16. Spectacular Austria – Salzburg, Innsbruck & Kitzbuhel

Innsbruck
Innsbruck.

A jam-packed packed itinerary, see spectactular sights in Austria.

Some highlights to look forward to include a trip on Achensee Steam Cog Railway and visits to Salzburg, historic Innsbruck and the walled town of Kitzbühel.

Browse Holiday

17. Dutch Cruise & the Bulbfields

Holland (Netherlands)
Experience the beauty of Holland next spring.

Visit Holland at the height of its beauty on our next coaching break away.

Sail along Dutch Waterways, visiting the Hague, Hoorn and the 17th century port of Enkhuizen.

A special treat, visit the world-famous Keukenhof Gardens, home to over 3 million flowering bulbs including tulips, daffodils, and hyacinth.

Browse Holiday

18. European River Cruise Adventure

Nuremberg, Germany
Nuremberg, Germany.

A great introduction to river cruising, our next coach tour combines highlights from across the rivers Rhine and Danube.

Journey along the picturesque Romantic Road, visit Bavarian Regensburg and more throughout.

Throughout, readers will enjoy further visits to Regensburg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wertheim, Rudesheim and Cologne.

Browse Holiday

