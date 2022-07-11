Five top tips for avoiding this year’s summer of travel chaos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With flight delays and cancellations continuing across the UK, a St Andrews holiday expert has shared his five top tips to help you avoid travel chaos this summer.

After two years of being stuck in the UK due to Covid, many of us are hoping to getaway to the stunning beaches or exciting city breaks which lie abroad.

However, the huge surge in demand for travel has come at a time when many airlines are experiencing staffing shortages due to the pandemic.

This has led to record numbers of flight cancellations – leaving hundreds of holiday plans in tatters.

A shortage of baggage handlers at airports also means that even if travellers can get away, their bags might not end up coming with them.

So what can you do to ensure you have a streamlined, stress-free travel experience?

Well, according to Fife-based Love Travel Adventures owner Craig Bones, there are five top tips you can follow to avoid travel chaos and holiday hell.

1 – Research your destination

According to Craig – who has worked in travel since 1999 – it’s not enough to just have a rough idea of where you’re going.

As the old adage goes, perfect planning prevents poor performance. It’s important to look into your trip and familiarise yourself with travel routes, flight times, possible disruptions and alternative ways to get to your destination.

The experienced traveller said: “Before booking your trip, do lots of research of the destination you wish to travel to, along with flights and flight routes and how they are managing in the Covid recovery period.

“If (you’re planning) long-haul travel, then allow for countries to get back to the ‘new normal’.

“Each country has gone through a pandemic and needs time to recover.”

He also advised travellers to keep up to date with the Covid guidelines for entry into foreign countries.

These are available on the foreign office website, along with plenty more useful info.

2 – Pack essentials in your carry-on

With more and more bags going missing or being delayed, many travellers are finding themselves with nothing but the clothes on their back and whatever’s in their carry-on.

That’s why it’s essential to make sure you have a few key items in your rucksack or handbag – a change of clothes and a toothbrush, for example.

Craig said: “With baggage allowances for long haul travel, pack some essentials in your cabin bags as a safety measure.

“Some long-haul flights carriers are generous with their cabin baggage allowance.

“Take full advantage of the weights allowed.

“If bags don’t turn up, at least you have a small backup until they do.”

3 – Book travel insurance beforehand

According to Craig, its always important to arrange travel insurance before you go abroad.

Even if you’re just planning to sit by a beach and soak up the sun, accidents can happen anywhere and it’s important to make sure you have the right cover if you do end up injured.

The travel agent added: “This is seriously one of the best travel tips we can offer.

“A lot of people say ‘I only need travel insurance if I am going off the beaten path’ but they are wrong.

“Accidents can happen anywhere.

“Get travel insurance before you book your holiday.”

Those who fail to arrange the right kind of cover can end up paying thousands if they get into a scrape abroad – so make sure you avoid the risk by acting early.

4 – Book through a travel agent

While some may be able to book their own dream getaway for themselves, Craig advises that, when it comes to long-haul travel, those looking to avoid stress should go through a travel agent.

He said: “Do not book a DIY holiday through various media channels.

“Book through your local travel company specialists.

“Yes, you will be paying a premium for the service but you may still have issues with airline carriers or baggage, however at least you have the support of a business who can look at alternate flights and options available and also do the chasing for your baggage for you, so you can at least enjoy the trip that you have paid for.”

5 – Have patience and be flexible

Even with all the planning in their world, there’s still a chance things could go wrong.

For many travellers, patience and flexibility are just as important as a suitcase and a passport. You’ll need to be able to keep your cool and look for a new plan when your flight gets delayed or cancelled

Craig said: “We always plan for delays and try not to get upset when things inevitably go wrong.

“Patience is extremely important when travelling.

“Remember, baggage went missing and planes were cancelled before the pandemic so this isn’t anything new.”