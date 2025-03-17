6 ways this bus service can make your Easter holiday stress-free

Stagecoach’s JET747 buses offer a convenient way to catch your flight. This bus service to Edinburgh Airport promises to deliver reliability, comfort and affordability.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

As Easter approaches, travellers are planning their much-anticipated getaways. Whether you’re heading off for a much-needed vacation or returning home to spend the holiday with loved ones, getting to the airport on time and stress-free is essential.

This year, instead of getting dropped off or paying for parking, make your travel experience seamless by choosing Stagecoach’s JET747 service to Edinburgh airport.

Let’s explore why Stagecoach is the convenient choice for your Easter travel plans.

Why choose the JET747 bus service to Edinburgh?

1. Multiple pickup points

The JET747 route runs from Halbeath Park & Ride (P&R) via Inverkeithing rail station and Ferrytoll P&R, where there are hundreds of free parking spaces available with no maximum stay. Both sites also have charging facilities for electric vehicles, toilets and heated waiting areas.

Connections are possible from across Fife and further afield via Stagecoach’s vast network across East Scotland, as well as with rail services at Inverkeithing Station.

2. Frequent services

Whether you have an early morning flight or a late-night departure, the frequency of the service means you don’t have to worry about missing your flight. JET747 runs up to every 20 minutes, with journeys available around the clock until the wee hours.

Using bus priority measures, like the Forth Road Bridge and several dedicated bus lanes, journeys take around 40 minutes from Halbeath P&R and only around 25 minutes from Ferrytoll P&R.

The bus stops directly in front of the doors to Edinburgh Airport’s departures. You can’t get much closer!

3. Reliable service

The JET747 service has been running since 2006, connecting the people of Fife directly to Edinburgh Airport.

You can rest easy knowing your ride will be punctual, particularly during peak holiday seasons like Easter, allowing you to focus on enjoying your holiday.

4. Comfortable and accessible for all

JET747 buses are designed with passenger comfort and convenience in mind. With spacious seating, ample legroom and luggage racks for your suitcases, you can simply sit back, enjoy the ride and look forward to your upcoming adventure.

The service is also accessible for passengers with varying mobility needs. Whether you require assistance boarding or need space for a wheelchair, Stagecoach is committed to making your travel experience as comfortable as possible.

This Easter, choose a transportation service that values inclusivity and ensures every traveler feels welcome.

5. Affordable travel option

Ticket prices are designed to give passengers great value at a time when the costs of flights and accommodations are rising. An adult single ticket costs only £10.60.

A Period Return can save you money at £20. It’s valid for a return trip (one journey in each direction) within 28 days and it’s available anytime from anywhere on the JET747 route or from anywhere on Stagecoach’s Express Network (except X7) to Edinburgh Airport.

Those under 16 years old who are travelling with an adult can buy a Period Return for just £1.

A Duo Ticket is perfect for couples or friends, with two Period Returns for just £36.

Travel often? Ask about Stagecoach’s MegaRider tickets.

East Scotland DayRider and Flexi tickets are accepted for travel.

Of course, those carrying a valid National Entitlement Card (over 60s, under 22s and disabled people) can travel for free.

Tickets can be purchased on the Stagecoach Bus App or on-board the bus from the driver.

6. Eco-friendly choice

By choosing the JET747 service, you’re contributing to reducing carbon emissions, as buses help to eliminate the need for individual car travel. This means you’re doing your part to protect the planet.

Let your vacation start on the JET747 bus service to Edinburgh airport.

To find out more about JET747, visit Stagecoach’s website.