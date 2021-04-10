What to Expect on an Award-winning River Cruise Ship

Exploring different aspects of our exclusive 2022 River Cruise, we turn our attention to the ship.

Here is what to expect during your time aboard throughout this special 2022 departure.

Stylish Design

One of six specially designed Emerald Cruises Star-Ships built to navigate the waters of the rivers Moselle, Main, Danube and most importantly the Rhine, readers will leave the UK and fly to Amsterdam, boarding Emerald Destiny* on May 7, 2022.

Constructed in 2017, the ship is modern, tasteful and designed to enhance the river cruising experience.

Four decks in total including the Sun Deck, a mixture of passenger cabins, staff facilities and accommodation and leisure features, Emerald Destiny can accommodate up to 180 guests for an intimate small ship experience.

Spanning 135 metres, Emerald Destiny has an attentive crew of up to 51 including the all-important Captain.

Fantastic Features

Alongside various cabin grades to choose from, Emerald Destiny has fantastic facilities to take advantage of during your stay.

Ranging from staterooms to balcony suites, all include an en-suite bathroom, a luxurious queen-sized or twin hotel-style bed, draped in luscious linens as well as a flat-screen HDTV and infotainment system.

On the Horizon Deck, enjoy a Pool and Evening Cinema area.

A relaxing, heated pool during the day and on select evenings, an intimate evening cinema, this is one of the most luxurious areas onboard.

An excellent opportunity to work on your mind, body and spirit, Destiny also has her own Wellness Area.

Unwind, indulge in some spa treatments^, get active or visit onboard salon beauticians, returning home rejuvenated and rested.

Outside, we recommend making your way to the top of the ship, taking in spectacular views of the surrounding countryside from the Sun Deck.

Here, choose to relax on a sun lounger, try your hand at a game of giant Noughts and Crosses or develop your putting technique during free time aboard.

Tips Included

Taking away the guessing of where and when to tip throughout, Emerald Cruises have priced the departure to include all tips and gratuities.

Often a common worry and added expenditure, readers can focus on relaxing and enjoying delicious meals and award-winning service.

All on-board meals taken care of

Readers can rest assured that their time away will be filled with delicious meals punctuated by memorable experiences onboard and onshore.

During your time onboard Emerald Destiny, all on-board meals will be included.

Enjoy the finest food of Europe without paying an extra penny as the days and sights roll by in relaxing style.

Served in the Reflections Restaurant, all meals are created with aim of providing an authentic taste of the local region.

Fear not, some familiar favourite dishes from back home are sprinkled in for good measure.

During your meal, readers will also be served a selection of complimentary beverages.

These range from hot and cold drinks to alcohol options to enjoy with lunch and dinner.

A DC Thomson Travel exclusive, a FREE Unlimited Premium Drinks Package is available as an exclusive early booking offer.

Award-winning service

Emerald Cruises have been recognised on several occasions for the exemplary service served.

In fact, Emerald has been voted ‘Best River Cruise Line for Value’ by Cruise Critic for five years running and are a Which? Recommended River Cruise Provider for 2021.

From the moment you first step aboard to your final farewell, an attentive crew set out to make sure the holiday experience will live long in the memory for all the right reasons.

*Ship may be subject to change. ^ At additional cost.