11 Guided Tours to classic destinations departing in 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visiting classic holiday destinations, we preview a selection of guided tours flying from Scotland this year.

All available with our trusted partner, Travel Department, we start with a popular Italian adventure flying direct from Edinburgh.

Offer Alert! SAVE £30pp* on Travel Department holidays of 7 nights or more. Available on all departures for April or May 2022.

Use promo code: VP-SPRING30DCT

1. Jewels of Lake Maggiore

Take in the beauty of Lake Maggiore during this excellent tour flying from Edinburgh.

Spending 7 nights on a half board basis, itinerary highlights include a scenic boat tour of the Borromean Islands, a day trip to nearby Lake Orta and a ride on the Centovalli Railway.

2. Discover Dubrovnik

Named “the Pearl of the Adriatic” by Lord Byron, discover Dubrovnik on an itinerary combining exploration with plenty of leisure time.

During this Adriatic adventure, you’ll wander around Dubrovnik’s Old Town, take a boat tour around the lovely Elaphiti Islands and enjoy a full-day excursion to Korcula Island.

Optional, consider visiting UNESCO-listed Mostar across the border in Bosnia and Herzegovina, famous for the iconic Stari Most bridge.

3. Lake Garda, Venice & Verona

A firm favourite, experience (or revisit) one of the great jewels of Italy – Lake Garda.

Staying in Torbole, Limone or Riva del Garda, this guided tour features trips to iconic Venice and Verona, of Romeo and Juliet fame.

Travellers will also get a chance to see the stunning Italian Alps first-hand on an optional excursion.

4. Lake Como, Milan & St Moritz including The Bernina Express

Uncover the best of Lake Como including a relaxing boat tour with stops at picturesque lakeside towns.

You’ll also enjoy a sightseeing journey on board the world-famous Bernina Express and visit the charming Alpine towns of Tirano, Chiavenna and St. Moritz.

5. Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast

Join a memorable getaway to the Dalmatian Coast. Staying by the beach, tour highlights include an excursion to Sibenik and the coastal towns of Spilt, Trogir or Zadar (date dependent).

Throughout, you’ll learn about the unique history, traditions and culture that has shaped this fascinating region.

6. Tenerife Coast & Country

Travel to Spain’s ‘Island of Eternal Spring’, Tenerife, on a tour flying from Edinburgh.

Great selection of dates available, Tenerife is a wonderful year-round destination, offering plenty of sun, sea and glorious coastline.

Featured excursions include visits to the famous port city of Santa Cruz and UNESCO-listed La Laguna.

Touring the island, your exploration of Tenerife wouldn’t be complete without experiencing Mount Teide.

Heading into volcanic Mount Teide National Park, you’ll see Spain’s highest peak and the evergreen valley of La Orotava.

7. Classic Tuscany

Staying on half board basis in Montecatini, a town surrounded by natural thermal springs, this next tour showcases the very best of Tuscany.

Covering several World Heritage Sites, highlights include a trip to Florence and visits to Lucca and Pisa of leaning tower fame.

A traditional slice of Italy, travellers will also spend a day exploring both San Gimignano and Siena.

8. Sorrento Coast, Pompeii & Capri

Exploring the Sorrento peninsula, this next tour visits another Italian favourite.

Featured excursions include Sorrento town, the fascinating ruins at Pompeii and a scenic drive along the Amalfi Coast.

9. Highlights of Andalucia

Displaying influences from the Romans to the Moors, journey through historic Andalucia, one of Spain’s most popular holiday destinations.

Flying from Aberdeen or Glasgow, tour highlights include Cordoba, one of the greatest cities of the Middle Ages, and the breathtaking Alhambra Palace.

An excellent conclusion, travellers will also spend a full day exploring Seville, the birthplace of flamenco dancing.

Standing atop El Tajo Gorge, joining an optional tour to historic Ronda is worth placing under firm consideration.

10. The Algarve Coast & Country

One of the great sun destinations, jet off to experience the Algarve this year flying from Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Staying on a half board basis, the iconic southern tip of Portugal offers a generous year-round climate, world-famous beaches and picturesque villages to discover.

Featured excursions include visits to Lagos and coastal Sagres where Portugal’s famous explorer Henry the Navigator embarked on his voyages of discovery.

Travellers will also see Faro, the capital of the Algarve, and the traditional town of Loulè.

11. Estoril & The Lisbon Coast

A city break and beach holiday rolled into one, this holiday is based just outside the Portuguese capital.

Spending a full day in Lisbon, other featured excursions include Sintra, home to an incredible palace, and visits to Óbidos, Alcobaça & Nazaré.

Iconic landmarks in the capital to look out for include the Monument to the Discoveries, Belem Tower, Jerónimos Monastery and Marquês de Pombal Square.

Browse full Guided Tours Collection

*Offer valid for all new bookings made by 7th of March 2022. Offer is £30pp off any holiday departing in April or May of 7 nights or more using code VP-SPRING30DCT.

Offer can be redeemed on bookings made online or by phone using the specific promotional code detailed above. Offers are non-transferable, subject to availability, cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer and has no cash value. All deposits are non-refundable.