Man hospitalised after crash involving motorbike near Markinch

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a motorbike in Fife.

The crash happened near Markinch, on the A911 road between Glenrothes and Leven.

Police were called to the scent at 12.20pm but the road remained open.

It is understood that the man’s injuries are not life threatening.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At 12.20pm we recieved a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike near Markinch.

“One man has been taken to hospital.”