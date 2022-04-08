4 Scottish staycation and days out ideas for all ages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The weather is slowly getting nicer and the Easter holidays are upon us – it’s time to get out and about again! But where to go and what to do? Whether you’re looking for staycation destinations or days out in Scotland, here are four ideas to explore.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

1 Get around with Xplore Dundee

Discover what’s on your doorstep when you Xplore Dundee by bus this Easter! Take services 5/5a | 10 to enjoy a day out at our very own slice of the seaside in Broughty Ferry.

Or take your local bus into town to wander around the waterfront, including visits to the V&A, RRS Discovery and ice cream at the new urban beach. There’s lots to see and do in Dundee, and what better time than in the springtime sunshine?

Remember: under-22s travel free with a valid NEC card, parents can save with a DaySaver and up to five people can travel together with a GroupSaver. Tickets can be bought on the bus from the driver using cash or contactless.

Better yet, the Xplore Dundee app is a quick and easy way to plan and pay for your journey in advance – just search ‘Xplore’ in your app store.

Find out more about Xplore Dundee routes and times.

2 See new places with Harmony Coaches

Coach travel is one of the greenest ways for you to go on holiday, with six times lower carbon emissions than flying and four times fewer emissions than driving. It’s also a great way to sit back and take in the surrounding scenery, whilst enjoying a relaxing, hassle-free journey with like-minded passengers.

Harmony Coaches, based in Hamiltion, is a family run business, started by husband and wife team John and Wendy. With tours all over the UK, Ireland and Europe there is no shortage of fun, relaxing and enticing places to visit. Harmony has 18 pickup locations in Scotland, all easily accessible, some of which can have a door-to-door pick up service offered at no extra charge.

All hotels are handpicked, central and 3 or 4 stars, so you are guaranteed to be in a prime location with a little bit of luxury, giving you access to all your destination has to offer.

Harmony has local knowledge of all destinations and has made excellent itineraries with exciting excursions, which include entrance tickets.

The luxury tour coaches have friendly, experienced drivers and will look after you from the moment you step aboard.

Check out the Harmony Coaches 2022 brochure here.

3 Visit the North with Bounty Holiday Lets

Bounty Holiday Lets has fantastic locations for you to enjoy, whether it’s with friends or family. With loads to choose from, like lodges with a hot tub or a cabin on the NC500, the options are brilliant and high quality.

The Bounty team reputations grows and grows with the success of Bounty Competitions. Husband and wife duo Calvin and Leeanne don’t do things in half measures, so you are assured of a great time in a prime location.

Listed below are the options. These are in very high demand so get on the Bounty Facebook, pick your break and book early to avoid disappointment.

Options include:

Lola’s Lodge, a two bedroom lodge at silver sands Lossiemouth.

Cobi’s Cabin, a three bedroom lodge at Grannies Helian Hame Embo on the NC500.

Bo’s Boutique, a three bedroom hot tub house with Garden Bar in Ellon.

Delgatie Lodge is at the Royal Arch Fettercairn – 2 Bedroom with Hot Tub

And the latest one in development at the moment is a two/three bedroom smart cottage with hot tub, sauna and cinema room in Cuminestown.

Check out the latest Bounty Holidays Lets.

4 Experience Perth Racecourse this summer!

Top class summer jump racing in the beautiful grounds of Scone Palace Parklands. From April to September, Perth Racecourse hosts 15 race days filled with exhilarating racing, entertainment and delicious food and drink.

The William Hill Perth Festival starts the season off with three high octane race days from Wednesday 20 April through to Friday 22. The festival is always packed with racing superstars from all over the UK and Ireland, so competition will be tense on the track.

Featuring post racing entertainment from the Ibiza duo Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, Ladies Day on Thursday 12 May is unmissable. Sponsored by Edinburgh Gin, this Ladies Day at Perth is going to be a party like no other. In support of Breast Cancer Now, the race day will also be raising funds for vital equipment and research to beat breast cancer. Tickets go quick for this event, so buy online quick if you fancy it!

Fancy a family picnic? Perth Races has you covered! Each weekend race day the Picnic Enclosure is open and offers racegoers to drive into the enclosure, park up and set up camp for the day! Picnics are encouraged (no alcohol please) and entertainment is flowing. The kids will be kept busy with bouncy castles while you kick back and pick your winners!

Advance ticket purchase is recommended for Perth Races.