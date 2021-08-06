North Coast 500 – 6 Spectacular Places to Visit

We highlight some spectacular sights to look out for along the world-famous North Coast 500 route.

To explore the North Coast 500 route properly, five days at minimum is recommended.

A small taste of what to expect on a journey packed with incredible experiences, we start in the in the west of Sutherland.

1. Suilven

One of the country’s most recognisable mountains, Suilven is known for its steep ascent.

Rising just over 700 metres, the ‘Pillar’ (Norse translation) doesn’t have Munro status.

Still, Suilven is a rewarding challenge with beautiful views greeting climbers at the summit.

2. Duncansby Head

A close neighbour to John O’ Groats, experiencing Duncansby Head, and the great seastacks is a must for any tourer.

Whilst in the area, discover the local white-painted Lighthouse and gaze out at some magnificent rock formations that rise out dramatically out of the sea.

This stretch of coastline really is quite spectacular. Towering cliffs plummet down with the jagged seastacks standing just off the shoreline.

3. Dunrobin Castle

The family seat of the Clan Sutherland, Dunrobin Castle & Gardens overlooks the scenic Dornic Firth.

The Castle is the Highlands largest with 189 rooms. The building’s style closely resembles grand chateaus seen throughout France.

Lying north of Dornoch and Golspie, Dunrobin Castle was used as a temporary naval hospital during WWI.

4. Rogie Falls

Time your visit just right and you may spot some salmon leaping through the air at Rogie Falls!

Surrounded by walking trails with a nearby Suspension Bridge offering wonderful views, water falls down some 30 feet back into the Black Water.

5. Kylesku Bridge

A bucket-list bridge for many around the world, Kylesku Bridge curves its way across Loch a’ Chàirn Bhàin in Sutherland.

Constructed in the 1980s, the bridge is one of the great symbols of the North Coast 500 route.

Our list would not be complete without it!

6. Sango Bay

One of the UK’s most northerly beaches, Sango Bay is famous for its golden sand, rocky outcrops, and wonderful viewing point.

Following the wooden path out, visitors are welcomed with wonderful coastal views.

