Black Friday: Save on these 5 holidays uncovering classic destinations

By DC Thomson Travel
November 19 2021, 4.09pm
St. Mark's Square
Save on 2022 holidays uncovering classic destinations.

Plan ahead, save on a selection of holidays exploring some classic destinations in 2022 this Black Friday week.

Starting with a classic Italian adventure, read on for a trip of a lifetime to the Canadian Rockies…

1. Lake Como, St Moritz & the Bernina Express

the Bernina Express
The Bernina Express.

Flying from: Edinburgh

Uncover the best of Lake Como including a relaxing boat tour with stops at some of the most picturesque lakeside towns.

You’ll also enjoy a sightseeing journey on board the world-famous Bernina Express and visit the charming Alpine towns of Tirano, Chiavenna and St. Moritz.

Save £50pp* – use code VP-DCT50 – click for more info

2. Lake Garda, Venice & Verona

St. Mark's Square
St. Mark’s Square, Venice.

Flying from: Edinburgh

One of the world’s best-known lakes, Lake Garda is a classic destination.

As well as touring the lake, this excellent itinerary includes a visit to romantic Venice and UNESCO-listed Verona, best known for its ancient Roman Amphitheatre.

Save £50pp* – use code VP-DCT50 – click for more info

3. Prague, Vienna & Budapest

Charles Bridge
Charles Bridge, Prague.

Flying from: Edinburgh

Visit a trio of Europe’s finest capital cities during a three-centre tour filled with history, culture and grand architecture.

Spending four nights in Prague, two in Vienna and four nights in Budapest (all on a bed and breakfast basis), this tour has a number of highlights.

Sightseeing in Vienna, a boat trip down the Danube, a visit to Bohemian Český Šternberk Castle and more all make for a wonderful itinerary departing next June.

Save £75pp* – use code VP-DCT75 – click for more info

4. Jewels of Lake Maggiore

The Borromean Islands
The Borromean Islands, Lake Maggiore.

Flying from: Edinburgh

Enjoy a blend of activity, recreation and exploration across 7 nights experiencing scenic Lake Maggiore.

Seeing the Borromean Islands, Lake Orta and the Centovalli Railway, spend your free time in style, unwinding on the banks of one of the world’s most enchanting lakes.

Save £50pp* – use code VP-DCT50 – click for more info

5. Western Canada & the Rockies

Vancouver,
Vancouver, Canada.

Flying from: Edinburgh

During a tour-of-a-lifetime, witness incredible mountain scenery, stylish Vancouver, Canada’s oldest national park and so much more on a guided expedition through the Great White North.

Save £75pp* – use code VP-DCT75 – click for more info

Plan Ahead – Save on a selection of holidays departing in 2022

A trusted partner of DC Thomson Travel, discover Travel Department’s full range of holidays here.

*Offer valid for any new bookings made between 14th November – 29th November 2021 only. Offer is £75pp off any holiday of 8 nights or more departing January to 30th June 2022, £50 off any Italy holiday of 7 nights departing in 2022. Click here for full terms and conditions.

