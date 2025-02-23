Is £2m ‘destination’ spa in Dumfries’ Cairndale Hotel worth the trip?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is £2m ‘destination’ spa in Dumfries’ Cairndale Hotel worth the trip?

Covering almost 1,300 square metres, the two-storey spa features a thermal pool, Rasul, aroma steam room, Himalayan salt and infrared saunas, herbal lounge, Hammam and a private bathing suite.

The thermal pool at The Cairndale Hotel, Dumfries.
The thermal pool at The Cairndale Hotel, Dumfries.
By Cat Thomson

I am by no means a spa expert, but I’d certainly call myself an enthusiast. So when the opportunity arose to try out the newly renovated destination spa at The Cairndale Hotel in Dumfries, I jumped at the chance.

My sister agreed to help me test it out – as a busy nurse, she probably deserves a weekend of relaxation more than most.

The hotel wasn’t hard to find, being almost right in the centre of Dumfries, and as a nice bonus for drivers, it had its own (free) car park.

As we approached the entrance of the beautiful red sandstone building, a friendly member of staff helped us in with our bags, which felt even more luxurious.

Exterior of The Cairndale Hotel, Dumfries.
The Cairndale Hotel, Dumfries.

The reception area was modern and chic, and we were soon directed up to our room.

The renovated hotel’s decor felt very fresh and smart. Our room was comfy, but we were most excited to discover that the spacious bathroom had a spa bath with a smart TV.

A piano playing all by itself

We enjoyed dinner downstairs in the stylish Lounge, which even boasted a self-playing piano. I went for the creamiest ever roast celeriac and leek risotto, while my sister chose a juicy steak burger.

We enjoyed a meal and cocktails in the stylish Lounge at The Cairndale Hotel, Dumfries.
We enjoyed a meal and cocktails in the stylish Lounge at The Cairndale Hotel, Dumfries.

The cocktail list looked inviting, too. The Golden Bramble was my choice – so decadent thanks to the accompanying gold leaf-wrapped bramble! – and my sister opted for her favourite strawberry daiquiri.

Back in our room, we each took a turn in the spa bath, sipping a glass of Prosecco while channel-flicking – relaxing in anticipation of our day at the spa the next morning, after a tasty buffet breakfast.

We’d been provided with smart canvas tote bags containing a fluffy robe and slippers, and the bags were handy for carrying magazines and our belongings.

The robes were sage green rather than the usual white, and the shade tied in with the spa staff’s uniforms and decor. It is these little touches that elevate the Cairndale over other spas – it’s a classier experience which has been thoroughly thought through.

Enjoying a massage at The Cairndale Hotel, Dumfries.
Enjoying a massage at The Cairndale Hotel, Dumfries.

Host of treats on offer at luxury spa

The £2m development is the first of its kind in south-west Scotland. Covering almost 1,300 square metres, the two-storey spa features a host of facilities including a thermal pool, Rasul, aroma steam room, Himalayan salt and infrared saunas, herbal lounge, Hammam and a private bathing suite.

The spa reception area was bright and inviting, and we enjoyed a refreshing smoothie while waiting for our treatments.

My 60-minute signature back and scalp treatment was sublime, while my sister felt all her stress melt away thanks to her warm deep muscle treatment.

We met up again in a relaxing room with adjustable electric beds and cosy blankets, where we breathed in the scent of orange oil. Our masseuses had each tied an essential oil-soaked ribbon on to our fingers so we could keep inhaling the sweet scent – another thoughtful touch.

Herbs and flowers decorate one of the relaxation rooms at The Cairndale Hotel.
Herbs and flowers decorate one of the relaxation rooms at The Cairndale Hotel.

After we’d had some water and enjoyed the tranquil post-massage feeling, it was time to head downstairs.

Planet Spa at The Cairndale Hotel

Descending the spiral staircase, we had clearly landed on Planet Spa. The spacious thermal pool area was bright and airy, yet felt secluded. Various chairs and chaise longues sat in groups on the poolside.

Our friendly guide showed us around. We both thought the staff uniforms looked like those you’d see at an upper class American country club.

Then it was time to explore! We sat on a wooden swing in the serene Herbal Lounge, inhaling the scent of mint, while pondering what to try next.

Lying on a waterbed helped us feel weightless after our treatments. Then we decided to sit in a pair of comfy egg chairs by the poolside to drink it all in.

The lagoon-like thermal pool at The Cairndale Hotel.
The lagoon-like thermal pool at The Cairndale Hotel.

Most pools have those standard blue “pool” tiles, but not The Cairndale. Here, the iridescent dark grey tiles made the thermal pool look like a lagoon. There were a variety of jets, water blades and airbeds to try out.

After a break for a tasty two-course lunch upstairs in the dedicated spa cafe, we tried out the aroma steam room, herbal steam room and the Himalayan salt sauna.

Lunch in the dedicated spa cafe at The Cairndale Hotel.

The infrared sauna promised gentle warmth to penetrate deep into muscles, without that choking dry “sauna” heat.

My sister decided to brave the ice bath – a member of staff had to break the ice on top of the water before she dunked under. I was happy to observe and hold her towel!

Guests in the aroma steam room at The Cairndale Hotel.
The aroma steam room provides a relaxing environment infused with essential oils to enhance wellbeing.

We had a peaceful, chilled-out afternoon trying all of the facilities we could – the Rasul, Hammam and private bathing areas need to be booked separately – and floating in the pool.

Eventually we bid farewell to the spa and headed back upstairs to get changed for dinner. After all that relaxation, we both slept like logs, and were up bright and early for a hearty breakfast before our trip home.

I’m already planning to return with my husband as, with two young and energetic kids, we’re always in need of relaxation – and The Cairndale Hotel really is superior to any other spa hotel I’ve visited before.

 

The Cairndale Hotel: Rooms from £119

Spa: Spa days, from £179, or Twilight Spa evenings from £99

Offers: Enjoy a mother and daughter spa day for Mother’s Day with a pink exfoliating Hammam experience, from £135pp.

Golf: Golf breaks are available and can be combined with spa breaks

