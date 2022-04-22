6 reasons to make your dream holiday home in Scotland a reality

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With the rise in popularity of Scottish staycations, holiday park homes in Scotland are the perfect choice for holidaymakers who crave a summer escape, without the hassle of an international flight and huge queues at passport control. Isn’t it time you invested in one, or moved into a residential park home to live?

When we are searching for a suitable getaway, very often it is the view, the accommodation and the on-site facilities that attracts us to stay somewhere – and at Seaton Estate in Arbroath you have all this and more.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Spread across 80 acres, Seaton Estate sits on a hillside overlooking the fishing town of Arbroath, and has picturesque views across the bay. The holiday park itself is well-known, for it was established 40 years ago, before being taken over by Crown Park in 2007.

Since then Crown Parks has invested heavily in revamping the park’s permanent and temporary accommodation and has recently launched two new five-star developments of holiday homes (static caravans and holiday lodges) and residential park homes.

6 reasons why you should consider buying a holiday lodge in Scotland

1. It is cheaper to buy one than you think

Did you know that to buy a pre-owned static caravan, the price starts at just £19,995 and £29,995 for a brand new one at Seaton Estate? If you wish to buy a holiday lodge, a pre-owned one is from £69,950 and a brand new one, on the new development at Seaton Estate, starts at £79,950.

And, it is the ideal time to make this investment as there is up to a 20% discount (and FREE smart TV) for those who buy a holiday home or static caravan during Seaton Estate’s Open Weekend, which runs from Friday 29th April to Monday 2nd May – that’s a saving up to £40,000 on some plots.

2. Can you live in a park home all year round? Absolutely yes!

There has been significant investment in holiday lodges in Scotland in recent years, with some caravans, lodges and park homes boasting luxurious fixtures and fittings. At Seaton Estate, £2million has been invested in creating two new developments of five-star accommodation, including new-build residential park homes located in a private cul-de-sac with more plot space than any other holiday park home: they also boast a driveway, Victorian lighting and panoramic views.

The park homes also have a BS3632 residential spec and come with a ‘written statement’ giving you the right to live here permanently.

3. The facilities on-site are impressive

You will be amazed at all the facilities that you can enjoy as a resident or a guest. At Seaton Estate, there’s Seaton Estate Country Club and its trio of entertainment venues: a cocktail bar, a show bar and an Irish bar. And you can enjoy dining at the newly-refurbished on-site restaurant, The Kilt & Tartan, which has recently appointed a new chef from Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa.

Unlike many holiday parks, Seaton Estate has its own spa, so you can book a relaxing massage, facial or pedicure during your time here.

4. Buying a holiday lodge in Scotland is a good investment

Buying a park home – whether you want to holiday in it or live in it – is an investment.

Craig Robertson of Seaton Estate explained: “Our static caravans mean you are buying your own holiday home within Scotland, which is easy to get to, and you and your friends and family can come and go as you wish, without the hassle of going abroad. Plus, the cost of living here is more affordable.”

Once you invest in a holiday home at Seaton Estate, it is in your family for life, or until you choose to sell it. Craig pointed out that the residential park homes do retain their value and have BS3632 residential spec.

5. You will be part of a community

Besides the fantastic facilities and high quality of homes, it is also the community feel that appeals to people who come to Seaton Estate to spend a holiday, or retirement.

Craig Robertson, sales manager at Seaton Estate, explained: “This is why people want to live here, permanently. There is a separate residential park for those who relocate here to one of our luxury park homes, perhaps after downsizing and selling their main property. They buy something like this because it has a low maintenance way of living and you instantly become part of the community.”

6. You can experience it before you buy at this Open Weekend

If you have always dreamed of owning your own holiday lodge in Scotland, then you and your family could be one step closer to making this happen because there is an Open Weekend at Crown Park’s Seaton Estate over the May Bank Holiday Weekend, from Friday 29th April to Monday 2nd May.

The estate’s two new five-star development of holiday homes and residential park homes have to be seen to be believed. So, the park’s operations manager Krystian Mlynarski and his sales manager Craig Robertson invite those who are considering buying a holiday lodge or residential park home along to discover the benefits of holiday park life and all that goes with it.

Krystian said: “We want to give people a taste of the lifestyle on offer here at Seaton Estate, so we hold a big open event each year to let people experience it for themselves.”

Seaton Estate’s Open Weekend runs from Friday 29th April to Monday 2nd May. There will be up to a 20% discount off holiday homes and residential park homes (saving up to £40,000 on some plots) for all who purchase, as well as a FREE smart TV.