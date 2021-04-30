Staycation Inspiration: 8 Scottish Regions to visit

Searching for your next Staycation destination?

When the timing is right, ‘affie bonnie’ Scotland could be the answer for readers looking for a well-earned break.

Previewing a comprehensive, easy-to-use guide exploring Scotland in distinctive regions, here are just 8 featured that may tickle your fancy…

1. Argyll, Loch Lomond & Forth Valley

Travelling down to central Scotland next, readers will be welcomed by a wonderful blend of glens, mountains, history and historic landmarks.

Discover Stirling’s Castle, National Wallace Monument and the Battle of Bannockburn Experience.

Easy to find, Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, one of two in Scotland alongside the Cairngorms, serves up an impressive slice of nature (and water sports if that’s your cup of tea).

2. Aberdeen & Grampian

Taking a Staycation closer to home adds some flexibility to your time away.

Scouring the North East, a treasure trove of highlights await discovery.

Coastal Dunnottar Castle, regal Balmoral or the 41-mile Deeside Way offer plenty of sights, sounds and intrigue.

In town, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Old Aberdeen, surrounding one of the country’s oldest universities, are essential visits followed by a lovely stroll along the city’s famous beachfront.

2. Dumfries & Galloway

Often noted for its walking country, Dumfries & Galloway, home to Drumlanrig Castle, is next on our list.

Exploring coast, countryside and deep forest, Dumfries & Galloway is also home to the plummeting Grey Mare’s Tail falls and Southerness Lighthouse.

Over 270 years old, the lighthouse (pictured), complemented by a lovely beach, is famous for its unusual square shape.

4. The Highlands

The Scottish Highlands attract visitors from all over the world and for good reason.

A rugged, romantic collection of landscapes and attractions, (some old, some new) this stunning region is the perfect place for readers to looking to get away from it all.

Alongside the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct, popular experiences range from the region’s collection of Whisky Distilleries to exploring cinematic Glen Coe.

5. Fife

Stretching right up from Kincardine to Newburgh on the banks of the Tay, Fife and its coastal path is one of many highlights throughout the region.

Consider visiting St Andrews, historic East Neuk home to Elie Lighthouse (pictured) or Outlander’s very own Cranesmuir, Culross.

Tentsmuir, Lochmore Meadows and Aberdour’s Silver Sands each offer gentle strolls accompanied by lovely scenery.

6. Perthshire

The famous ‘Big County’, Perthshire is one of Scotland’s oldest.

Discover breathtaking woodland, highland peaks, lochs and castles, alongside Perth, ‘The Fair City’.

Scone Palace, Dunkeld and Pitlochry on the banks of River Tummel are just some of the region’s most popular highlights.

Stepping into the great outdoors, The Hermitage is one of Scotland’s most picturesque glens.

During autumn, admire a collection of conifer and deciduous trees throughout transform into a mixture of brown, orange and golden hues.

7. Scottish Borders

Hilly, resting on the southern edge of the country, the Scottish Borders is a walking (and cycling!) paradise.

Uncover history and legend during visits to Melrose Abbey, Floors Castle & Gardens and the former 19th century home of Sir Walter Scott.

Setting off to enjoy some of Scotland’s most picturesque scenery, follow trails weaving their way around the Pentland Hills.

8. Edinburgh & The Lothians

Across Edinburgh and The Lothians, readers can choose to explore the capital, stop by The Forth Bridges or venture further afield.

In town, alongside the castle and iconic Old Town, wander down to Leith to take in the shops and perhaps step aboard Royal Yacht Britannia.

Looking to escape the confines of the city?

North Berwick’s Scottish Seabird Centre, the National Mining Museum Scotland or Linlithgow Palace, the birthplace of Mary, Queen of Scots are all popular alternatives.

Plan your next Staycation

