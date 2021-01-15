Tayside and Fife record 16 new coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tayside and Fife have recorded 16 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded eight deaths, Perth and Kinross saw one, while Angus had three and Dundee four.

The area also saw 265 new cases.

The new positive cases include 48 in Angus, 49 in Dundee, 36 in Perth and Kinross and 134 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland recorded 61 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,227.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 2,160 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day, up from 1,707 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.5% down from 8.3% the previous day.

There are 1,860 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 31 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 141 are in intensive care, an decrease of one.

However 224,840 people have now received the first dose of the vaccination.

A total of 3,331 people in Scotland have received a second dose of their Covid-19 vaccination, 141 more than the 3,190 announced on Wednesday.

The Public Health Scotland statistics indicate an increase of 16,633 on the 208,207 vaccinated 24 hours previously.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 18,648 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,170 were in Angus, 5,296 in Dundee, 8,004 in Fife, and 3,178 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 561.

Asymptomatic testing rolled out to at home carers

Health secretary Jeane Freeman, who led the briefing in place of Nicola Sturgeon, announced that asymptomatic testing on workers in the care at home sector – including childminders and carers – would begin two months earlier than planned, from Monday, January 18.

This had been due to be done by the end of March, she said, but is being brought forward “given the seriousness of the situation we now face”.

Ms Freeman said that 85,000 workers providing care to people in their own homes would have access to testing before the end of this month.

She said putting testing in for such staff, including those who work in day care settings and sheltered housing, had been “complex”.

Mobile testing sites to expand

The fleet of mobile testing units operated by the Scottish Ambulance Service was being “significantly expanded” from 18 units to 42 by March.

Additional staff and equipment are being funded, she said, adding this would allow each to be split into two smaller units – meaning that potentially reach 84 different communities could be covered at any time.

📺 Watch live: Health Secretary Jeane Freeman holds a press conference on #coronavirus (#COVIDー19). Joining the Health Secretary is National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch. https://t.co/avfrlazCBq — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 15, 2021

“These mobile testing units play an important part in making testing more accessible,” the Health Secretary said.

“They are, of course, especially useful in rural and remote areas, particularly in the winter months.”

She went on to say community testing was being expanded in a bid to reduce transmission of Covid-19.

This will be done through “strategic testing in the community” and other resources, Ms Freeman stated.

Community testing to start in Fife

Ms Freeman also said there were 13 proposals, spanning across 20 council areas, for expanded community testing.

Work on this will begin in the Grampian and Fife areas, she confirmed, with the other areas “coming on board shortly thereafter”.

Taken together these represent a “significant expansion of our testing programme”, Ms Freeman said.

“They will help us identify more cases of the virus and as a result they will give us a better chance of stopping Covid from spreading.”

She added: “This community and other expanded testing will help us slow down the spread of this virus as we scale up our vaccination programme.”

Travel ban extended to South America

Ms Freeman also spoke about new travel restrictions introduced across the UK after a new strain of the virus was found in Brazil.

From today a ban on visitors coming to the UK from South America has been introduced – with this also applying to three other countries with strong links to Brazil – Portugal, including the Azores and Madeira, Panama, and Cape Verde.

The Health Secretary said anyone returning to Scotland from any of these countries would have to self-isolate for 10 days.

But she added: “Our basic message on travel right now is a really simple one – don’t if you can possibly avoid it.

“That’s why it is illegal to travel to or from Scotland right now, unless it is for an essential purpose.”

January 14 – 12 local coronavirus deaths

Tayside and Fife have recorded 12 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded five deaths, Perth and Kinross saw four, while Angus had two and Dundee one.

The area also saw 187 new cases.

The new positive cases include 21 in Angus, 42 in Dundee, 37 in Perth and Kinross and 87 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 64 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,166.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,707 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

The daily test positivity rate is 8.3%.

There are 1,829 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 35 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 142 are in intensive care, an increase of 8.

A total of 3,190 people have received a second dose of their Covid-19 vaccination, 200 more than the 2,990 announced on Wednesday.

Earlier, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a total of 208,207 people in Scotland had received their first dose by 8.30am on Thursday.

The Public Health Scotland statistics indicate an increase of 16,242 on the 191,965 vaccinated with their first dose 24 hours previously.

Nicola Sturgeon also said the R number could be as high as 1.3 but this does not take account of new stricter measures which have been imposed in recent weeks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 18,383 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,124 were in Angus, 5,247 in Dundee, 7,870 in Fife, and 3,142 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 615.

January 13 – Scottish death toll passes 5,000

National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics show that 384 deaths where coronavirus has been listed as a suspected or contributory cause of death were registered last week across the country.

As of Sunday the total number of deaths under this measurement – where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate even if it is not confirmed by a test – had risen to 7,074, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirming this is the highest weekly figure recorded since May.

The high figure, which is 197 more than the previous week, could be due to people registering deaths that occurred over the Christmas and New Year period, Ms Sturgeon said.

A further 74 coronavirus deaths where the patient had tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days have been registered in the past 24 hours.

This takes the total of deaths under this measurement to 5,102.

Of today’s coronavirus deaths in Tayside and Fife, one was in Angus, three in Perth and Kinross, and four were registered in Fife.

There were 1,949 new cases of the virus recorded across Scotland, representing 10.2% of the total number of tests and taking the total number of positive cases so far to 155,372.

Of today’s cases; 592 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 358 in Lanarkshire, 192 in Lothian, 160 in Tayside and 116 in Fife.

Of the cases in Tayside; 79 were in Dundee, 29 in Angus and 51 in Perth and Kinross.

Since the start of the pandemic, Dundee has registered 5,205 cases of coronavirus, Angus has seen 2,103 and 3,105 have been registered in Perth and Kinross.

There are now 1,794 people in hospitals with the virus, an increase of 77 from the day before.

1,005 of these patients were admitted to hospital in the week up to January 7 alone, which compares to 851 in the last week of December.

134 people are in intensive care, an increase of one from Tuesday.

“All of these figures underline the severity of the pressure on the National Health Service and the fact that it is increasing,” Ms Sturgeon said.

The First Minister also confirmed that as of yesterday 191,965 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking before First Ministers Questions, Ms Sturgeon also outlined further lockdown restrictions, including banning the consumption of alcohol in outdoor public places, to try and tackle the virus.

Travellers into Scotland need to show negative Covid test

Travellers coming to Scotland will need to show proof of a negative test from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said those arriving in the country after 4am on Friday will need evidence from the past three days that they have tested negative.

Ms Sturgeon stressed that the test will need to be “highly reliable”, most likely meaning it will have to be a PCR test.

Young children may be exempt from the requirement.

She said: “I want to be very clear here, this requirement for testing before entry to the country is seen not as a substitute for the protections and mitigations in place, but as an addition to those.

“Testing before entry to the country is not a magic solution to the risk of cases being imported, so it will reinforce rather than replace our current travel restrictions.”

Those travelling from countries not on the quarantine exemption list will still need to self-isolate on arrival.