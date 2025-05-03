Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boutique hotel The Leddie was more than worth the trip from Dundee

It's easy to see why The Leddie in Aberlady was awarded five AA stars.

The Leddie, Aberlady.
The Leddie, Aberlady.
By Emma Thomson

Is there a more relaxing way to spend a Sunday morning than sipping coffee, wrapped up in a fluffy hotel robe?

Only, I decided, if we didn’t have to leave.

It felt like we’d only just arrived for our one-night stay at The Leddie, a boutique hotel in Aberlady, East Lothian, and we were sorry to check out.

Built in 1683, the building was turned into a hotel in 1970, bought over in 2023 and re-opened the following year after an extensive renovation.

Now it is a 27-bed hotel in the epicentre of Scotland’s golf coast, with a 70-cover restaurant and bar.

Aberlady is beautiful even on a moody day. Image: The Leddie

We arrived after a pit stop for lunch in South Queensferry. Between battling Edinburgh traffic and a tight squeeze through to the car park (even in our little Corsa) we were slightly flustered on arrival.

That was soon forgotten after a friendly welcome at reception, with an offer to carry our bags to our room on the first floor.

The Leddie, an ode to the original name of the river running through the village, has an inviting lounge which feels airy during the day, then cosy and inviting with its log fire at night.

The inviting fire at reception. Image: The Leddie
The bar and restaurant. Image: The Leddie

On to our room, a junior suite with a lovely view of the courtyard.

It was spacious, tastefully decorated and supplied with a Nespresso coffee machine and beautiful-smelling L’occutane bathroom products.

Two rounds of home-made shortbread, alongside a handwritten note, was a personal touch.

A personalised note was a thoughtful addition to our shortbread. Image: Emma Thomson

The only tiny downside was my hair straightener plug did not fit in the socket as it had been built in too close to the dressing table.

Luckily, there were plenty of other sockets in the room (unusual for a hotel) and if that was the only fault we could find, The Leddie team have much to be proud of.

A tiny design flaw. Image: Emma Thomson

We took a walk around the village before dinner and noticed lots of helpful information boards for visitors.

A tranquil coastal location makes Aberlady the perfect base for a golfing holiday, more peaceful than nearby Edinburgh or North Berwick.

Back in time for an apertif, we perused the expansive drinks list before settling on cocktails.

Helpful information boards are dotted around the village. Image: Emma Thomson

It also features page after page of wine options or, if whisky is your thing, there are over 30 nips to choose from.

We were equally impressed with the dinner menu, which offered a wide choice of dishes with locally-sourced ingredients.

To start I chose cured sea trout, which was delicious but a small portion compared to Steven’s huge bowl of Shetland mussels.

Cured West Coast sea trout, lemon crème fraiche, blood orange and picked fennel. Image: Emma Thomson
Shetland mussels in a garlic and white wine sauce. Image: Emma Thomson

However when my steak arrived I was relieved not to have filled up too early, devouring every bite of the meat (supplied by East Lothian butcher John Gilmour) and side of fries and salad.

Locally sourced rump steak. Image: Emma Thomson

Steven’s pan-fried cod was also delicious and he somehow found room for a side of crispy garlic potatoes, which were perfectly cooked and used to soak up his mussel butter sauce.

Pan-fried north cod with wilted greens in a mussel butter sauce. Image: Emma Thomson

Neither of us have a sweet tooth so we debated sharing a cheese board for dessert. I like the option to pay per slice so you only order what you want, meaning no waste.

However Steven declared himself stuffed after his mountain of seafood so I went for affogato with Baileys.

Shots for dessert, anyone? Image: Emma Thomson

During the meal deputy manager Ferris stopped by our cosy corner table for a chat and recommended some places to visit the following day.

Retiring to the lounge for a nightcap, another quiet corner allowed us to enjoy our chat without interrupting, or being interrupted by, a larger group nearby.

Staff continued their impeccable service, checking if we needed refills or recommendations.

After a sound night in one of the most comfortable beds I’ve slept in, we enjoyed the waterfall shower and the robes mentioned back at the start of this review.

A breakfast starter at The Leddie

At breakfast we loved the “starter” option of porridge or yoghurt, before the “main” cooked offering. It gave us the choice of a buffet with the service of a sit-down meal.

Options like yoghurt and porridge are offered as starters at breakfast. Image: The Leddie

I enjoyed Greek yoghurt with rhubarb compote while Steven tried out a breakfast banana split.

We both opted for smoked salmon and scrambled eggs on sourdough, which was the highest-quality breakfast we’d tried for a long time.

Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs on sourdough toast. Image: Emma Thomson

After a swift checkout we manoeuvred the dreaded car park again and travelled the seven miles to North Berwick by car.

For those who prefer public transport, there are bus stops right outside The Leddie with services to North Berwick and Edinburgh.

If you want to stay closer to “home”, Aberlady Bay, Longniddry and Gullane beaches all make for peaceful walks nearby.

For the golf fans, Archerfield, Gullane, North Berwick and Muirfield are all close by.

A sunny Sunday in North Berwick. Image: Emma Thomson

It’s easy to see why AA awarded The Leddie five stars.

The food, created under the watchful eye of head chef Shaun Lund, was faultless, the service was impeccable and the surroundings were stylish without lacking in comfort.

As I live in Dundee, I’m looking forward to seeing what owners Wirefox do with the Ardgowan Hotel in nearby St Andrews, currently closed for refurbishment and due to re-open in 2026.

If it’s anything like The Leddie, they’re on to a winner.

One of The Leddie’s rooms. Image: The Leddie

The Leddie: Our stay in a junior suite with bed and breakfast, plus £40 per person towards dinner, cost £363.50 on a Saturday night in April.

The same deal on a standard room is available for £255.50.

Getting there: Various buses between Edinburgh and North Berwick stop in Aberlady.

The nearest railway station is three miles away at Longniddry, which is just 20 minutes from Edinburgh by train.

