Cruise from Rosyth – 11 Scenic voyages sailing in 2022

Looking ahead to next year, we preview a collection of scenic cruises setting sail from Rosyth.

Different itineraries take in the natural beauty of Norway, Iceland, Germany, and more.

We start closer to home with a scenic voyage showing off some of Ireland’s greatest cities and sights.

1. Touring Scenic Ireland

Discover some of the greatest sights across Ireland on our first voyage sailing next May.

Exploring the ‘Emerald Isle’, readers will get a chance to learn about Ireland’s long history and culture during a 9-night itinerary.

Take in the sights of the Cliffs of Moher, the Skelligs and Spike Island, some of Ireland’s greatest treasures.

Only accessible to smaller ships, Braemar also sails into Lough Swilly and Killary Fjord, two of the most scenic spots in the entire country.

Time ashore gives readers the chance to visit Galway, Cobh, Belfast, and Dublin.

Experience Cobh and its colourful harbour and two of the world’s greatest cities during a voyage full of possibilities.

Highlights to consider across your host cities include the Titanic Belfast, the Cliffs of Moher (Galway), and the iconic Guinness Factory in Dublin.

Arriving first in Dublin, the city is renowned for its arts and culture.

Look out for the impressive St. Patrick’s Cathedral and the National Museum of Ireland.

Departing Dublin in the early evening, Braemar sails by Spike Island for a wonderful photo opportunity.

Spike Island has a long and fascinating history including at one time home to the world’s largest prison!

Arriving in the early morning, Cobh, formerly known as Queenstown, is the next port of call.

Holding an important place in the country’s history, the town was RMS Titanic’s last port of call before tragedy struck out at sea.

One of the world’s largest natural harbours, local highlights include the Cobh Heritage Centre and the Titanic Experience.

Another slice of coastal scenery awaits. Arriving in the early morning, Braemar’s course takes her past Bantry Bay.

Take in wonderful mountainous scenery and a picturesque shoreline.

Ticking off another pair of icons, the cruises passes the iconic Skelligs.

Featured in the recent Star Wars films, these huge rock formations are something special.

One scenic highlight following another, Inishnabro is next.

One of County Kerry’s Blasket Islands, Inishnabro is a collection of rock formations shaped by Atlantic waves.

Another craggy highlight, look out for Tiaracht. Uninhabited, this small island is a seabird haven.

Braemar’s next port of call is the world-famous Galway. Stepping ashore, there is much to see and do throughout one of Ireland’s most popular cities.

Sample local pubs or attractions including the Galway City Museum or St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church – the oldest active church in Ireland.

Galway is also the gateway to the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’. Close by, consider the pretty seaside town of Salthill, the village of Spiddal, or the stunning Connemara National Park.

Leaving Galway, Braemar sets sail for one of the greatest stretches of coastline in the world – the Cliffs of Moher.

Whilst taking in the scenery, look out for dolphins and sharks – common sights in these waters.

Killybegs is the next port of call. Nearby attractions range from Malin Head to Killybegs’ International Carpet Making & Fishing Centre.

Sure to interest the keen walkers, Fintra Beach and Saint John’s Point are two prime locations for a stroll.

Following the Wild Atlantic Way coastline, Braemar then cruises by Arramore.

Resting just off the Donegal coastline, Arramore is famous for its lovely coastline and enchanting beaches.

Ticking off another beautiful sight, admire Tory Island.

The most remote inhabited island in the entire country, Tory is famous for rugged cliffs and stretches of grassland.

A final Irish highlight before setting sail back to Rosyth, the voyage takes in Lough Swilly.

Just over 27 miles long, Lough Swilly is surrounded by countryside. Take in rolling hills, rocky coastline and more as Braemar sails through these waters.

2. Hidden Gems of the Norwegian Fjords

Experience the spectacular natural beauty of Norway with our next cruise. Uncovering hidden gems, enjoy visits to Olden, Molde and Skjolden.

Set out to explore the very best of the country. Follow the wild Atlantic Road, journey on the scenic Rauma Railway or ride a sky lift up to the peak of Mount Hoven.

Readers will get to see Langfjorden, Nordfjord, Sognefjord “The King of the Fjords” and the great sea cliff, Hornelen.

A great adventure, set off from Molde to witness the jaw-dropping Trollveggan “Troll Wall” and winding Trollstigen “Troll Road”, both surrounded by untamed wilderness.

Europe’s tallest sea cliff, Hornelen rises high above the surrounding Vestland country.

3. Norwegian Fjords & Mighty Waterfalls

Experience beautiful fjords and dramatic waterfalls throughout an excellent itinerary sailing from Rosyth next May.

Scenic cruising at its finest, this voyage features four wonderful fjordland destinations.

Braemar takes passengers to see the cinematic Langfoss and Fureberg waterfalls whilst also sailing by Europe’s tallest sea cliff – Hornelen.

Soak up dramatic mountain scenery; stretches of countryside and fascinating rock formations as Braemar sails along Lysefjord, Hardangerfjord, and Nordfjord.

Admire the towering Preikestolen standing high above Lysefjord as Braemar sails for Haugesund.

Said to be the final resting place of the first Viking King of Norway – Harald Fairhair – Haugesund is known for its cultural highlights.

Browse the shops, markets, and restaurants in a town surrounded by green countryside.

Believed to be where King Harald was buried, keep an eye out for the national monument – Haraldshaugen.

Erected to celebrate the unification of Norway into one kingdom during Harald’s reign, this a must-visit local landmark.

Alongside the impressive Langfoss and Fureberg waterfalls, passengers will also get the chance to venture out to Briksdal Glacier.

Surrounded by high peaks, this mammoth glacier is one of Norway’s most spectacular sights.

A final Nordic port of call, Alesund is a gateway to the country’s northern fjords.

Destroyed by a fire in the early 20th century, the since rebuilt city is a great seafood and arts hub.

Serving up spectacular views of the archipelago and countryside, the climb (following a path) up Mount Aksla is well worth the effort.

Resting slightly under the radar, Braemar ventures along Hjorundfjord.

As she sails along the 20-mile stretch, keep an eye out for the snow-capped Sunnmøre Alps mountain range. Some peaks rise up more than 1000 metres!

4. Springtime Norwegian Fjords

Only accessible to smaller ships, the first highlight during the next featured cruise is scenic Lysefjord before Braemar arrives at Bergen, “Gateway to the Fjords”.

During your time in the city, stop by UNESCO-listed Bryggen Wharf or seize on the chance to ride on a Funicular Railway taking passengers to the top of Mount Floyen.

Leaving in the early evening, Braemar sails on to Olden, arriving in the early morning.

Found on an arm-stretching off Nordfjord, Olden is set amongst beautiful countryside.

Choose to explore the local area, home to a centuries-old church, or venture further afield to the astonishing Briksdal Glacier.

In a country home to over 1,500 fjords, Nordfjord is the sixth-longest! Cruising along, soak up the ever-changing scenery punctuated by tiny pockets of civilisation.

A must-see, the sight of the staggering Hornelen will live long in the memory. The highest sea cliff in all of Europe, Hornelen rises over 800 amazing metres!

5. Summertime Norwegian Fjords

A late July sailing, discover Alesund, Olden, and the epic scenery of Hjorundfjord during this five-night departure.

An excellent introduction to beautiful Norway, Olden is your first port of call.

Venture into Oldedalen Valley, set off to see Briksdal Glacier or stay closer to the ship with a little village exploration.

Standing since the 1750s, the village Church and Singerheimen, once home to Steelwork’s heir, William Henry Singer Jr, are key attractions.

Cruising into Nordfjord and taking in the spectacle of the Hornelen sea cliff, Braemar then calls at Alesund.

Visit the summit of Mount Aksla for lovely surrounding views or tick off some attractions.

Founded in 1931, the Sunnmøre Museum is an open-air attraction where visitors can wander around historic buildings.

Take in over 50 different structures during your visit, gaining an insight into local history.

A final cruising highlight before setting a course back to Rosyth, Hjørundfjord awaits.

Take in the scenery as Braemar glides along pristine fjord waters during this final closing chapter of a memorable cruise.

6. French Rivers of Normandy & Loire

Leaving Rosyth on August 29 next year (not so far away!), Braemar sails for France, first cruising along the world-famous Loire River.

Arriving at Nantes on the mouth of the Loire River, the city has plenty of options for passengers choosing to come ashore.

Head to the heart of Nantes – Place du Commerce – for a bite to eat or the Nantes History Museum.

Found inside the castle Château des ducs de Bretagne, this was once home to Dukes of Brittany between the 13th and 16th centuries.

Elsewhere in the city, consider a stroll in the Botanical Garden, stop by the Natural History Museum.

A great alternative, visit the Jules Verne Museum exploring the life and work of the famous novelist and author of “Around the World in Eighty Days”.

The Brittany town of Lorient is the next port of call. Rebuilt since WWII, the city offers a collection of attractions including the Cité de la Voile (City of Sailing).

A short crossing over the River Blavet, the commune Port Louis is home to both French East Indies Company Museum and the National Maritime Museum.

Sailing for a day, Braemar reaches the iconic River Seine, gateway to Rouen and Honfleur.

Take in unforgettable views along the river before first calling at Rouen, “The City of a Hundred Bells”.

Capital of Normandy, Rouen dates back to the Medieval Ages. Forever tied to the life of Joan of Arc, Rouen was the site of the French heroine’s execution.

With lovely streets lined with half-timbered houses, this is one of the most beautiful cities on the European continent.

Consider visiting the towering Cathedrale Notre Dame or Le Gros-Horloge clock.

One of France’s most-visited destinations, Honfleur is the next and final overseas port of call.

Known for its harbourfront, Vieux-Bassin, and period architecture, key city highlights date back several centuries.

Must-experience attractions include 15th century St. Catherine’s Church and the 17th century Notre Dame de Grâce.

7. Baltic States with St Petersburg

Explore some of the Baltics’ greatest cities including St Petersburg, during the next available cruise.

Visit Kaliningrad, an early highlight and a city full of attractions.

In the city, see Konigsberg Cathedral, the Bunker Museum, or the impressive Museum of the World Ocean.

Maritime displays include a fishing boat, an old submarine, and an icebreaker vessel!

Next, see Saaremaa, the largest island in Estonia before travelling to the country’s capital.

Tallinn is a great place to explore with the Old Town quarter home to some fascinating sights.

These include St Catherine’s Passage, a narrow, secretive walkway, and the wide-open space of Freedom Square.

Kadriorg Park consists of over 60 hectares of land ranging from ponds, lush fields, and tree-lined walkways.

There are also some insightful museums in the park for visitors looking to learn more about the city and country.

Once Russia’s Imperial capital, there are a number of regal buildings throughout St Petersburg, your next port of call.

Discover Winter Palace and Peterhof Palace. A symbol of the city, the Church of Saviour on the Spilled Blood stands next to Griboyedov Canal.

Built in tribute to Alexander II, assassinated in the late 19th century, the church is one of the most colourful buildings in St Petersburg.

St Petersburg’s most important museum, the State Hermitage Museum is one of the largest of its kind in the world.

You can spend hours admiring the museum’s vast collection of exhibits!

The Latvian capital, Riga, and its UNESCO-listed Old Town is next. Within the Old Quarter, find the House of the Blackheads, the Three Brothers, and Riga Central Market.

Dating back to the 14th century, the House of the Blackheads is one of Riga’s most famous landmarks.

Rebuilt since WWII, the exterior is decorated with red brick and pointy spires rising from the roof.

Immediately next to the House of the Blackheads, St Peter’s Church and its tower is one of the tallest sights in Riga.

Close by, the Three Brothers are a trio of buildings once owned by three siblings.

Showcasing architectural trends through the Middle Ages, each building has its own distinct style.

These fascinating buildings are the oldest dwellings in the entire country!

Another attraction, Riga Castle, resting close to the River Daugava is the official residence of the President of Latvia.

Hundreds of years old, this famous castle has undergone changes through the centuries, giving the building a unique appearance.

Travelling on to Lithuania, the great city of Klaipeda sits at the mouth of the Dane River and is your final port of call before heading homewards.

An old coastal city, Klaipeda is characterised by lovely wooden-framed buildings.

The ruins of Klaipeda Castle provide a look at the city’s past. An on-site museum charts how castle residents once lived.

8. Revisiting Prussia

Visit some of the cities that were once at the heart of the Prussian Empire on the next available itinerary.

Lying slightly off the radar, the Polish city of Szczecin is a gem of an introduction to the region.

Close to the Oder River, discover the city’s 19th-century architecture. Notable landmarks include Solidarity Square and the Pomeranian Dukes’ Castle.

Walking (and even kayaking tours) are available in the area helping you make the most of your time in Szczecin.

On the Baltic coast, the beautiful city of Gdansk is one of the great Polish cities and the next port of call.

Heavily damaged during WWII, the city has been rebuilt and restored back to its best.

Gdansk highlights include the Long Market, St. Mary’s Church, Neptune’s Fountain, and Oliwa Cathedral.

An essential experience, St. Mary’s Church towers over surrounding buildings.

Gdansk’s Long Market is a vast square where visitors can browse shops and sample local produce.

Within the Long Market you will find the bronze tribute to the Sea God Neptune.

The next wonderful city you will discover is Kaliningrad.

Damaged during WWII, visit the city’s cathedral, home to one of the largest organs in Europe, or more recent additions such as The Museum of the World Ocean.

A popular coastal resort, Travemünde is another intriguing port of call. Local points of interest include an old lighthouse and a lovely beach.

Close by, UNESCO-listed Lübeck, famous for distinctive Gothic architecture, is regularly cited as the world capital of marzipan.

9. German Waterways with Kiel Week

Journey to Germany on board Braemar taking in some of the country’s finest cities and waterways.

Timed to perfection, readers will get the chance to experience the world’s largest sailing event – Kieler Woche!

Attracting visitors from all over the world, Kieler Woche is a weeklong celebration.

During time spent in Kiel, you’ll get the chance to soak up the atmosphere and see a huge selection of ships docked for the occasion.

Alongside time spent in Kiel, readers will get the chance to visit Travemünde, Flensburg, Hamburg, and Bremen.

Braemar will also cruise along the waters of the Kiel Canal. An important waterway connecting the North Sea to the Baltic Sea, the canal was first constructed in the late 19th century.

In Flensburg, take in a beautiful waterfront and great architecture.

On the banks of the River Elbe, explore the historic city of Hamburg dating back several hundred years!

After cruising along the winding River Elbe, a journey full of scenic highlights, visit Bremen.

Known for its Hanseatic buildings, tick off the UNESCO-listed Town Hall and stylish harbour area during your time in the city.

Bidding farewell to Germany in style, a cruise along the postcard-perfect Weser River concludes your time in Germany before Braemar sets sail for Scotland.

10. Whales, Waterfalls & Geysers of Iceland

Explore Iceland, the land of ‘Fire and Ice’ next autumn on board Braemar.

Leaving Rosyth on August 3, this voyage is full of adventure, showcasing different aspects of this fascinating part of the world.

First calling at Reykjavik, venture off in search of natural wonders along the Golden Circle trail.

Thingvellir National Park, the Blue Lagoon, and thunderous Gullfoss Waterfall cater to different interests.

Reaching Ísafjörður, take in the scenery and discover the heritage of one of Iceland’s busiest fishing ports.

The King and Queen of Cliffs, Braemar sails by Hornstrandir. Have binoculars at the ready for a spot of birdwatching as Braemar passes this remote nature reserve.

Puffins, kittiwakes, and razorbills are just some locals to look out for as you pass the towering cliffs.

Drangaskörð is one of Iceland’s greatest sights and up next. Huge dinosaur-like rock spikes rise high above the surrounding Westfjords region.

A key port of call, Braemar then arrives at Akureyri – a whale-spotting hotspot.

Within convenient travel distance, come face to face with the ‘‘Waterfall of the Gods”, Godafoss or the volcanic Lake Myvatn.

Braemar then cruises along Iceland’s longest fjord – Eyjafjörður, also passing by Hrisey and Grimsey islands.

Navigating Seyðisfjörður, 10 miles of calm waters, Braemar calls at Seyðisfjörður town.

One of Iceland’s most picturesque places, there is much to see in this remote part of the country.

Admire a collection of preserved wooden homes and buildings and visit cultural hotspot -The Skaftfell Centre for Visual Art.

Alternatively, head out to discover waterfalls escaping out of the river Fjaroara including Gufufoss.

11. Denmark with Fredericia Celebrations

A great introduction to Denmark, Skagen is the first port of call, home to the biggest fishing port in Denmark.

Local attractions include a Teddy Bear Museum and the 14th century ‘The Sand-Covered Church’. Only a tower remains of the church with unrelenting sand claiming back the land over the centuries.

To Zealand next and the small town of Hundested. A great port of call for walkers, we recommend heading out for a stroll along nearby quiet beaches.

Local attractions include the former home of Nordic explorer Knud Rasmussen and Grønnessedyssen Karlstenen, a large megalithic tomb.

Another port of call, Copenhagen is one of the greatest places in Europe to visit.

Copenhagen highlights include Tivoli Gardens, Rosenborg Castle and the UNESCO-listed Nyhavn waterfront.

Dating back to 1843, Tivoli Gardens is one of the world’s oldest operating amusement parks.

A collection of amusements taking inspiration from different periods, guests in the park are in for a fun-filled experience.

Based on a popular character created by Danish icon H.C Andersen, the statue of The Little Mermaid looks out into Copenhagen Harbour. Resting on a rock by the shore, the bronze statue is over 100 years old!

Rosenborg Castle.Rosenborg Castle, complete with the King’s Garden, is another wonderful piece of Copenhagen history.

The castle’s magnificent interior is complete with thrones, huge lion statues, and wonderful tapestries charting Denmark’s most significant moments.

Tucked away in a guarded vault, Denmark’s Crown Jewels also reside within the castle.

The UNESCO-listed Nyhavn waterfront is an essential visit. Once a crucial port area, the waterfront is steeped in history.

The next call at Fredericia is timed perfectly as the city celebrates the anniversary of a historic battle.

Located in Eastern Jutland, highlights around the city include The Prince’s Gate and the Gunpowder Tower.

Close by, the city of Odense’s fairytale-like Hans Christian Andersen Museum takes a unique look at the life and work of the famous author.

Aalborg, famous for its 17th-century castle and Aquavit – an alcoholic beverage served throughout Scandinavia, is another featured port of call.

Close to the city, you will find the ancient Viking burial site Lindholm Hoje – one of the country’s most important archaeological sites.

