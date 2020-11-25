Scone homeowner chases off would-be burglar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A homeowner chased off a burglar after coming home to find the strange man in his house.

Police are investigating the incident, which saw the man make off through the garden of the Scone property.

They are appealing for any private CCTV which may help them catch the crook.

The incident took place in Scone’s Ashgrove between 6.45pm and 7.05pm on Saturday November 21.

Stocky build

The man broke into the house but was disturbed when the householder came home.

The burglar left through the garden in the direction of Spoutwells Place and Mapledene Road.

Fortunately it does not appear that anything has been stolen.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We would like to trace a man described as white, about 5ft 7 and stocky build, who was wearing a light coloured hooded jacket, a dark woollen hat, dark trousers and gloves.

CCTV appeal

“As we believe that he may have travelled through some gardens while running off, we would like to hear from any local residents who have private CCTV, and also from anyone who may have been driving in the Stormont Road / Spoutwells Drive area around that time who may have dashcam footage.”

The police reference for the incident is 3173 of November 21.