See the King of the Waltz live! – 4 André Rieu concert breaks departing in 2023

By DC Thomson Travel
October 21 2022, 12.35am
André Rieu Live in Maastricht
See André Rieu perform live in 2023

The famous “King of the Waltz”, André Rieu is one of the world’s best-known classical musicians, an accomplished violinist and the founder of the Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Quite the showman, André often plays a selection of captivating original songs mixed with classic covers.

Complemented by an innovative approach, all these ingredients lead to nostalgic and rather romantic results.

We preview four musical getaways, starting with an early-year chance to see André live in Amsterdam.

1. André Rieu Live in Amsterdam

André Rieu Live in Amsterdam
André Rieu Live in Amsterdam

A great early year highlight, see André and his world-famous Johann Strauss Orchestra perform live at the Ziggo Dome Arena in Amsterdam.

Set to be an extraordinary night of musical entertainment, travellers will also enjoy free time to explore Amsterdam, home to sights including the Rijksmuseum, Anne Frank Museum and the Van Gogh Museum.

Click here for more info

2. André Rieu Live in Maastricht – July 2023

André Rieu Live in Maastricht
André Rieu Live in Maastricht

See the ‘King of the Waltz’ André Rieu perform live in his hometown next summer.

Flying from Scotland, readers can choose between a three or five-day itinerary.

Taking place at the magnificent Vrijthof Square, this open-air venue offers a touch of spectacle throughout including a grand finale!

During our five-day trip, highlights away from the concert include exploring Maastricht, Antwerp and the Netherlands capital, Amsterdam.

Click here for more info

3. André Rieu Live in Dublin

André Rieu Live in Dublin
André Rieu Live in Dublin

Closer to home, venture across to the Emerald Isle, joining a short concert break pairing classical music with one of Europe’s finest capital cities.

Home of Guinness, Dublin Castle and the beautiful St. Patrick’s Cathedral, travellers will have plenty of time for a little exploration.

As well as your ticket (coach transfers included) to see André perform at the city’s 3Arena, our itinerary includes a Dublin city tour and a full-day excursion taking in the Powerscourt Estate and nearby Wicklow Mountains.

Click here for more info

4. André Rieu Live in Belfast

André Rieu Live in Belfast
André Rieu Live in Belfast

Departing next April, consider catching a performance at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Concert taking place on day two (of our 4-day departure), other break highlights include a tour of the city and visiting the world-famous Titanic Belfast.

Standing on the site where the lost ship was constructed, the museum charts the story of the ill-fated liner whilst paying tribute to the area’s historic shipbuilding past.

Click here for more info

See André Rieu Live in Concert

Inspired? Browse our full selection of André Rieu concert breaks here.

The King of the Waltz – 6 releases from André Rieu

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

