6 Exciting cruises sailing from Dundee in 2023

We preview SIX new cruises sailing from Dundee next year, starting with a British Isles & Ireland adventure.

Launch Offer! Save up to 25% on Dundee itineraries. Click here for more information.

1. British Isles & Ireland Discovery 2023 Cruise from Dundee

Departing Dundee on 30 April next year, cruise ship Ambition spends a day at sea before calling at the pretty port of Portree.

Entrance to the spectacular Isle of Skye, step ashore to see some of Scotland’s greatest sights.

From the Old Man of Storr, the legendary Fairy Pools or centuries-old Dunvegan Castle, Skye has a lot to offer.

You may even decide to stay closer to the ship. Exploring Portree, we recommend wandering along the bonnie harbour front.

On the trail of the famous tipple, Skye is also home to some distilleries open to visitors.

One Inner Hebridean port of call following another, Ambition then calls at colourful Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

Step ashore at the historic fishing port of Tobermory to explore Mull or neighbouring Iona, famous for its beautiful coastline.

A memorable experience, Duart Castle is the seat of Clan MacLean.

Perched on a rocky outcrop, the castle, dating back to the 13th century, looks out across the Sound of Mull.

Ambition will then leave Scottish waters, setting sail for Northern Ireland’s historic capital.

Arriving at Belfast, explore the stylish city or venture out into the surrounding countryside.

Dedicated to preserving and telling the story of the famous lost ship, Titanic Belfast is one of Europe’s best attractions.

Elsewhere in the city, look out for the massive, 19th century City Hall, St George’s Market and Victorian-era Botanic Gardens.

Hard to resist, a short journey leaving the confines of the city behind brings you to the mythical Giant’s Causeway. This UNESCO-listed natural wonder is one of Ireland’s great bucket list experiences.

Ambition then calls at Killybegs, famous for its tapestry and carpet production.

Visit the local Maritime & Heritage Visitor Centre or partake in a spot of exploration at lovely Fintra Beach.

One of the most photographed places in Ireland, consider visiting Slieve League. A stunning stretch of mountainous coastline, the views here are something special.

Found where the River Corrib meets the wild Atlantic, Galway is Ambition’s next port of call.

Gateway to Connemara National Park and the Wild Atlantic Way, city highlights include Galway Cathedral, the Latin Quarter and Salthill Promenade.

Spending a day at sea, Ambition’s next port of call is Cobh, giving travellers the chance to see Cork.

Attractions in the surrounding area include Blarney Castle, home of the famous ‘Kissing Stone’ and the scenic Ring of Kerry.

A walker’s paradise with secluded coves and ancient villages, Ambition then calls at St Mary’s, the largest of the Isles of Scilly.

Small and sparsely populated, cycling is a popular way of getting around the island.

Attractions to consider include old Garrison Walls, the Isles of Scilly Museum and Hugh Town, the largest settlement on the island.

A famous naval base, Ambition navigates Channel waters, calling at Portsmouth.

Visit the interactive Museum of the Royal Navy or take in the views from Spinnaker Tower, a striking 170-metre local landmark.

Also located in the dockyard area, learn about a 16th-century ship, Mary Rose, in a dedicated museum.

The Mary Rose was the flagship vessel in King Henry VIII’s fleet. Serving for 34 years, the ship sank during the Battle of the Solent in 1545.

Recovered in 1982, the museum displays fascinating artefacts and remains of the ship, providing insight into Tudor life.

Ambition then makes a final port of call before returning to Dundee at Newcastle. Explore the vibrant city where football is almost a religion.

Key ‘Toon’ landmarks include the Millennium Bridge, Newcastle Castle and the 19th century Victoria Tunnel.

2. Hidden Gems of France & Spain 2023 Cruise from Dundee

Ticking off a series of French and Spanish gems, this next itinerary packs a lot in across 15 exciting days.

Travelling south, Ambition first sails for Normandy, ultimately calling at five ports in France and three in Spain.

Experience fabulous destinations including Le Havre, Brest, Nantes (via Saint-Nazaire), Bordeaux (via Le Verdon), Bilbao (via Getxo) and Gijon.

Soak up the history of Santiago de Compostela and the culture of Bordeaux, found in a region famous for its wine, before returning to Dundee.

A major French port rebuilt since WWII, Le Havre is located in the Normandy region.

UNESCO-listed for its unusual concrete architecture, cultural attractions include an impressionist artworks museum and St Joseph’s Church.

Close by, travellers may opt to visit the beaches used during the D-Day landings during WWII.

A port in Brittany, Brest is best known for its fortress and impressive Océanopolis attraction. Home to multiple aquariums, highlights include a shark aquarium and a penguin colony!

Resting on the Loire River, Nantes is the itinerary’s next highlight, reached via a call at Saint-Nazaire.

A popular city break destination, enjoy a mixture of restaurants, shops and attractions including the Château des Ducs de Bretagne.

Taking advantage of a stop at Le Verdon, enjoy time in Bordeaux, next.

At the heart of a famous wine-growing region, sample the local produce and see the sights including the famous square Place de la Bourse.

Crossing the border, Ambition makes her first Spanish port of call at Getxo. Stepping ashore, we recommend visiting nearby Bilbao.

One of the trendiest cities in Europe, the Basque capital is famous for its industrial roots and arts scene.

Key landmarks around Bilbao include the Gothic Basilica of Begona and the amazing Guggenheim Museum, designed by the famous architect, Frank Gehry.

Works from famous artists including Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol can be viewed within the museum’s flowing interior.

A second Spanish call, Ambition then visits Gijon. Rich in maritime history, visit the 18th century Revillagigedo Palace and pop by the old fisherman’s quarter when exploring Gijon.

We recommend sampling seafood dishes where you can during your time in the beautiful city.

Arriving at La Coruna, choose to stay closer to Ambition or set out for Santiago de Compostela, the grand finale of the Camino de Santiago route.

Spending a day at sea, Ambition returns to France for a final overseas call at Cherbourg.

Rich in seafaring history, local attractions include Ravalet Castle and La Cite de La Mar.

A maritime museum, La Cite de la Mer has its own retired submarine that visitors can board and explore!

3. Majestic Fjordland 2023 Cruise from Dundee

Take in beautiful fjordland country on this next cruise sailing from Dundee next May.

Ambition spends a day at sea before making her Norwegian port of call at Eidfjord.

Today’s highlight, Ambition cruises along the Hardangerfjord, the fifth-longest fjord in the world.

Soak up sensational scenery from the comfort and decks of Ambition. Arriving at the village, take in a landmark church before exploring the surrounding countryside.

Falling over 140 metres, the dramatic Voringfossen Waterfall is located close by. One of Norway’s most popular attractions, the falls can be admired from a number of vantage points including a recently installed bridge!

Home to a UNESCO-listed Hanseatic period waterfront and the towering Mount Floyen, Bergen is Ambition’s next Nordic port of call.

Enjoy freshly caught seafood or decide to take the funicular ride to the mountain summit. Some 400 metres above sea level, the summit offers wonderful views of the surrounding area.

Sailing along Sognefjord, ‘King of the Fjords’ and the world’s largest, Ambition then calls at Flam.

Board the world-famous Flamsbana Railway – one of the world’s finest rail journeys connecting to Myrdal.

The train weaves its way through the countryside, passing waterfalls, mountains and tunnels before reaching Myrdal over 800 metres above sea level!

Travelling on to Olden from Flam, Ambition then calls at the famous port that next morning.

Located on the banks of Norfjord, Olden is the perfect base for setting off to see the mammoth Briksdal Glacier.

Only an arm of the larger Jostedalsbreen Glacier, Briksdal drops down into the green Briksdalen Valley, making for quite the sight.

A final call at Newcastle, where some passengers may disembark, marks the closing chapter before Ambition sails back to Dundee.

4. Iceland’s Land of Ice & Fire 2023 Cruise from Dundee

Calling at Shetland and the remote Faroes before five days exploring Iceland, this “Land of Ice and Fire” itinerary sets sail in June 2023.

Lerwick, capital of the Shetland Isles, is the first port of call followed by two Faroese stops – one at Klaksvik and one at the island capital, Torshavn.

Surrounded by mountainous scenery, Klaksvik is the Faroes’ second-largest city and your next port of call.

Set out and explore the surrounding area or connecting islands. Offering one of the best views in the Faroes, consider visiting Klakkur.

Offering centuries of history, the grass-roofed traditional farm homes at Saksun make for a fascinating visit. Occupied until the 1940s, the farm belongs to the Faroe Islands National Museum.

Travelling to the second featured port of call, Ambition then arrives at Torshavn, known for its colourful, turfed-roofed buildings.

The capital has good connections to neighbouring Streymoy or the smaller island of Eysturoy should you fancy a little exploration.

Then spending a day at sea, Ambition then calls at the stylish Icelandic capital, Reykjavik.

Enjoying two nights docked here, passengers will have plenty of time to explore this stunning part of the world.

Join a tour of the iconic Golden Circle to encounter thunderous waterfalls, geysers and an otherworldly National Park.

Looking for a spot of relaxation? Revitalise yourself at the world-famous Blue Lagoon.

Guests benefit from geothermal waters and mineral-rich mud treatments.

Around Reykjavik, photo opportunities include the towering Hallgrímskirkja Church and the Sun Voyager ‘Ode to the Sun’ sculpture.

Travelling to the northwest of the country, Ambition then calls at Isafjordur. Surrounded by towering peaks, soak up the scenery in this remote part of the world.

Take in the Westfjords Heritage Museum and picturesque timber-framed homes. Intriguing activities available locally include kayaking.

Heading for Akureyri on the North Coast, consider visiting Godafoss Waterfall and volcanic Lake Myvatn or go out to sea on a whale-spotting boat tour.

The final Icelandic port of call, Seydisfjordur lies on the corner of a fjord of the same name.

Bearing a resemblance to Norway’s more famous fjord landscapes, Seydisfjordur is surrounded by wilderness.

Consider venturing to Gufufoss waterfall, a key photo opportunity, whilst exploring the area.

Spending a day at sea, Ambition calls at Scrabster, offering the chance to visit iconic John o’ Groats, before calling at Newcastle with Ambition scheduled to arrive back at Dundee on June 18, 2023.

5. Arctic Voyage to North Cape & Land of the Midnight Sun 2023 Cruise from Dundee

Venture into the Arctic Circle, experiencing the Midnight Sun phenomenon firsthand next summer.

‘Arctic Voyage to the North Cape & Land of the Midnight Sun’ departs from Dundee on June 18, 2023.

Ambition calls at Kristiansund, Sortland, Honningsvag (for North Cape), Hammerfest, Tromso and Molde.

The first Nordic port of call, explore Kristiansund, set across a series of islands.

Famous for a salted cod dish, Kristiansund also provides access to one of the world’s greatest driving routes – The Atlantic Road.

Going on to visit Sortland, the ‘Blue City’, consider tackling one of the many hiking trails in the area.

Points of interest in the city include a church and museum looking at the local area and ties to the sea.

Giving passengers the chance to visit the world-famous North Cape, Honningsvag is the next port of call.

Stepping ashore at Honningsvag, travellers can choose to join an evening North Cape evening excursion.

Named by the 16th-century British sailor Richard Chancellor during a voyage in search of a passage to Asia, this part of the Norwegian coast is one of Norway’s most famous.

Standing over 300 metres above sea level, North Cape serves up some of the greatest views in the world of the famous Midnight Sun phenomenon.

Beyond incredible views, an on-site visitor centre sheds light on the local area, looking at the science behind the Midnight Sun.

Weather dependent, travellers will be able to take in this special sight, one of the undoubted high points of the voyage.

One of the first urban places in Northern Europe to get electrical streetlights, Hammerfest is the northernmost town in the world and Ambition’s next call.

A hiker’s paradise, embrace the great outdoors. A short walk from the centre, the views from Salen Hill are some of the best in town.

UNESCO-listed, visitors will also find The Struve Geodetic Arc, originally used by scientists to work out the size of the Earth!

The well-known Arctic City, Tromso is some 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle and features next in this memorable itinerary.

The city, split across two islands, can be admired from above at the top of Mount Stornenstein – reached via cable car.

The Polar Museum, Tromso Cathedral and Polaria – the world’s most northerly aquarium are all in the city.

Constructed in the middle of the last century, Tromso’s Suspension Bridge and the Arctic Cathedral are two of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Built in the 1960s, the triangle and bright-white Arctic Cathedral is a symbol of Tromso.

Inside, visitors can admire beautiful features such as chandeliers and an organ perched high above the entrance.

Spending a day at sea, Molde is the next and final Norwegian port of call.

In the ‘Town of the Roses’, top attractions include a cathedral, grand villa and garden and The Atlantic Road.

Ambition then sets sail for UK waters, calling at Newcastle before arriving back at Dundee.

6. Scottish Islands, Highlights & Faroes 2023 Cruise from Dundee

Sailing from Dundee in June 2023, take in expertly chosen Scottish highlights alongside the remote Faroes during this next voyage.

Spending a day at sea, Ambition first calls at Lerwick, the Shetland capital originally settled by the Vikings.

Enjoy the scenery and birdlife; wander the streets of Lerwick or venture further afield to the remains of the 3000-year-old Jarlshof archaeological site.

Leaving Scottish waters, Ambition sails for the Faroes, calling at tiny Torshavn.

Step ashore to explore the connected islands of Streymoy or Eysturoy. Both islands offer dramatic landscapes and key photo opportunities.

Spending a day at sea, Ambition then sets sail for the bonnie Isle of Mull. Explore Tobermory, nearby 13th century Duart Castle or try a spot of island hopping.

Neighbouring Iona offers a slice of tranquillity, a landmark Abbey and a beautiful coastline to enjoy.

Crossing the Irish Sea, the cruise ship calls at Belfast, the birthplace of RMS Titanic.

Visit Titanic Belfast or head out into the countryside to see the Antrim Coast and spectacular Giant’s Causeway.

Famous for the ‘Fab Four’, follow in the footsteps of The Beatles, exploring Liverpool, the final port of call or begin your journey home (transfers to Dundee are available at a supplement).

Plan Ahead

Highlights mentioned may be subject to pre-registering specific shore excursions and are subject to operation and availability.