Greece – 10 Unforgettable places to visit

By DC Thomson Travel
April 29 2022, 9.15am
Fiskardo
Beautiful Greece is a firm favourite. Pictured: Fiskardo.

When choosing your next holiday destination, place Greece firmly under consideration.

We highlight some of the capital’s greatest sights before heading into the countryside, following in the footsteps of Zeus himself!

1. Mount Lycabettus

Mount Lycabettus
Mount Lycabettus.

Rising hundreds of metres above sea level, Mount Lycabettus is strongly connected to Greek mythology.

According to legend, the God Athena released Mount Lycabettus from her possession, dropping into the area now known as Athens.

Visitors can walk or take a tram up the mountain. Those thinking they will be able to see the sights as they make their way up to the summit, think again.

Be advised, that the tram route up goes through a closed tunnel. For those in search of scenery, we recommend taking the path up to the summit of the mountain.

Here, you will find a selection of smaller attractions and a café where you can recover from your ascent to the top of this magnificent landmark.

2. Temple of Olympian Zeus

Temple of Olympian Zeus
Temple of Olympian Zeus.

In the heart of Athens, travellers will find the colossal Temple of Olympian Zeus.

Constructed in dedication to Zeus, father of Hercules, the temple dates back to the 6th century.

Make sure to check it out both during the day and at night when the ruins are impressively lit up in different colours.

3. Parthenon

Parthenon
Parthenon.

Constructed as a tribute to the God Athena, it is hard to believe a structure such as the Parthenon was built without the heavy-duty equipment and technology today’s architects and builders enjoy.

Inside and around the structure, you will find hints of its colourful past. Key exhibits from the Temple can be found in the Parthenon Gallery.

4. Delphi

Delphi
Delphi.

An important archaeological site, Delphi, some 70 miles from the capital, is steeped in Greek mythology.

Believed to be a religious site chosen by the ancient God Zeus himself, Delphi is a wondrous place to experience.

Close by, a dedicated museum includes a number of artefacts dating back thousands of years.

5. Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki.

The country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki is ideally laid out for visitors to navigate.

Founded in 315 BC, Thessaloniki displays a number of influences ranging from Ancient Greek to the Ottoman Empire.

Notable landmarks include the White Tower of Thessaloniki, Aristelous Square and the Arch of Galerius.

Inspired? Browse our full range of holidays to Greece here.

Resting on the shore of the Aegean Sea, the White Tower has stood on the waterfront since the 15th century.

Altered by the Ottoman Empire, the tower once held a crucial position in the city’s defence network, serving as a fortification and lookout post.

6. Waterfalls of Edessa

Waterfalls of Edessa
Waterfalls of Edessa.

Not a sight you might immediately think of when discussing Greece, the waterfalls here are incredible. Visitors can admire them from a number of different vantage points.

7. Nafplio

Nafplio
Nafplio.

A famous seaport, Nafplio, at first glance, bears some resemblance to the Adriatic port Dubrovnik – both in architectural style and climate.

One of the most picturesque towns in all of Greece, Nafplio is surrounded by gorgeous scenery found in few other holiday destinations.

8. Monasteries of Meteora

Monasteries of Meteora
Monasteries of Meteora.

The monasteries of Meteora sit high above the surrounding landscape on amazing rock formations.

Built on natural rock pillars, the monasteries date back to the 14th century and are some of the country’s most visited attractions.

Bond fans may recognise the location with the monasteries making an appearance in For Your Eyes Only (1981).

Scaling the heights, visitors are rewarded for their efforts with amazing views of the surrounding area.

9. Kefalonia

Fiskardo
Fiskardo on Kefalonia.

The largest of the Greek islands, Kefalonia is noted for its rugged landscapes and coves.

Take time to visit Fiskardo, sitting on the island’s northern tip. Wander pretty streets lined with Venetian houses and stop by waterfront tavernas and bars.

10. Zante

Zante town
Zante town.

Zante, or Zakynthos, is another classic Greek destination. A popular summer escape, Zante is famous around the world for its beaches, generous climate and swimming opportunities.

Zante town was largely rebuilt after a devastating earthquake. Today’s streets and harbourfront are lined with Venetian-style structures.

Plan your Greek adventure

View our full selection of holidays to Greece here.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

