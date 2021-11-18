Plan ahead with these holidays flying from Edinburgh in 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

European tours, a short break to see a certain Dutch musical maestro, and epic trips of a lifetime, plan ahead with our selection of holidays flying from Edinburgh next year.

We start with a classic desination in ‘bellissimo’ Italy…

Lake Garda

Tick off or rediscover a classic Italian destination with our first tour.

Dates available throughout 2022, Lake Garda possibilities include a circular tour of the iconic lake and a visit to world-famous Verona, the historic setting for “Romeo and Juliet”.

Lake Garda, Venice & Verona

Jet off from Edinburgh to sunny Italy on a grand tour encompassing Lake Garda, romantic Venice and historic Verona.

Combining the famous lake with two iconic cities, travellers will also get the chance to admire the breathtaking scenery of the Dolomites and visit a local vineyard (with tasting!).

Lake Como, St Moritz & the Bernina Express

Discover historic Lake Como on a border-hopping tour spending time in both Italy and alpine Switzerland.

Alongside a journey on the world-famous Bernina Express, you’ll visit Stresa, St Moritz and the lakeside town of Lugano.

Further holiday highlights include a lake cruise to Bellagio and experiencing Monza – a hidden gem south of Lake Como.

Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders River Cruise

A superb river cruise option, discover the cultural heritage of some of Europe’s most historic cities.

Visiting Cologne, Antwerp, Bruges, Ghent and Rotterdam, you’ll also get the chance to experience the once-in-a-decade Floriade Expo.

Entry is also included for the world-famous Kinderjik Museum (Amsterdam), the Airborne Museum or Het Loo Palace (a tricky decision to make at Arnhem).

Classical Spain – Seville, Córdoba & Granada

Experience a fusion of Moorish and Spanish cultures on a Spanish adventure.

Admire Seville, the birthplace of Flamenco, Granada’s enchanting Alhambra Palace and the historic architecture of ancient Córdoba.

You’ll also get the chance to discover medieval Ronda and try authentic Tapas in Seville!

Dubrovnik & the Dalmatian Coast

Jet off to the Mediterranean and experience Dubrovnik and the beautiful Dalmatian Coast next year.

One of Europe’s ‘must-see’ destinations, this tour has a number of highlights.

Tour Dubrovnik, a filming location for ‘Game of Thrones’, marvel at Krka National Park’s waterfalls and cross the Stari Most bridge in Mostar.

Travelling to Split, take in a monumental palace. Ticking off further historic sights, the port of Trogir dates back to medieval times.

The tour also ventures inland, visiting the lush landscapes of Konavle, home to pretty vineyards.

The Seine, Paris & Normandy River Cruise

Just over the English Channel, discover Paris, Les Andelys, Rouen, Honfleur and Giverny.

Experiencing a number of French highlights, guided tours show off the history and culture of this fascinating country.

Memorable excursions include Claude Monet’s house, the D-Day Normandy beaches and the world-famous Bayeux Tapestry.

The Blooms of Holland & Belgium 2022 River Cruise with Brian Cunningham

Join our exclusive river cruise featuring the ‘Ginger Gairdner’ Brian Cunningham next year.

Flying from Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, river cruising highlights include Keukenhof Garden, the beautiful windmills at Zaanse Schnans and historic Rotterdam.

You’ll also get the chance to experience the Floriade Expo – a once-every-decade horticulture event.

Capri, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast

Spend a week on the Neapolitan Riviera, one of the Mediterranean’s most attractive holiday destinations.

Sorrento, Roman Pompeii and Capri all feature in packed itinerary.

An undoubted holiday high point, a romantic journey along the Amalfi Drive lets you experience one of the world’s most scenic coastal roads.

Canada – Niagara Falls to the Rockies

See the glorious Canadian Rockies, Niagara Falls and stunning cities during a trip of a lifetime departing next year.

Showcasing the very best of this part of the world, the tour begins in Toronto before finishing in Vancouver.

Along the way, different highlights include unforgettable Niagara Falls, Québec City, Banff and beautiful Lake Louise.

Historic Railways of the Isle of Man

A relaxing holiday away to a jewel of the Irish Sea, this short break to the Isle of Man takes a look at the island’s history.

Travellers will enjoy a ride on the Manx Electric Railway and then the Snaefell Mountain Railway.

Island excursions include visiting Laxey, home of the world’s largest working waterwheel and the popular resort of Port Erin.

Dublin & Ireland’s Ancient East

Take a wonderful trip closer to home with this Dublin & Ireland’s Ancient East holiday.

Spending time in Dublin, you’ll visit Wexford County (of Kennedy ancestry fame), learn about the Great Famine and stop by the lovely fishing village of Dunmore East.

A last excursion to Kilkenny, famous for its castle, makes for a fitting final chapter for this memorable Irish adventure.

Malta & Gozo

Travel to the heart of the Mediterranean, staying in Malta with time spent on picturesque Gozo.

This itinerary offers the chance to soak up the island’s history, culture and dramatic landscapes.

Included excursions range from a full-day tour of medieval Mdina to a scenic boat ride to the harbour cities of Vittoriosa, Senglea & Cospicua.

Belfast & the Titanic Experience

Experience the story of the world’s most famous liner and explore one of Europe’s fastest-changing, most fascination-packed cities.

Over a century since the tragedy, the Titanic’s story lives on inside the futuristic Titanic Belfast, standing on the site where the famous ship was constructed.

You’ll also enjoy a guided tour of Belfast’s major landmarks with the chance to join excursions taking in the mythical Giant’s Causeway and spectacular Antrim Coast.

André Rieu Live in Maastricht – July 2022

See the Dutch Maestro, André Rieu, live in his hometown next summer.

Supported by his renowned Johann Strauss Orchestra, André is one of the world’s great performers, often engaging with the audience and sharing memorable anecdotes between songs.

Set to be a very special summer concert, our musical package includes flights, ticket, B&B accommodation, coach travel with transfers, and a visit to Maastricht.

A famous University town, Maastricht is one of the oldest cities in Holland.

Key local landmarks include centuries-old churches and the Virijthof – where you will see André perform live!

Barcelona, Montserrat & the Pyrenees

On the trail of the famous architect Gaudi, discover Barcelona, Catalonia’s spiritual home.

Spending time exploring the city, travellers will also be taken up into the mountains to the monastery of Montserrat.

Fall Colours of New England and Canada

Venture across the Atlantic next autumn to marvel at North America’s spectacular fall season.

Seeing sights in the US and Canada, key highlights include Niagara Falls, Québec City, New York, Boston and Toronto.

Sorrento Coast, Pompeii & Capri

Take a trip to remember experiencing the Sorrento Peninsula.

A favourite holiday destination, find out why firsthand.

Guided excursions take you to Capri, the ruins of Pompeii, Sorrento town and a scenic drive along the Amalfi Coast.

Estoril & the Lisbon Coast

Offering a perfect combination of a beach holiday and city break, consider visiting coastal towns lying just outside the Portuguese capital.

Spending a day in Lisbon, you will also see Sintra, Óbidos, Alcobaça & Nazaré.

Plenty of free time to explore at your own pace, the region’s beaches offer perfect relaxation spots.

Madeira, the Pearl of the Atlantic

A tiny tropical paradise, Madeira has lots to offer. Spectacular coastlines, beautiful gardens and towering peaks dominate the island.

Visiting a selection of memorable gardens, this holiday is packed with highlights.

Enjoy a wine tasting and visits to Câmara de Lobos, Ribeiro Frio forest park and Bridal Veil, one of Madeira’s most famous waterfalls.

Helsinki, Tallinn and Riga

Departing next autumn, discover a trio of European cities – Helsinki, Tallinn and Riga.

Home to attention-grabbing architecture and a number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, these three Baltic cities are must-visits for anyone passionate about travelling.

Krakow

An extremely popular city break destination, spend time in Krakow with travellers also given the chance to visit Auschwitz & Birkenau (included but optional).

In the Polish capital, enjoy a guided walking tour of the medieval quarter and a visit to Wawel, the castle district, one of Europe’s most striking royal residences.

Berlin, Dresden, Meissen and Colditz

Visit two of Germany’s (and Europe’s) most culturally important cities on this fascinating tour.

Excursions take you around each city with further time spent in Meissen and at Colditz Castle.

Once a prisoner of war installation, Colditz Castle is one of the country’s most popular attractions.

Iceland & the Northern Lights

Offering early 2022 dates, join an unforgettable short break to Iceland.

Experience the world-famous Blue Lagoon, venture along the Golden Circle trail and head out in search of the Northern Lights phenomenon on a short trip to remember.

Oberammergau and the Austrian Tyrol

Presented on a vast open-air stage surrounded by a covered auditorium with space for 5000 spectators, attend a passion play unlike any other during this Oberammergau and the Austrian Tyrol tour.

Spending six nights in the heart of the Austrian Tyrol, you will visit Innsbruck, Salzburg and Lake Achensee before taking your seat for the Passion Play, first performed in Oberammergau over three hundred years ago.

The Algarve Coast & Country

Find out firsthand why the sunny Algarve coast is one of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations.

Stretching across Portugal’s southern tip, the Algarve serves up sunshine, beaches, pretty villages and dramatic landscapes.

America’s Golden West

A classic American adventure, see the sights of a fascinating country throughout this tour.

San Francisco, Hollywood and three nights in Las Vegas show different parts of the American West off in style.

Travellers will also spend a full day at the Grand Canyon and journey along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway.

Georgia – Where Europe meets Asia

One of Eurasia’s most fascinating countries, journey to Georgia, a country sitting at the crossroads of two huge continents.

Offering beautiful countryside and a long and fascinating history to discover, this tour shows just why the country is one of the great ‘must-see’ destinations.

Visiting the capital Tbilisi, you’ll also see Stalin’s birthplace, visit the Bodbe Monastery and journey into the Caucasus Mountains.

Travelling across difficult terrain by 4×4, travellers will also visit the hilltop Gergeti Trinity Church.

From here, look out across a beautiful valley flanked by the towering Mount Kazbek.

Cape Town, the Garden Route & Big Five Safari

The perfect introduction to South Africa, take the trip of a lifetime to one of the world’s most beautiful countries.

Go out in the search of the ‘Big Five’ (lion, leopard, black rhinoceros, African bush elephant, and the African buffalo), visit Winelands and take in Cape Town resting at the foot of dramatic Table Mountain.

Hollywood, Vegas & the Grand Canyon

See famous American cities immortalised on the silver screen and discover the vast Grand Canyon.

One of the planet’s greatest natural sights, the Grand Canyon almost defies belief.

Waking up early on Day 5 of the tour, you’ll head to the Grand Canyon to watch the sunrise over this other-worldly landscape.

Cyprus Discovered

Discover the delights of Aphrodite’s Isle on this escorted holiday to one of the Mediterranean’s most favoured corners.

Based in Paphos, you’ll enjoy three included excursions exploring the island.

Highlights include Aphrodite’s Rock, a journey into the Troodos Mountains and a guided tour exploring the history of Paphos.

Kenya – Beach & Safari

Bookended by stays in a Mombasa beach resort hotel, this African tour also features a four-night safari where you will be on the look out for wildlife including elephants, buffalo and leopard.

Classic Tuscany

Visiting several UNESCO sites throughout, Tuscany is one of Italy’s most picturesque regions.

Trips to Florence, Lucca, Pisa, Siena and San Gimignano give you the chance to get to know the region.

Based in Montecatini (on half board basis), we recommend using free time to experience the local thermal hot springs.

Ancient Greece

Take a step back in time, discovering the history of ancient Greece.

Join guided tours of Athens, Delphi and the Argolis region, uncovering history dating back several thousand years.

Splitting your time between stays in Tolo and Athens, take advantage of free time to tick off further attractions.

Prague City Break

Spend time in one of the great European capitals on a short break.

Famous for its bridges, cathedrals, towers and towering church spires, Prague has a fascinating story to tell.

Learn about the city on a guided tour with plenty of free time for a spot of sightseeing, shopping and foodie adventures.

