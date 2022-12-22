20 Scenic cruises departing from Scotland in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel

20 Scenic cruises departing from Scotland in 2023

By DC Thomson Travel
December 22 2022
Portofino
Visit beautiful Portofino in 2023

Featuring itineraries sailing from Dundee, Rosyth and Greenock, browse 20 departing from Scotland, starting with one of our exclusive package fly-cruises.

1. Athens & the Idyllic Aegean Fly-Cruise

Santorini
Santorini

Enjoy a relaxing 4-star hotel stay in Athens, taking in the sights of the capital, before joining a 7-night cruise discovering the rich history, culture and cuisine of beautiful Greek islands.

Click here for more info

2. Iceland’s Land of Ice & Fire

Gufufoss Waterfall
Gufufoss Waterfall

Sailing from: Dundee

Experience the spectacular land of ‘Ice and Fire’ on this next cruise departing in June 2023.

This impressive itinerary takes in Shetland, the remote Faroes and Iceland before returning to British waters for a final call at Scrabster, close to John o’ Groats.

Save up to £360pp – Click for more info

3. Rome Stay & Tall-Ship Luxury Fly-Cruise

Star Clipper
Star Clipper

Flying direct from Glasgow, step on board the stunning Tall Ship Star Clipper, for a 7-night cruise to remember.

Carrying up to 166 guests, Star Clipper offers spacious accommodation, open-seated dining, plenty of deck space and a tropical bar!

Rome
Rome

Also spending time in Rome, travellers will have plenty of opportunities to take in the historic sights of the Italian capital.

Click here for more info

4. Scottish Islands, Highlights & Faroes

Sumburgh Head
Sumburgh Head

Sailing from: Dundee

Join a scenic adventure taking in the Shetland Isles, the Faroes capital Torshavn, the Isle of Mull and Belfast, one of Europe’s most historic cities.

Calling first at Lerwick, discover the scenery and history in and around the Shetland capital before setting sail for the Faroes.

Stepping ashore at Torshavn, travellers will have the chance to explore this breathtaking destination before Ambition sails to Tobermory.

Famous for its scenery, consider visiting 13th-century Duart Castle during your time ashore at Mull. In Belfast, discover the heritage of one of Europe’s best-known cities with Titanic Belfast a must-visit attraction.

Save up to £160pp – Click for more info

5. Norwegian Fjords Fly-Cruise

Geirangerfjord
Geirangerfjord

Enjoying a one-night pre-voyage stay in Amsterdam, this next fly-cruise ventures to Norway.

Spending 7 nights on board MS Rotterdam (on a full board basis), notable ports of call include Bergen, Geiranger and Alesund.

Click for more info

6. Experience Spanish & Portuguese Traditions

Valencia
Valencia

Sailing from: Rosyth

Enjoy a voyage of discovery exploring Spanish and Portuguese traditions, visiting European gems Malaga, Valencia, Cadiz and Lisbon along the way.

Both famous for their history and cultural gems, highlights to look forward to include Lisbon’s historic Belem Tower and Torre Tavira (Cadiz).

Click here for more info

7. Island Hopping in the Hebrides

Iona
Iona

Sailing from: Greenock

Embark on a Hebridean adventure, calling at some of Scotland’s most remote and rugged islands.

Travelling on board MS Spitsbergen, passengers are in for a scenic adventure. Itinerary highlights include ‘the whisky island’ Islay, the Isle of Iona, St Kilda, Colonsay and Stornoway!

Click here for more info

8. Norway Northern Lights Adventure – Classic Round Voyage Fly-Cruise

Northern Lights over Norway
Northern Lights over Norway

Discover beautiful Norway, home to fjords, mountains, market towns and cosmopolitan cities, on a fly-cruise departing from Aberdeen.

An 11-night voyage aboard MS Nordnorge is combined with time spent in Bergen, the famous ‘Gateway to the fjords’.

Travellers will enjoy a number of ports of call with a huge selection of seasonal excursions to choose from.

Click here for more info

9. Highlights & Hidden Gems of the Norwegian Fjords

Lysefjord
Lysefjord

Sailing from: Rosyth

Experience Norway’s beautiful fjordland country first-hand on this next memorable sailing.

Travelling along remarkable waterways, this itinerary takes in scenic Lysefjord, Sognefjord, Hardangerfjord and Lustrafjord.

Further highlights include Langfossen and Furebergfossen waterfalls, mighty Hornelen – one of Europe’s tallest sea cliffs – and Bergen of UNESCO-listed Bryggen Wharf fame.

Click here for more info

10. Majestic Fjordland

Sognefjord
Sognefjord

Sailing from: Dundee

Set sail from Dundee to discover some of Norway’s finest fjordland country.

Calls at Eidfjord, Bergen, Flam and Olden offer memorable opportunities.

At Bergen, opt to take a funicular ride to the summit of Mount Floyen where you will be greeted by wonderful views of the surrounding area and Bergen below.

In Flam, board the Flamsbana to experience one of the world’s greatest railway journeys – a route passing waterfalls, beautiful valleys and mountains!

Click for more info

11. Scenic Isles of Scotland

Old Man of Hoy
Old Man of Hoy

Sailing from: Rosyth

Sailing Scottish waters, discover some of the country’s best-known islands during this next itinerary.

Departing from Rosyth, take in the beauty of Scottish isles; admire the dramatic coastline and fascinating wildlife!

Cruising highlights include Kirkwall, sailing by the Needle, visiting Portree and Stornoway as well as admiring scenic Iona and Staffa.

Click here for more info

12. Cruise & Stay in Malta

P&O Cruises Azura
P&O Cruises Azura

Spend time on the beautiful island of Malta and choose from an amazing selection of itineraries taking in the Adriatic, Italy, the French Riviera or the beautiful Greek islands.

Click here for more info

13. German Cities with Kiel Week Regatta

Hamburg
Hamburg

Sailing from: Rosyth

Take in some of Germany’s finest and most famous waterways as well as enjoying an extended call at Kiel coinciding with Kiel Woche.

The world’s largest sailing event, visitors get the chance to admire historic vessels, attending during the final day.

Our featured itinerary also takes in Sassnitz, historic Hamburg and Bremen, giving travellers the chance to delve further into Germany’s rich maritime history.

Click here for more info

14. Discovering Scandinavia’s Viking Heritage

Sverd i fjell
Sverd i fjell

Sailing from: Rosyth

Featuring destinations chosen for their Viking links, this next departure includes ports of call in Denmark, Norway and Scotland.

Explore Aalborg, Oslo, Stavanger and Lerwick with Balmoral also cruising by Lindisfarne – site of one of the first Viking raids in Britain.

Viking-themed sights include the Sverd i Fjell monument (Stavanger), burial grounds at Borre National Park (Oslo) and Roskilde Viking Ship Museum (Hundested).

Click here for more info

15. Summertime Norwegian Fjords in Five Nights

Hornelen
Hornelen

Sailing from: Rosyth

Cruising along Lysefjord, Nordfjord and past Hornelen, this next, shorter, Norwegian cruise calls at Bergen and Olden.

‘Gateway to the Fjords’ Bergen is famous for the incredible views from Mount Floyen, fresh, locally caught seafood and the UNESCO-listed Bryggen waterfront.

Stepping ashore at Olden, take in spectacular fjordland countryside. An arm of the mammoth Jostedalsbreen Glacier, many visitors to the area travel to the impressive Briksdal Glacier.

Click here for more info

16. Niagara Falls, New York, Florida & Cruise the Bahamas

New York
New York City

An amazing trip of a lifetime, visit incredible Niagara Falls and New York before boarding a cruise taking in the Bahamas!

Featured ports of call include Port Canaveral and Nassau.

Click here for more info

17. Whisky & Wildlife from the Hebrides to the Shetlands

Islay
Islay

Sailing from: Greenock

Sailing from Greenock, this next cruise takes in Belfast, the Isle of Man and Norway alongside fine Scottish highlights.

On the trail of Scotland’s most famous export, MS Spitsbergen calls at Islay, once the seat of the Lord of the Isles.

Today, famous for its whisky, visit one of the island distilleries and take in the scenery.

The cruise then moves on to Oban – a popular holiday spot. MS Spitsbergen also takes in scenic Iona, the Treshnish Isles and Staffa, home of Fingal’s Cave.

Travellers will also see Loch Scavaig and rugged St Kilda before calling at Lewis. Arriving at the capital, Stornoway, explore the history of this remote island destination.

MS Spitsbergen then calls at Kirkwall, the Orcadian capital and Lerwick (Shetland) before making its final call at Bergen, ‘Gateway to the Fjords’.

Click here for more info

18. Arctic Voyage to North Cape & Land of the Midnight Sun

North Cape
North Cape

Sailing from: Dundee

Visit Norway during the world-famous Midnight Sun phenomenon – a period when the sun never sets.

Taking in a series of highlights including Kristiansund, the Vesteralen Islands and Molde, the cruise ship Ambition will also call at Honningsvag.

This remote port of call gives travellers the chance to visit North Cape – one of the northernmost points in Europe.

An amazing vantage point, North Cape is a dramatic plateau rising high above the sea. The chance to see witness the sun floating on the horizon is hard to resist!

Save up to £420pp – Click for more info

19. Sorrento Fly Cruise & Stay

Portofino
Visit beautiful Portofino in 2023

Jet south to beautiful Sorrento next year. Enjoying a 2-night Sorrento stay (B&B basis), travellers will then join a memorable cruise on board MSC Grandiosa.

Featured ports of call include Genoa (for amazing Portofino), Marseille (for Provence), Barcelona, Palermo (Sicily) and La Goulette (Tunisia).

Click here for more info

20. Hidden Gems of France & Spain

Bordeaux
Bordeaux

Sailing from: Dundee

Enjoy a two-week romantic adventure through Northern Spain and France.

History, cuisine and cultural highlights await with highlights including the cutting-edge Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Le Havre and Bordeaux – one of the great wine capitals of the world.

Save up to £740pp – Click for more info

Browse all cruises departing from Scotland

Click here to explore our full selection of cruises departing in 2023.

Highlights mentioned may be subject to pre-registering specific shore excursions and are subject to operation and availability.

