Police appeal after teen suffers ‘serious’ facial injuries following Dundee hit-and-run

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious facial injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident.

The collision occurred on Douglas Road, near to the Ballindean Road roundabout, between 5.15pm and 5.30pm last Tuesday, December 1.

A police spokesman said: “The vehicle involved was a white flat-bed van or pick-up type vehicle.

“The driver did not stop after the collision and continued down Douglas Road towards the Scott Fyfe roundabout. The 19-year-old man who was struck by the vehicle suffered serious facial injuries as a result.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who has any information that could help us.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone with a dashcam who was driving in the Douglas, Longtown Road and Mid Craigie area around that time and may have footage of the vehicle involved.

“If you have any information that can assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2684 of December 1.”