Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Travel

TRAVEL: Taking to the water off Argyll’s Secret Coast

By Michael Alexander
November 13 2021, 9.00am
The Ark on the hillside above Tighnabruaich in Argyll and Bute
The Ark on the hillside above Tighnabruaich in Argyll and Bute

Michael Alexander and his family got away from it all with a week at Tighnabruaich in Argyll and Bute.

High on the hillside, overlooking the waters of the Kyles of Bute, a sculpture of Noah’s Ark has been built by a local environmentalist to provoke thought about climate change.

The structure above Tighnabruaich, designed by local woodsman David Blair ahead of the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, stands more than 20 metres long, six metres high and over five metres wide, with a bench seat all the way around the base where people can think about what is in front of them.

Inside The Ark at Tighnabruaich

With sea level rise projections putting parts of Oban, Lochgilphead, Inveraray and Fort William under water within 30 years, the “Biblical scale” sculpture has been designed to represent the size of the challenge being faced.

What the sculpture does best, however, is that it strikes at the heart in a way two-dimensional headlines about climate change perhaps don’t always manage.

Changeable weather

The weather was certainly changeable during the week we stayed in Tighnabruaich during the October school holidays.

At times, it wasn’t so much four seasons in one day as all seasons in one day. But at least the three days of incessant rain at the start of the week were countered by the three days of wall to wall autumnal sunshine that followed. Welcome to the west coast of Scotland!

Rainbow over Kyles of Bute, Tighnabruaich

Having averted a Covid-19 scare the week before departure, it truly felt like a great escape as we left behind the world of ongoing home working and laptops to arrive at the accommodation we booked in the summer – a top floor flat with panoramic views across the water to Bute.

At face value, there might not seem like too much to do in the village of Tighnabruaich, which is a three hour drive from Fife.

However, with its discrete row of independent shops and cafes in the village centre, and being promoted as part of ‘Argyll’s Secret Coast’ on the Cowal Peninsula, it’s the ideal place to access a range of walking routes, and is also popular for sailing and cycling.

Tighnabruaich pier

Abandoned village

Not to be put off by the torrential rain on our first full day, we headed south to explore Ardlamont Point, before bearing west around the peninsula to Portavadie, perched on the eastern shores of Loch Fyne. If it hadn’t been so dreich, we’d have had views over to Kintyre.

Here, the waterproofs were put to their first test on a muddy, rain-soaked mission through the lush ferns to find the remains of a village abandoned in 1309.

Taking in an art exhibition along the path, the Glenan Woods coastal trail took us through native oak woods and past moss-covered rocks and caves before we eventually came across the remains of the village high up in the forest.

Exploring abandoned Glenan village

Returning via the forest path, we were amused to discover the ‘Secret Coast’ living up to its name when, in a secluded bay near Portavadie, a dozen or so Royal Marine types – complete with handle-bar moustaches – had come ashore in their military grade kayaks and were setting up camp along the shore.

We even helped them find the owners of a ‘lost’ dog that had latched on to them!

Undeterred, the days that followed saw us take in several other local weather-defying walks.

Archaeology

The Stillaig Loop was a fantastically soggy ramble across moorland to a nine feet tall standing stone dating back to the Bronze Age approximately 2000 BC.

Bronze Age standing stone near Portavadie, Argyll and Bute. Portavadie

We also walked from Tighnabruaich to Caladh Harbour.

Heading from the village centre along the waterfront past some impressive mansion houses and continuing beyond the boatyard, the route takes in an impressive waterfall and the ruins of Caladh Castle.

We also climbed the hill through the woods to find the Lily pond which was built to supply the castle with water back in the day.

This path forms part of the Cowal Way which is a 57-mile long-distance route beginning at Portavadie in the south-west and ending at Inveruglas on the shores of Loch Lomond.

Apple pie and custard at the Five West cafe

After one of our soggy walks, we treated ourselves to hot chocolate and apple pie/custard in the Five West café downstairs from our accommodation. A fine recommendation by the friendly staff!

Ostel bay looking towards Arran

When the sun did finally come out, however, it was stunning.

Taking to the water

Having ferried sea kayaks with us that have been languishing in our garden since the bairns were small, three fine afternoons were had reacquainting ourselves with them in the bay, while introducing the afore mentioned son and daughter to the joys of getting out on the water.

Sea kayaking in the Kyles of Bute at Tighnabruaich

Ostel Bay was also worth a visit with fine views over to Arran while, on our last day, on the recommendation of our holiday neighbour, we climbed up a nearby hill to ‘The Giant’s Chair’ – another impressive sculpture with commanding views over the water.

*Michael Alexander and his family paid for their own holiday. For more information go to www.wildaboutargyll.co.uk/