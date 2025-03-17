6 ways this bus service can make your Easter holiday stress-free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 ways this bus service can make your Easter holiday stress-free

Have a smooth ride to and from Edinburgh Airport when you go away this Easter.

In partnership with Stagecoach
passenger holds on to his luggage as he waits for bus service to Edinburgh Airport
No need to worry about driving and navigating through traffic.

Stagecoach’s JET747 buses offer a convenient way to catch your flight. This bus service to Edinburgh Airport promises to deliver reliability, comfort and affordability.

As Easter approaches, travellers are planning their much-anticipated getaways. Whether you’re heading off for a much-needed vacation or returning home to spend the holiday with loved ones, getting to the airport on time and stress-free is essential.

This year, instead of getting dropped off or paying for parking, make your travel experience seamless by choosing Stagecoach’s JET747 service to Edinburgh airport.

Let’s explore why Stagecoach is the convenient choice for your Easter travel plans.

Why choose the JET747 bus service to Edinburgh?

1. Multiple pickup points

The JET747 route runs from Halbeath Park & Ride (P&R) via Inverkeithing rail station and Ferrytoll P&R, where there are hundreds of free parking spaces available with no maximum stay. Both sites also have charging facilities for electric vehicles, toilets and heated waiting areas.

Connections are possible from across Fife and further afield via Stagecoach’s vast network across East Scotland, as well as with rail services at Inverkeithing Station.

2. Frequent services

Whether you have an early morning flight or a late-night departure, the frequency of the service means you don’t have to worry about missing your flight. JET747 runs up to every 20 minutes, with journeys available around the clock until the wee hours.

Using bus priority measures, like the Forth Road Bridge and several dedicated bus lanes, journeys take around 40 minutes from Halbeath P&R and only around 25 minutes from Ferrytoll P&R.

The bus stops directly in front of the doors to Edinburgh Airport’s departures. You can’t get much closer!

3. Reliable service

The JET747 service has been running since 2006, connecting the people of Fife directly to Edinburgh Airport.

You can rest easy knowing your ride will be punctual, particularly during peak holiday seasons like Easter, allowing you to focus on enjoying your holiday.

4. Comfortable and accessible for all

JET747 buses are designed with passenger comfort and convenience in mind. With spacious seating, ample legroom and luggage racks for your suitcases, you can simply sit back, enjoy the ride and look forward to your upcoming adventure.

The service is also accessible for passengers with varying mobility needs. Whether you require assistance boarding or need space for a wheelchair, Stagecoach is committed to making your travel experience as comfortable as possible.

This Easter, choose a transportation service that values inclusivity and ensures every traveler feels welcome.

5. Affordable travel option

Ticket prices are designed to give passengers great value at a time when the costs of flights and accommodations are rising. An adult single ticket costs only £10.60.

A Period Return can save you money at £20. It’s valid for a return trip (one journey in each direction) within 28 days and it’s available anytime from anywhere on the JET747 route or from anywhere on Stagecoach’s Express Network (except X7) to Edinburgh Airport.

Those under 16 years old who are travelling with an adult can buy a Period Return for just £1.

A Duo Ticket is perfect for couples or friends, with two Period Returns for just £36.

Travel often? Ask about Stagecoach’s MegaRider tickets.

East Scotland DayRider and Flexi tickets are accepted for travel.

Of course, those carrying a valid National Entitlement Card (over 60s, under 22s and disabled people) can travel for free.

Tickets can be purchased on the Stagecoach Bus App or on-board the bus from the driver.

6. Eco-friendly choice

By choosing the JET747 service, you’re contributing to reducing carbon emissions, as buses help to eliminate the need for individual car travel. This means you’re doing your part to protect the planet.

Let your vacation start on the JET747 bus service to Edinburgh airport.

To find out more about JET747, visit Stagecoach’s website.

Conversation