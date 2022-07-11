Five top tips for avoiding this year’s summer of travel chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five top tips for avoiding this year’s summer of travel chaos

By Matteo Bell
July 11 2022, 3.54pm Updated: July 11 2022, 3.54pm
Hundreds have been left struggling after a wave of flight cancellations
With flight delays and cancellations continuing across the UK, a St Andrews holiday expert has shared his five top tips to help you avoid travel chaos this summer.

After two years of being stuck in the UK due to Covid, many of us are hoping to getaway to the stunning beaches or exciting city breaks which lie abroad.

However, the huge surge in demand for travel has come at a time when many airlines are experiencing staffing shortages due to the pandemic.

This has led to record numbers of flight cancellations – leaving hundreds of holiday plans in tatters.

A shortage of baggage handlers at airports also means that even if travellers can get away, their bags might not end up coming with them.

Craig Bones, owner of Love Travel Adventures.

So what can you do to ensure you have a streamlined, stress-free travel experience?

Well, according to Fife-based Love Travel Adventures owner Craig Bones, there are five top tips you can follow to avoid travel chaos and holiday hell.

1 – Research your destination

According to Craig – who has worked in travel since 1999 – it’s not enough to just have a rough idea of where you’re going.

As the old adage goes, perfect planning prevents poor performance. It’s important to look into your trip and familiarise yourself with travel routes, flight times, possible disruptions and alternative ways to get to your destination.

Queues of people are seen at Heathrow Terminal 2.

The experienced traveller said: “Before booking your trip, do lots of research of the destination you wish to travel to, along with flights and flight routes and how they are managing in the Covid recovery period.

“If (you’re planning) long-haul travel, then allow for countries to get back to the ‘new normal’.

“Each country has gone through a pandemic and needs time to recover.”

He also advised travellers to keep up to date with the Covid guidelines for entry into foreign countries.

These are available on the foreign office website, along with plenty more useful info.

2 – Pack essentials in your carry-on

With more and more bags going missing or being delayed, many travellers are finding themselves with nothing but the clothes on their back and whatever’s in their carry-on.

That’s why it’s essential to make sure you have a few key items in your rucksack or handbag – a change of clothes and a toothbrush, for example.

Left luggage at baggage reclaim in Heathrow Terminal 3. Credit: Adam Kent/PA Wire

Craig said: “With baggage allowances for long haul travel, pack some essentials in your cabin bags as a safety measure.

“Some long-haul flights carriers are generous with their cabin baggage allowance.

“Take full advantage of the weights allowed.

“If bags don’t turn up, at least you have a small backup until they do.”

3 – Book travel insurance beforehand

According to Craig, its always important to arrange travel insurance before you go abroad.

Even if you’re just planning to sit by a beach and soak up the sun, accidents can happen anywhere and it’s important to make sure you have the right cover if you do end up injured.

The travel agent added: “This is seriously one of the best travel tips we can offer.

Seville, Spain – a popular tourist destination for Brits.

“A lot of people say ‘I only need travel insurance if I am going off the beaten path’ but they are wrong.

“Accidents can happen anywhere.

“Get travel insurance before you book your holiday.”

Those who fail to arrange the right kind of cover can end up paying thousands if they get into a scrape abroad – so make sure you avoid the risk by acting early.

4 – Book through a travel agent

While some may be able to book their own dream getaway for themselves, Craig advises that, when it comes to long-haul travel, those looking to avoid stress should go through a travel agent.

He said: “Do not book a DIY holiday through various media channels.

“Book through your local travel company specialists.

The Gulf of Mirabello, Crete, Greece.

“Yes, you will be paying a premium for the service but you may still have issues with airline carriers or baggage, however at least you have the support of a business who can look at alternate flights and options available and also do the chasing for your baggage for you, so you can at least enjoy the trip that you have paid for.”

5 – Have patience and be flexible

Even with all the planning in their world, there’s still a chance things could go wrong.

For many travellers, patience and flexibility are just as important as a suitcase and a passport. You’ll need to be able to keep your cool and look for a new plan when your flight gets delayed or cancelled

Craig said: “We always plan for delays and try not to get upset when things inevitably go wrong.

“Patience is extremely important when travelling.

“Remember, baggage went missing and planes were cancelled before the pandemic so this isn’t anything new.”

