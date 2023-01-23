23 Scottish tours to consider for 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Island-hopping tours, cultural breaks, romantic rail journeys and more, browse a huge selection of Scottish tours departing in 2023.

1. Grand Tour of the Outer Hebrides

This tremendous island-hopping tour follows an incredible itinerary with time spent on North Uist, South Uist, Benbecula, Barra, Vatersay, Harris, Lewis and Stornoway.

Exploring the famous Western Isles, this scenic tour takes care of the details leaving readers to enjoy the breathtaking scenery and learn about some of Scotland’s intriguing islands.

2. Scenic Scottish Railways

Enjoying the scenic beauty of Scotland by rail is one of the great quintessentially Scottish experiences.

A vast network of tracks, viaducts and bridges sprung up throughout the country during the Victorian era.

During this featured tour, enjoy a journey on the Strathspey Railway travelling through the Cairngorms and a journey on the famous Jacobite train crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct.

Overlooking Loch Shiel where Bonnie Prince Charlie raised his standard in 1745 at the beginning of the Jacobite Rebellion, this is one of the world’s most iconic rail journeys.

Alternative notable high points include Eilean Donan Castle and the lovely banks of the Beauly Firth.

3. Isle of Arran – Scotland in Miniature

The spectacular Isle of Arran, found in the Firth of Clyde, is the best of Scotland distilled down into miniature.

Discovering the island, this tour shows off the very best of the famous island.

A circular tour of Arran travelling through some beautiful scenery, a visit to the Isle of Arran Distillery and stately Brodick Castle are some of this tour’s key included experiences.

4. Dunoon Island Hopping

Get out and about on a lovely island hopping adventure taking in Bute, Rothesay, Arran and Millport.

Staying in Dunoon, sample one of Scotland’s great resorts where readers will enjoy a scenic promenade, iconic Victorian Pier and lovely gardens.

5. Highlights of Orkney & Shetland

In the footsteps of the Vikings, this tour takes in the beauty of both Orkney and Shetland.

After joining the coach at your chosen regional pick-up, the tour starts with a ferry crossing from Aberdeen to Shetland.

Touring the Isles, the former capital Scalloway is our first stop. Here, you will be able to admire the ruins of a 16th-century castle.

Moving on, the tour takes in the striking cliffs of Eshaness, the prehistoric Norse settlement of Jarlshof and the RSPB Reserve at Sumburgh Head.

Bidding farewell to the Shetland Isles, readers then cross over to Orkney.

Enjoying accommodation in the capital Kirkwall, touring highlights include the mythical Ring of Brodgar and Stones of Stenness, the Churchill Barriers and the island’s landmark Italian Chapel.

6. A Classic Scottish Steam Break

Join an exploration of Scotland’s fascinating legacy of steam looking at some of the country’s most iconic locations.

The irresistible scenery of Scotland admired throughout, highlights include the iconic Jacobite train, a boat journey on the Falkirk Wheel and a cruise aboard the famous P.S Waverley.

7. Islay and Jura

Dominated by the ‘Paps of Jura’, Jura is beautiful and remote, once home to the famous author George Orwell.

Neighbouring Islay has long been an archaeological treasure trove, today best known for its memorable malt whiskies.

Exploring both of these small Scottish islands with included visits to both the Bowmore Distillery and Loch Gruinart RSPB Nature Reserve, many also opt to join an optional excursion to Colonsay ticking off a trio of Inner Hebridean gems.

8. Grand Tour of Inner Hebrides

A grand tour of Scotland’s Inner Hebrides features a roll-call of incredible islands.

A packed island-hopping adventure, a wildlife cruise going out in search of dolphins, seals and sharks is complemented with visits to the remote Treshnish Isles, Colonsay, Mull, striking Staffa and scenic Iona.

9. Isle of Mull, Staffa & Iona

Based on the Isle of Mull, this next itinerary celebrates the beauty and history of this fascinating part of Scotland.

Enjoying excursions by land and sea, intriguing highlights include a cruise going out to the Treshnish Isles and basalt column island of Staffa, a visit to Duart Castle, dating back to the 13th century, and the sacred Isle of Iona.

10. Gardens of Dumfries & Galloway

This artistic garden tour whisks travellers off to some of the grandest buildings in the UK.

Visiting Dumfries House and Drumlanrig Castle, home to beautifully kept gardens and each with its own fine art and furniture collections to admire, other highlights include the Asian-inspired garden at Broughton House and the pond at Glenwhan Gardens.

Travellers will also experience Crawick Multiverse, a land art project from architect and designer Charles Jencks.

11. Shetland & its Outer Isles

Seeing four of the famed Shetland islands, readers will be able to go out in search of wildlife, travel back in time with a visit to 3000-year-old Jarlshof, explore the remote island of Mousa and gain an insight into 19th-century Shetland croft life before touring the northernmost islands of Yell and Unst.

Venturing out to remote Unst provides the perfect opportunity for visitors to stop at Bobby’s Bus Shelter at Baltasound – one of the most famous bus shelters in the UK!

12. Orkney & Shetland Mini Cruise

Combine fascinating history with beautiful coastal scenery on this next break.

Departing this May, highlights range from a tour of Jarlshof archaeological site to experiencing the mythical Ring of Brodgar.

13. Highland Explorer: Skye and the Far North

Showcasing some of Scotland’s greatest sights, this 6-day itinerary first travels into the beautiful Cairngorms then the wilderness of Assynt and on to the bonnie beach at Achmelvich.

Spending time on the Isle of Skye with a stop at Portree, the tour then moves on to Fort William.

Readers then go on to enjoy Mallaig and the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct of Harry Potter fame

A return journey passing Glencoe and Loch Earn provides a fitting scenery-laden finale to this essential tour.

14. Historic Houses of the Scottish Borders

Travelling down to the Scottish Borders, enjoy a memorable slice of Scottish history throughout this cultural tour.

See Georgian stately homes including Manderston House, Sir Walter Scott’s personal collections at Abbotsford and Floors Castle as you explore the understated beauty of the Scottish borders.

15. Scottish Highlands & Skye

Venture to the Scottish Highlands and Skye in 2023 with this excellent make-your-own-way tour.

Close to Inverness city, the tour begins with your group travelling into Cairngorms National Park.

Different excursions include a journey on the Strathspey heritage railway and a cruise along Loch Ness in search of the iconic monster.

On Day 4, follow the trail of Harry Potter with a scenic journey along the Fort William to Mallaig line, crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct before the final day of exploration tackles the scenic Isle of Skye.

Enjoy a tour of the island before seeing Dunvegan Castle and its beautiful gardens.

16. North Coast 500 Touring Holiday

Explore a section of the popular North Coast 500 touring route, described as Scotland’s very own ‘Route 66’.

Our itinerary takes in the Viking settlement of Wick, the spa town of Strathpeffer, remote John O’Groats and a cruise on the Pentland Firth.

Then moving on to Thurso calling at RSPB Dunnet Head, travellers will also visit the grand Castle and Gardens of Mey.

Ticking off a trio of pretty villages (Tongue, Durness and Ullapool), you’ll also see Gairloch before enjoying a final day of exploration.

Found on the shores of Loch Ewe, Inverewe Gardens features some eye-catching exotic plants. The tour then finally moves on to the charming village of Poolewe.

17. Stornoway and the Summer Isles

Consider a tour taking in Skye, the Summer Isles and Stornoway with this next Scottish itinerary.

Enjoying romantic boat trips, a visit to Lews Castle, seeing Skye and admiring the impressive Standing Stones of Callanish, this six-day tour ticks off some of Scotland’s most famous sights.

18. Glasgow’s Art Treasures featuring the Burrell Collection

Recently re-opened following refurbishment, visitors to Glasgow’s Burrell Collection can now take in all three floors for the first time.

Browse an impressive collection via galleries and special exhibition spaces featuring 5,000-year-old porcelain from China, paintings by renowned French artists including Manet, Cézanne and Degas and medieval artefacts.

This itinerary also includes visits to the Gallery of Modern Art, Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum (pictured), and the House for an Art Lover in Bellahouston Park.

19. Scenic Journeys of the Highlands and Islands

An impressive itinerary featuring a host of Caledonian gems, enjoy journeys by train, coach and boat on this next tour.

Scenic railways passing through some of Scotland’s finest scenery and sailings on Loch Ness and Linnhe are just some featured highlights.

20. Highland Wildlife Safari

A magnificent Highland Safari available this summer, this tour celebrates the renowned beauty of Scotland’s natural environments and wildlife.

Starting at the Loch of Lowes Visitor Centre and Wildlife Reserve, close to Dunkeld, best known for its pair of Ospreys, visitors to the park can get a flavour of these birds of prey’s way of life.

Excursions to look forward to include the Highland Wildlife Park, House of Aigas Field Centre, Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve (the oldest of its kind in Britain) and Abernethy National Nature Reserve.

Admire bottlenose dolphins during the closing chapters of this safari during a cruise along Moray Firth.

21. Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023

Experience the world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo firsthand with this short tour departing by coach.

Staying in Edinburgh, travellers will have free time to wander the capital before taking a seat for the greatest show on Earth!

A firm tradition in the Scottish calendar, the Tattoo brings performers from around the world together for a magnificent show held on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.

22. Culzean Castle on board the Northern Belle

Board the luxury Northern Belle in Dundee or Edinburgh for a memorable rail tour visiting Culzean Castle.

Designed by Robert Adam in the late 18th century, Culzean Castle overlooks the Firth of Clyde. The castle’s architecture and features, including a striking Oval staircase, leave a lasting impression.

Castle admission and tour included, travellers will also enjoy free time in the surrounding gardens.

Across both legs of the luxury journey aboard the Northern Belle, passengers will be served a welcome drink, a two-course brunch, morning teas and coffees, enjoy a champagne reception, bottle of wine per couple and a three-course seasonal dinner.

23. Dunrobin Castle on board the Northern Belle

Departing from Dundee or Aberdeen, join the Northern Belle for a grand day out visiting historic Dunrobin Castle.

One of the most northerly of Scotland’s great houses, the castle is noted for its fairy-tale-like appearance, beautiful gardens and wonderful views looking out across the Moray Firth.

Boarding Northern Belle for a return rail trip, travellers will be served a welcome drink and delicious three-course brunch before reaching the castle.

On the return journey, passengers will be welcomed back with a champagne reception, enjoy a bottle of wine per couple and be served a five-course seasonal dinner accompanied by a cheese board, biscuits and chutney.

