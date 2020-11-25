Travel in 2021: Save on holidays to Classic Destinations this Black Friday Week

Future travel in mind, plan ahead and save on a selection of holidays visiting classic destinations in 2021.

Black Friday Offer: Use the code VP-DCTBLACK50 and SAVE £50pp* on any new booking of any holiday of 7 nights or more. Click here to browse full collection.

1. Lake Garda, Venice & Verona

© Shutterstock

A classic destination, Lake Garda is one of Italy’s best-known lakes.

As well as touring the lake, this excellent itinerary includes a visit to romantic Venice and UNESCO-listed Verona, best known for its ancient Roman Amphitheatre.

2. Highlights of Andalucia

© Shutterstock

In 2021, explore the beauty of Spain’s southern region across a 7-night tour of Andalucia.

Alongside highlights including charming whitewashed towns, walking tours and an excursion to historic Cordoba, readers will get the chance to tick off some of Spain’s most iconic locations.

Both Seville, the birthplace of Flamenco dancing, and the stunning Alhambra Fortress are included itinerary highlights ensuring that readers get the chance to fully experience this very special Spanish region.

3. Jewels of Lake Maggiore

© Shutterstock

Discover one of Italy’s lesser known lakes, enjoy a blend of activity, recreation and exporation across 7 nights in 2021.

Ticking off the scenic Borromean Islands, Lake Orta and the Centovalli Railway, spend your free time unwinding on the banks of one of the world’s most enchanting lakes.

4. Estoril & the Lisbon Coast

© Shutterstock

Combining the best aspects of a beach escape and a city break, travel down to the sunny Portuguese coast, staying in coastal towns just outside of Lisbon.

Staying either in Cascais or Estoril, readers will be pleased to know that both locations are only around 30 minutes outside the historic city of Lisbon.

Following a well-organised itinerary, readers then visit UNESCO-listed Sintra Palace, spend a full day in Lisbon before exploring some of Portugal’s most historic towns – Obidos, Alcobaca and Nazare.

Carefully slotted in between all of the exploration, two free days hand over the reins, giving you the chance indulge in a spot of relaxation or exploration – the choice is yours!

5. The Algarve Coast & Country

© Shutterstock

Another itinerary exploring Portugal, this time the country’s iconic Algarve region, experience one of the world’s most impressive coastlines in 2021.

Epic scenery, authentic flavours and fascinating exploration await readers choosing to depart on a range of dates available next year.

Find out firsthand why this is one of the most popular destinations on the continent.

Across 7 nights you will get the chance to explore either Albufeira or Praia da Rocha, join an optional wine tasting tour, take in spectacular coastal towns and views and sample traditional Portuguese culture on a half day tour to the historic towns of Loule and Faro.

6. Western Canada & the Rockies

© Shutterstock

A triumph of a tour tackling one of the world’s most spectacular regions, set your sights on seeing the Canadian Rockies in 2021.

During a tour-of-a-lifetime, witness incredible mountain scenery, stylish Vancouver, Canada’s oldest national park and so much more on a guided expedition through the Great White North.

Plan Ahead – Save on a wide range of holidays departing in 2021

*Offer valid for all new bookings made between 21st November and 30th November 2020. Offer is £50pp off any holiday of 7 nights or more using code VP-DCTBLACK50. Click here for full terms and conditions.